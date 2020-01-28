EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library Board this week agreed to put the former library building on Market Avenue on the market for a lower minimum price.
The board set a minimum $150,000 acceptable bid and is giving preference to bidders with a 501©3 status. The board had previously set the minimum acceptable asking price at $375,000.
Library Director Amanda McKay said bids for the purchase of the former Helen Matthes Library building will be due Feb. 10 by 5 p.m. to her office. She said the board will then open the bids at the start of its regular board meeting and may possibly go into closed session to review the bids.
“Then, in open session, you can either accept a bid or reject all bids. Then if you accept, we can actually sign that night and accept the 10 percent earnest money. That earnest money would be filed with Taylor Law per the purchase agreement,” McKay told the board Monday.
Earnest money is money put down by the buyer as a good-faith gesture indicating the buyer is serious about buying a home or building.
At the board’s regular October 2019 meeting, McKay indicated there is a nonprofit entity interested in acquiring the building. The identity of that organization is still under wraps.
McKay said at the board’s November 2019 meeting the potential buyer had to figure out how much remodeling the building would cost and where the funding would come from for that remodel. At that same meeting, McKay said a special meeting would be called once that number was figured out.
Per statute, the purchase of the building must undergo a bidding process with the buyer submitting a price above the minimum acceptable asking price.
McKay said on Monday that because the library does not pay real estate taxes and does not pay them at its new location on Third Street, the 501©3 status organization could probably also file for that exemption.
The library moved out of the Helen Matthes Library location in 2015, and the former library building has been for sale since. The Effingham Public Library has maintained the empty building and its lawn and has also made some repairs to it along the way.
In May 2017, it was reported that the building had been appraised at around $600,000. The building was named after the mother of a former mayor of Effingham, Paul Eiche, who served from 1919 to 1923. His mother, Helen Matthes, was married to Richard Eiche. A bequest from the estate of Paul Eiche helped form the library in 1956.
