EFFINGHAM — Five contractors attended a prebid meeting this week for the Effingham Public Library roof replacement project.
During the library board meeting, Library Director Amanda McKay said the next step is to hold a bid opening for the roof work at 2 p.m. July 22, in a room in the basement of the library.
“It is a straight-forward project,” said McKay. “The meeting was required for potential bidders. There were no real serious questions by the bidders.”
Board member Steve Miller said those meetings are good to make any potential bidder aware of the project and any requirements within the project.
“It is advantageous for the library, too,” said Miller.
For the past year, the board and staff have been making plans to incur a large expense for a new roof.
In other matters, the board:
• Agreed to change the wording “earned” or “awarded” to “received” in the personnel policy when it comes to sick leave and vacation time, per instructions by state library director’s association.
• Announced a Library Trivia Night fundraiser is planned at Tuscan Hills Winery Oct. 18.
• Heard that 1,314 young readers had registered for the annual summer read program, which was short of the 1,500 goal.
• Heard that the teen volunteers racked up 471 hours of helping out at the library this season.
Dawn Schabbing can be reached at dawn.schabbing@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7151, ext. 138
