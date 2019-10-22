EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Library Board discussed possibly expanding the Children’s Room in 2021 to create more space for the growing audience of youngsters.
Library Director Amanda McKay said she’s been in contact with the lead architect for the renovation project of the current building, who drafted some preliminary drawings for the board to review.
The project would be paid for through fundraising, she said. There is no cost estimate yet.
McKay said the placement of stacks and tables within the area would remain about the same, but the addition of a forest-theme play/stage area would be created with the additional space.
“As much material that can be used, will be reused,” said McKay. “It will need some carpet; and some lighting and electrical work will be needed.”
There will be some temporary relocation during the work, once all of this actually gets into motion.
“It gets really crowded up there,” said McKay. “We are using every inch of available surface. We also don’t have the room to display items.”
In other matters, the board discussed the possible sale of the former library building.
While McKay couldn’t reveal the potential buyer, she said there is a nonprofit entity interested in acquiring the former library building at 100 E. Market St., Effingham.
This is where the former Helen Matthes Library was located, which closed in July 2015 before the library moved into the current, much larger building at 200 N. Third Street.
“They have to figure out how much the remodel will be and where the funding will come from, but I think it is a really good opportunity,” said McKay. “I think this is a good fit all the way around.”
A special meeting will be called once the process gets to that point, if it is before the next regular board meeting set for Nov. 18.
In other matters, the board:
- Agreed to keep the tax rate about the same for the Fiscal Year 2021 at .320 percent. The previous year it was .328 percent.
- Approved a citizen participation policy that will require guests to sign in at the start of the meeting. There is a 5-minute time limit on anyone who would like to speak at the public meeting.
- Approved a bylaw that allows recording of the proceedings of the public meeting, as long as it does not interrupt the business at hand.
- Heard the roof work is nearly complete on the library.
- Announced the fall campaign this year will focus on Targeting Early Literacy (TEL) in order to gain a positive impact on improving the reading level with a multipronged approach.
- Heard that $2,200 was raised during the Library Trivia Night held recently. It was sold out and there were 17 tables occupied.
