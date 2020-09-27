EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library Board is about to get a new member after Sarah Ruholl Sehy, who has served on the board since 2017, announced she is stepping down.
Ruholl Sehy is moving outside of Effingham’s city limits to a rural Teutopolis property. By statute, board members must be Effingham residents. Last week, the board unanimously recommended Kathy Pals to replace her.
Members on the library’s board of directors are appointed by the mayor and serve three-year terms. The city council must approve board members after they have been nominated by the mayor. The library’s board oversees operations and approves the library budget, which includes hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars every year.
The city council will likely consider the appointment on Oct. 6, according to Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller.
Pals is the Director of Compliance for J&J Gaming Ventures. She has previously served on the board of the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging.
“I do like to give back,” Pals said, adding “I know the library serves the community pretty well.”
Pals said she feels a personal connection to the library since she remembers getting large print books for her mother there.
“I would like to explore more about possibly making it a county library,” Pals said in an interview.
The sentiment was also reflected in her board application and was a central theme of the board’s decision to choose her for the open seat.
“I was really impressed about Kathy’s part about already being interested in the library expansion project,” said Jared Chesnut, who serves as the board’s co-president.
The library’s board sought applications from city residents to find a replacement for Ruholl Sehy. In all, they received three applications. The two other applicants were Father James Flach, a Catholic priest who returned to Effingham after retiring, and Ann Doedtman, who is an accounting and bookkeeping professional currently working for the Effingham Country Club.
Ruholl Sehy is proud of the work she was able to support with her time on the library board.
“Our local library really does a good job embodying what a community library is,” she said in an interview. “Anybody who wants to do things in this community can find an ally at the library.”
This isn’t the end of working with the library for Ruholl Sehy. She’ll be giving a lecture on the legal and historical importance of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on Oct. 13. The talk, called “How RBG Became Notorious: Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project,” will focus on the legal cases Ginsberg worked on while working at the American Civil Liberties Union.
Beyond her upcoming talk, Ruholl Sehy wants to remain involved in leading the library. In particular, she is excited to try and help steer the ongoing push to expand the library’s service area.
An area native, Ruholl Sehy is an activist and attorney. She has previously run for a seat on the Effingham County Board as a Democrat and founded the initiative, Effingham Recycles, which lobbied the county and Landfill 33 to institute a tipping fee to incentivize recycling. She previously worked professionally in a solo practice and at Tapella & Eberspacher.
At last week’s board meeting, the board also reviewed the library’s circulation policy. This included the fine structures, which were changed to eliminate daily late fines at 2019’s September board meeting. The library staff did not recommend changing the policy.
“I think it’s helped a lot,” said the library’s director, Amanda McKay. “I was also very thankful that the board had already moved the library in that direction because it made things a lot easier during the pandemic.”
McKay said that the number of lost items at the library has not significantly increased or decreased since the fine-free policy was implemented.
Ruholl Sehy said she was proud that she was able to help the library move in that direction. While she said that people in positions like hers might not think much of paying late fines, “the people who need these services might not be able to do that.”
