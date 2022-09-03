EFFINGHAM – Yoga is practiced in several different styles across the globe, giving practically everyone an opportunity to experience the practice of yoga their own way.
A yoga practice started in the early 1980s opened the door to new opportunities for people who might not be able to practice yoga the traditional way of bending and stretching on the floor.
Once a month the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library offers “Chair Yoga,” the practice of yoga while sitting in a chair. Chair Yoga gives those who may not have the flexibility or physical capacity in their lower body to practice yoga the traditional way the opportunity to practice yoga from the convenience of sitting on a chair.
Effingham Public Library’s Vicki Funneman led this month’s class Saturday morning.
“We had it previously, but we took a break for COVID and we brought it back this year,” Funneman said. “We restarted yoga (Chair Yoga) in May of this year.”
Chair Yoga is offered free thanks to a donation to the library from the Joan Eggers Family.
“One of the ladies who did Chair Yoga with us passed away and gave the money so we can offer the classes free,” she said.
Funneman has been a yoga teacher since 2019 in addition to her work responsibilities at the library.
“I have practiced yoga for over 20 years,” said Funneman.
Funneman said about 15-20 students attend the class each month. The library offers Chair Yoga the first Saturday of the month.
Rita Niccum has been attending Chair Yoga since the class started at the library.
“I like the stretching and I always have more energy after taking the class,” Niccum said. “It also helps me sleep better at night.”
She said by participating in the yoga class she burns calories and reaps all of the benefits you’re suppose to get out of exercise.
“The instructors for the class are very knowledgeable and take in account the level of the group,” she said.
Marlene Feuerborn is also a Chair Yoga regular at the library. She said the group is growing in size.
“I like the fact you get to socialize. We get to meet new people and realize you’re not the only one with the aches and pains in your body,” Feuerborn said.
The class has had three yoga instructors as it has evolved over the years.
“They have given us three different ways of looking at yoga,” she said. “We’ve learned how to manage our breathing.”
Niccum said she keeps attending the class because she looks forward to it.
Feuerborn said the one of the main reasons she likes the classes is the feeling she gets during the class.
“It’s just relaxing,” said Feuerborn. “And it’s free.”
