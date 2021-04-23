The Effingham Public Library has approved a policy change to expand access to library cards for some of the county’s poorest kids.
Eligible students and their families can go to the library with proof of eligibility and request a library card for the student at no cost. The program is open to students in public and private schools within the library’s service area whose household income falls at or below the United States Department of Agriculture Income Eligibility Guidelines, the same guidelines used for determining eligibility for free and reduced price lunch at schools.
Any student who lives in Effingham Unit 40’s district, but not within the city limits of Effingham, plus portions of Teutopolis Unit 20, Dieterich Unit 30 and other areas are eligible.
Because of sometimes confusing district boundaries, the best way to figure out which library to go to is to identify which library is physically closest to your residence and reach out to them, according to Effingham Library Director Amanda McKay.
Only private and public school students are eligible, so the Effingham Library is partnering with local schools to let people who qualify know about the program.
“We’re in the process of reaching out to all the schools in our service area,” said McKay. “A letter will be prepared and sent to families.”
She added that issues around income and privacy can make policies like this tricky to implement.
“Because of privacy laws, the schools can’t give us a list of names and we wouldn’t want that list,” said McKay. “It can be an emotional topic for some families.”
McKay says that once those letters go out, ideally at the beginning of the school year, families can use that letter and some kind of photo ID to prove eligibility. Until, then, the process may take an extra step.
“If they were to come in today, we would want them to go back to the school and get some kind of proof,” she said. This could be a letter from the school office saying the student qualifies for free or reduced lunch or something similar.
The USDA income guidelines change each year and are scaled based on how many people are in the household. For a household of two, like a parent and child, the cutoff is $31,894. For a household of four, the cutoff is $48,470. More information about guidelines can be found at the USDA website.
In Effingham Unit 40, 42.5% of students were eligible for free and reduced lunch last year. Statewide, 48.5% of students met the criteria.
The “Cards for Kids” program is the result of state legislation passed last summer and applies to all libraries that offer cards to people outside their own library district.
Because of this, other libraries in the region are also in the process of implementing it.
“The trustees approved the policy at our last board meeting,” said Jacque Holsapple, the director at Newton Public Library. She added they’re hoping to advertise it on social media and their website.
Altamont Library Director Beth Speers says she’s still looking into the right way to handle it, since they do have a nonresident card program.
Since the program is required by the state and still new, there may be things that still need to be worked out, according to McKay.
“I will definitely caution that this is brand new. The rules that come along with any piece of legislation are still being hammered out,” said McKay. “We don’t want to frustrate people.”
The program also leaves out several classes of people underserved by existing libraries.
“It leaves the parents out. It leaves other adults out. It leaves children who are homeschooled out. It leaves kids under five out,” said McKay, who added that age zero to five is a critical time for literacy and child development.
“It’s a way to begin to chip away at those areas that are unserved,” McKay said.
The Effingham Public Library is exploring other ways to expand library access as well. The primary way they are currently examining is expanding their service area (and tax base) over the next several years.
This would mean that, over the next few years, the library may become its own taxing district instead of a part of the City of Effingham and that it will ask voters whether they’d like to be included in the district and therefore be eligible for core library services.
