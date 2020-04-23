EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library Board this week discussed the library's service plan once the state's stay-at-home order is lifted or modified.
Library Director Amanda McKay said on Tuesday that currently the library is offering only digital services and limited hours for unemployment assistance at the Effingham County FISH Human Services building on South Linden Street in Effingham.
McKay said once Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order is modified or lifted, the library will begin offering curbside services under limited hours and also add additional hours for unemployment services at alternate locations. Pritzker extended the stay-at-home order Thursday to May 30 with modifications. It was not immediately known if the order would loosen any restrictions on libraries.
Curbside services will include picking up books and other materials for checkout and programs-in-a-bag that can be done at home.
McKay said the Effingham County Health Department will OK the library's plans for the future services.
"Like with everything else, it will be a slow return to normal, and we will do everything we can to ensure that we are keeping the safety of our staff and the community at the heart of what we do," McKay said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the board approved the addition of an online library card, or e-Card, to the library's services.
McKay said the approval allows new patrons to complete registration for a new card online, and that card can then be upgraded to a physical library card once the library is open to the public again.
Once a new patron applies for an e-Card, McKay said a staff member receives the electronic form and verifies that the applicant lives in city limits or directs the person to the online payment portal for a nonresident card. The staff member will then issue the applicant a number to use to access electronic materials immediately.
The board also heard a brief update on the Market Avenue property that once housed the Helen Matthes Library. Community Opportunities purchased the building in February, and the organization took possession of the facility on April 10.
Community Opportunities, based in Nokomis, is a regional not-for-profit title holding corporation. The organization is such that it holds titles of properties and leases it to not-for-profit groups.
Following an extensive renovation, the building will be leased to CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs.
At Monday's meeting, McKay also told the board that Webster and Associates Land Surveyors is vacating a rented office space in the lower level of the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library.
McKay said the company gave its notice at the beginning of April and the office will be vacated by April 30.
