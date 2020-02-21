AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has brought its service to the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library again this year.
Wayne Savageau, an AARP tax aide and local coordinator, said that it is the fourth year that the organization has brought its services to the library. AARP Tax Aide filed 161 returns last year between their Effingham and Newton locations.
"I am so appreciative of this service,it's been a godsend," Theresa Mann of Altamont said. "I first used it when I lived in Washington state and now here."
The public library is offering the service on Tuesdays in February, March and April. Those interested in using the service can call the reference desk at 217-342-2464, ext. 1.
Savageau said that there is no income requirement to be eligible for the service and that age is not a factor either. He did say that they focus mostly on low to moderate income levels.
Requirements include: photo ID for taxpayers, Social Security card or some official document showing the number, Social Security card for anyone on the return and all necessary tax documents. Savigeau said that Midland States Bank lets employees volunteer to help with the tax returns. There were two volunteers from the business last year and there are three this year.
"This has made a big difference in our numbers and they are more comfortable with tax work," he said. Those planning on utilizing the service must come in and stay for the entire filing process and at the end will have their return e-filed.
Savigeau said that a lot of people are repeat customers from previous years. "People are amazingly patient and grateful for the help they get," he said
"You see people that don't have much of any income come in and to be able to save them the tax preparation cost is a good feeling," Savigeau said.
Catholic Charities is also offering its volunteer income tax assistance for anyone making less than $60,000 annually. They are offering tax services from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Catholic Charities requires a copy of last year's tax return, photo ID, information providing child care and other income, all W-2's, 1098 and 1099's, a voided check, and a Social Security card and or ITIN notice for everyone in the household. For more information call 217-857-1458.
CEFS Outreach Office offers free tax services for those with an annual income below $56,000. Schedule an appointment by calling CEFS at 217-347-7514.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.