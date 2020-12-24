Letters to Santa

Mrs. Mathias
First Grade
Altamont Lutheran Interparish School
Dear Santa,
I love you and hope you are healthy and don’t have COVID-19. I would like football gloves, a Kobe jersey, a Michael Jordan Jersey, or anything you would like to bring me for Christmas. I do love football though. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Keaton Davis
Dear Santa,
I would like a Hulk Buster for Christmas. I would also like a Captain America suit with a shield. I think a gorilla costume would be cool! How do you get to the North Pole? I would like to visit you. Maybe you could give me a Santa costume with a beard.
Merry Christmas!
Colton Crain
Dear Santa,
I want toys for Christmas! I will give Emmett presents, just don’t tell him. It’s a secret! My elf, Samuel, picked my favorite Barbie to be his girlfriend. I would like LOL Dolls and more Barbies.
Love,
Emerson Caraway
Dear Santa,
Are you prepared for Christmas? I would like army toys. I was hoping you could bring my friend a Barbie doll. Could you give my other friend some bouncy balls?
Merry Christmas!
Braydon Durbin
Dear Santa,
I want a rat terrier for Christmas. I would like a bass boat and a Dodge Truck to go with it. I will leave you cookies and milk like you ask for. I will also leave you some fruit since you get cookies every year. I know it’s not about presents. It is about Jesus’s Birthday on Christmas Eve too!
From,
Reed Bowman
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas, Santa! I love you. I hope you are doing well. I don’t want anything for Christmas. I already have a bunch of toys.
Love,
Hiram Shoaf
Dear Santa,
I want a Dog Man book, and I’d like my brothers to have presents too. How many reindeer do you have? How do you get to our house so fast?
Merry Christmas,
August Wolff
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the hula-hoop and jump rope you gave me last year. This year I want a marble maze. I wish you a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Molly Cutler
Dear Santa,
Christmas is a cold holiday. Christmas is the best. I want to give Emerson some stickers. Thank you Jesus.
Emmett Carlson
Dear Santa,
Christmas is fun. Christmas is cold. I am going to give Harper a lot of toys.
Merry Christmas,
Hadley Grobengieser
Dear Santa,
At Christmas, it is Jesus’s Birthday. I want a violin for Christmas. Thank you for the presents.
Jordyn Cole
Dear Santa,
Christmas is cool. I want to give my dad a red toy combine. Christmas has snow and I can’t wait to play.
Conner Alwardt
Dear Santa,
Jesus is born on Christmas, I want to give my mom a farming doll for Christmas. Merry Christmas to my family.
Brynttlee Stoldt
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want everyone in my family to be happy and feel well. Then we can have a happy Christmas! For my Christmas present I want a toy bow. I hope you feel well too Santa.
Carter Wasson
Dear Santa,
I want to have some present for me and my little sister. My sister is four. My mom works almost all day long and sings at the Christ Church. I want a present for mom too. She probably wants more Monat. Dad works almost every day and I want him to spend more time with us. I want some presents for him too.
Nora Hoekstra
Dar Santa,
I want a hover board for Christmas. Christmas is the day Jesus was born. Jesus was born to take away all our sins. I want my mom to get a new phone.
Max Wolff
Dear Santa,
I want a tick tack toy and a LOL Doll. I will make you reindeer cookies. I do every year. Please come on Christmas Eve. I might want some clothes and a horse set too. Maybe some more books too. Harper Arend
Dear Santa,
I want a new bike and I want to get some clothes. I will leave cookies and carrots. I also want an i-pad. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Izzy Cutler
Dear Santa,
We are going to leave you a glass of milk and cookies. May I have one dirt bike and one more dirt bike, a t-shirt, and a sweater. We are going to leave you a candy cane at the bottom of the chimney.
Liam Bell
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the gifts you give us. I like all the gifts you give me. Here’s my list: I want an LOL OMG Sister, three LOL Dolls, and I want one American Doll and I want some books for Christmas. Please get my brothers what they want too. Check our list twice to make sure.
Katelyn Pagone
Dear Santa,
Christmas is about Jesus’s Birthday. He gave the best gift. What I want for Christmas is a new piano so when I’m bored in my new house I can play it. I have a lot of stuff on my mind that I want. I would like Schleich Horse. My brother wants money. One more thing I want is a Littlest Pet Shop.
Madison Beccue
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait for Christmas! I know it’s all about God and Jesus and it’s also about baby Jesus’ birthday. I learned that candy canes teach you about Jesus. I wake up for my elf’s surprise every morning. I want tons of things and can’t wait to sit on your lap and tell you.
Madelynn Ruholl
Mrs. Amber Schnarre
Second Grade
Altamont Lutheran Interparish School
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? For Christmas I would like piano books.
Merry Christmas,
Barrett Alwardt
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my present last year. I would like a flame thrower and a Nintendo Switch.
From,
Henry Alwardt
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a new Diary and snap on earrings. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Merry Christmas,
Ana Bailey
Dear Santa,
I wish you a Merry Christmas! I would like an American Girl Doll this year.
From,
Ella Benning
Dear Santa,
I would like my own Barbie Dreamhouse & an American Girl Doll. Thank you for my gifts last year!
From,
Kaly Benning
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last year. This year I would like an ipod. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Merry Christmas,
Clair Berg
Dear Santa,
I would like some new pajamas. I have outgrown my others. I would also like the Fortnight Nintendo Switch game. I wish you a Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas,
Easton Caraway
Dear Santa,
I would like to get a Pop-It, a pack of fidget toys, and Mini Brands. I wish you a Merry Christmas!
From,
Olivia Grasher
Dear Santa,
I would like a camo hunting bow and arrow and a pocket knife. I wish you a safe flight.
Merry Christmas,
Chad Grobengieser
Dear Santa,
Thank you for getting me my Cricket last year. This year I would like a bluetooth speaker to listen to music on. I would also like a new mountain bike.
From,
Kysson Koester
Dear Santa,
I would like Lego Friends Legos for Christmas this year. I would also like some Christmas clothes for my American girl dolls. I wish you a Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas,
Kambryn Mellendorf
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a Merry Christmas! I would like lots of books for Christmas this year. I like to read and really want more of The Last Kids on Earth books to read with my dad.
From,
Emily Putnam
Dear Santa,
I would like any new Wii games. Have a nice Christmas!
Merry Christmas,
Weston Robertson
Dear Santa,
I would like a Playstation 5. Have a good flight.
Merry Christmas,
Gentry Sefton
Dear Santa,
I am asking for LOL’s and Barbies. I would also like a new necklace and markers. I wish you a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Breighton Tappendorf
Dear Santa,
I would like a Flat Screen TV for my bedroom. I would also some bottled root beer. Merry Christmas.
From,
Makenna Verdeyen
Dear Santa,
I would like a unicorn pillow, little rubber bands to make bracelets, and a unicorn jar. Thank you Santa for everything you gave me last Christmas.
Love,
Elli Wheeler
Dear Santa,
I would like Pokemon cards for Christmas. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
From,
Atticus Osteen
Mrs. Reardon
Second Grade
Altamont Grade School
Dear Santa,
I hope your reindeer are not sick. I love Christmas. I love you. How are your presents going Santa? Can I please have a PS5? Could I please have a dirt bike and a double sided ax?
Your friend,
Hayden Arnold
Dear Santa,
Santa, how many elves do you have? Santa, how is Rudolph? Can I please have Super Mario Odyssey and a Wii?
Your friend,
Austin Ault
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? How is Mrs. Claus doing? Would you please get me a Barbie house? Would you please get me a lot of masks? I love you Santa and I hope you have a very happy Christmas.
Your friend,
Abigail Baker
Dear Santa,
We bought a new Christmas tree and I hope you like it. I think I really found the Christmas spirit. I hope your reindeer are doing good. I hope my brother and I are on the nice list. And this is what I wish for: Can you please make my dad get better soon. Please give my mom a rest from doing so much work for me. And the last one, please help my cousin Tristan feel better.
Your friend,
Landon Berg
Dear Santa,
You have a big job to do. It must be hard to do it. I will leave cookies. I will leave some carrots too. I would really like an i-phone 12. I would also like a squishy and a LOL.
Your friend,
Madison Brockett
Dear Santa,
Santa, how are the reindeer? Can you go to Windsor and get my mom a pup? Can it be real? Can you get a real pup for my sister? Can I get a bed with a slide and a place to play?
Your friend,
Brooklyn Burner
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? How is Rudolph? My elf has been very good. May I please have a normal xbox one. May I please have some cool games for the xbox one please? May I please have a computer?
Your friend,
Silas Childress
Dear Santa,
I hope you send Snowball this year. I hope Snowflake does something funny for my birthday. Can I please get some makeup, a hover board, and a real live pony. Make sure you get me all the stuff for the pony.
Your friend,
Jayden Goers
Dear Santa,
I got the elf on the shelf that you sent from the North Pole. Can I please have a PS5, wireless airpods, and a gold iphone 12 pro?
Your friend,
Madoxx Hughes
Dear Santa,
How have you been doing? What is your favorite kind of cookie? Are there candy canes in the North Pole/ I have been trying to be a good girl. This year I would like a giant dinosaur plushy. Could I also have a yo yo and cat stuff? I hope you have a good time delivering presents.
Your friend,
Emma Kersey
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing Santa Claus? I believe in you and may I have a tablet for Christmas? May I have a singing ball and a crystal crown from Hazel
Jane’s?
Your friend,
Raelynn Koester
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? My elf Sparkles won’t move. Please help Sparkles move again. And how is Mrs. Claus and Rudolph doing? May I please have a blue bike and a pink or black hoverboard. I hope at the North Pole the reindeer don’t get sick. How old are you Santa? Can I please have an iphone?
Your friend,
Emerson Kuenstler
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer and how are you? Can I get an x box? We found the elves. Can I get v bucks?
Your friend,
Braxton Linder
Dear Santa,
How is your wife? Is everything going good? I would like a canvas please. I would like two things, one is a computer. The last thing I would like is a new Christmas tree. Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend,
Sara Potts
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are your reindeer? I will give your reindeer carrots. Am I on the naughty list or the good list? May I have a phone, camera, and a LOL smartwatch? I will give you cookies and milk. How is Rudolph?
Your friend,
Cali Ruffner
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? Will you please give me glow up shoes? Will you please give me v-bucks? Will you please give me an i-phone?
Your friend,
Will Sphar
Dear Santa,
What kind of cookies do you want? How is Rudolph doing? Can I please have a pink bike? Can I please have a phone? Christmas is so fun.
Your friend,
Maddi Thompson
Mrs. Wendling
Kindergarten
Altamont Grade School
Hi Santa!
I would like red lipstick that has a mermaid tail and it’s a mermaid. I also would like a baby doll that looks like it’s real and the Lovabella boy. I want a desk and a bean bag chair. I want Pete the Cat in a spacesuit and a sticker chart and stickers and colored pens. Who is your favorite reindeer? I like Rudolph! Ok I’m done.
Love,
Ava Brockett
I want a Lovabella that goes to sleep. I want Pete the Cat on a skateboard. Can you make it snow? I want a toy phone and a toy elf and Santa. I want Elephant and Piggie toys and a toy turtle and owl. I want a toy snowman. What’s your favorite color? I bet your favorite color is red. Who is your favorite reindeer? Do you think I’ve been good this year?
Love,
Sawyer Childress
I want a Pete the Cat doll and a green heavy jacket. How is the North Pole? I want some new clothes.
Love,
Jaxon Delaney
Hi Santa!
I want a Minecraft sword and a sniper from Fortnite. I also want a Tacky Wacky shotgun. It looks like a gun. I have presents at home. I want a phone like my brother. I want a dinosaur toy. Can you make it snow? I like snow! I like to play in the snow.
Love,
Logan Durbin
Hi Santa!
I want a ball that grows. Can you bring toys for my sister? I want makeup. Who is your favorite reindeer? My elves' names are Holly and Jolly.
Love,
Makaela Golden
I want a baby kitten. I want a monster truck car. I want it to snow for Christmas. I want a toy dinosaur and a toy boat. I want a book about cowboys. I want a cookie. I like your sleigh. I like your elves. I like your reindeer. I like Christmas trees. I like your hat. I want to get my mom and dad that thing you put flowers in on your table. A vase! I want to get them flowers. I want bubbles.
Love,
Gage Holland
I would like a clock and a tumbling mat with sheets for my bed.
Love,
Ashlyn Knight
I want a pellet gun with a scope and some binoculars. I want a compass. Who is your favorite reindeer besides Rudolph? I want sparkle crayons and money and my two front teeth. I want kinetic sand with a construction site and Magnatiles. I also want a notebook and a calculator. That’s all!
Love,
Wyatt Laue
I want some slime. I want a bean bag chair. Who is your favorite elf? I want a big Evie doll. I want some crayons because I don’t have any at home. I want a stuffed Gingerbread doll because Christmas is coming up. I want colorful paper and a baby that looks really real. I want a Barbie Ultimate Dreamhouse. I think that’s it for right now. Actually, I want one more thing. A big tumbling mat!
Love,
Kaliana Mansker
I want an Xbox. Can you please make it snow for Christmas?
Love,
Rhett Marshall
I want a table for crafts. I want a new doll. I want some makeup. I want cat toys and cat toys for my cat, Catalina Cutie Pie. What is your favorite color? What is your favorite food?
Love,
Whitlee Moran
I want a Barbie Dreamhouse. I want some Lols. I want Barbies and a Pete the Cat doll. I want a reindeer toy. How do your reindeer fly? What is your favorite color? That’s all I have.
Love,
Charleigh Redenbo
I love you Santa. I want dirtbike boots. I’ve been good this year! I would like a dirt bike pillow. Who is your favorite reindeer?
Love,
Bryar Ruholl
I want a skateboard. I want my elf to come back. I want a dog. I want a toy bus. Which reindeer do you like? I want a toy robot. That’s it.
Love,
Zeddicus Sedam
I want a Transforming Batbot Extreme. Even the launchers that come with it. Batman comes with it and a motorcycle. And it has a Batcave and Robin. I want Star Wars legos. I want a blue toy. I’ve been good alot! One hundred percent good! One hundred has two Os and a 1. I want a awesome vampire toy. You are cool and awesome!
Love,
Beau Sutter
I want an ABC book and a whiteboard. What is your favorite color? Who is your favorite reindeer? I want a baby doll. My elf got into some toilet paper!
Love,
Piper Zumwalt
JoLene Fulk
Second Grade
Beecher City Grade School
Dear Santa,
Is it hard to drive a sleigh? For Christmas I want chapter books and a magic ink coloring book and a pack of socks Please and thank you.
Sincerely,
Lennox Howell
Dear Santa,
Do you have Rudolph? I want to have hot wheels. I love Mrs. Claus. I love you. For Willow she wants a cat. My mom wants her own pillow. My dad wants his own covers. I want a pup.
Sincerely,
Allie Barnett
Dear Santa,
Do you like Trump? I do. This year I want a X-box one. Please and thank you and thank you for last year's present. Lance wants earbuds. Logan wants a toy Kubota tractor. I want to give Dad a crossbow. I want to give Mom a gold ring.
Sincerely,
Luke Roadarmel
Dear Santa,
Is Sprinkles a good elf? I will be fine with what you get me. Thank you. Can you get my mom a noodle board. A Tyler Childress hoodie for dad. A box for Waylon. For Kynlee Sutter candy. Am I your favorite kid?
Sincerely,
Willow Wills
Dear Santa,
How do you travel around the world? My cats are so crazy over toys. Can you bring them some more toys? I want coloring books. I want a belt. I want a new cat. I want pants Size 7.
Sincerely,
Lucas Carrizosa
Dear Santa,
Is it hard to drive a sleigh? This year can I please have a set of unicorn gloves please. Can I please have cat slippers. Can I please have a magical activity unicorn book please. Can I please have a Logo Friends Beach House. Cat toys, Lego Friends Brick Box. Kynlee Dog slippers and cat slippers. Brittany jewelry. Mom a candle.
Sincerely,
Bella Smigiel
Dear Santa,
How have you been? Santa and Mrs. Claus is the elfs sick? What I want is a dog leash and a dog bed and dog bows and everything for a dog and a iphone 12 and a smart watch and a go glam and a lava lamp and a four wheeler, 2 guns and a headphones and a swimming pool but not blowup. Jewelry. moms list a door. Dad's list fishing pool and Thank you Saint Nick.
Love,
Adrianna Robison
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? For Christmas can you bring me a itty bitty prett surprise. For Christmas I want a phone and a phone case. For christmas I want a can opener. For Christmas I want a hang on tree stand. For Christmas I want the movie Black Beauty. What's your favorite cookie?
Sincerely,
Jadyn Wright
Dear Santa,
Are your reindeer needing help? Santa Claus for Christmas I do want a pink robot that sings and dances and a Barbie Closet and a Barbie doll with it to and a LOL doll camper and a LOL doll with LOL doll to. And a dog toy and a chewy bone for my dog Major Lee Niebrugge. I love you Santa Claus.
Sincerely,
Aubrynn Niebrugge
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? This year I would like Lego sets, a new four wheeler, a practice bow, a lava lamp, a punching bag, some headphones, some x-box games, a parrot. My cat wants a play house, a toy mouse. My mom wants a candle. My dad wants a new bow, a new gun, my brother Bowen wants a dinosaur. My brother Mason wants some blocks please. How do you get around the whole world in one night?
Sincerely,
Klayton Deadmond
Dear Santa,
Bring Sadie toys for Christmas. I want itty-bitty pretty. Smart watch. baby a live. blinger. lava lamp. cat toys. hampster treats. Get Willow dog toys. Gel- Bella Belle's castle winter celebration. Get Mom slippers. Get Dad boots. Get Kadence golden apple watch stand. Get Allie a alarm clock.
Sincerely,
Kynlee Sutter
Dear Santa,
How can you eat over 1 million cookies in one night? I want 3 things, a Darth Maul sword, slingshot and handcuffs that fit me and a key with it. Please give Net and Jim cat toys.
Sincerely,
Kase Schlanser
Mrs. Schuette
Third Grade
Beecher City Grade School
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava Watson. I am 8 years old. I live in Beecher City, IL. I'm trying to be good this year. What I want for Christmas is a puppy, new crayons, and colored pencils. I will leave cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer.
Sincerely,
Ava
Dear Santa,
My name is Payton Culp. I am 8 years old. I live in Beecher City. I go to Beecher City Grade School. What I want for Christmas is LOL dolls, and a piggy bank. For Christmas my mom said she will buy Makayla and I both Apple watches. You are the best Santa ever!
Sincerely,
Payton Culp
Dear Santa,
My name is Lily McWhorter. I am 8 years old. My birthday is December 18, 2011. I live at Lake Sara. For Christmas I would like a PS 4 video game, OMG dolls, and a surprise of your choice. I've been pretty good this year. Just a little sassy. I will make you homemade cookies and some milk. I will leave food for your reindeer. Tell Mrs. Claus I said hi! I hope my elf on the shelf Snowball comes. Tell the other elves I said hi. I would also like a new remote control car. Thank you Santa.
Sent with love,
Lily McWhorter
Dear Santa,
My name is Briar Allen Cartwright. I am 8 years old. I live in Beecher City. I have been really good. I want a PS5 and a surprise. I will have cookies and milk for you to enjoy.
Sincerely,
Briar
Dear Santa,
My name is Jase Evans. I am 8 years old. I live in Beecher City. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph. I would like Buzz and Woody from the movie Toy Story. Also I want my elf to come and visit.
Bye Santa,
Jase
Dear Santa,
My name is Valentina. I am 9 years old and I live in Beecher City a town near Effingham. I have been good and it would be super nice if you could bring me roller skates, rollerblades, stuff for Art, candy, and books. You are the best Santa ever! Tell your elves to keep up the good work and tell Mrs. Claus I said hi. I will leave you cookies and milk for you. I will have carrots and special treats for the reindeer.
Sincerely,
Valentina
Dear Santa,
I'm Jacey Sears and I'm 9 years old. I live in Fayette County. What I hope you can give me is a new tablet, that would be nice. I have been kind of nice and kind of mean. I have one more thing I want. It's a fitbit. I hope you don't get cold on the ride. Also I will leave you some cookies and milk. You have a safe ride.
Sincerely,
Jacey
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. My name is Halee Goeckner. I live in the Lake Sara area. I want a hoverboard. I want a mini dirt bike. I want a horse. I want a Beagle dog. I want 2 twelve packs of hatchimals. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Sincerely,
Halee
Dear Santa,
My name is Kynlee Robertson. I'm 8 years old. I live in Beecher City. I have been super good this year. I hope my elf comes soon. What I want for Christmas is a saddle, a blanket for my horse, and new reins. I will leave you some cookies and milk. I will leave your reindeer some carrots.
Take care Santa!
Kynlee
Dear Santa,
My name is Drake Thull. I am 8 years old. I have been kind of good and kind of bad this year. I live in a lovely house by Lake Sara. I would love if you could bring me a whole bunch of legos, a whole bunch of hot wheel cars, trucks, a whole bunch of football cards, a new controller for my Xbox1, a football game for my Xbox. I would like a lot more than that. That is just a few things I want. Santa you are the best. I will leave you cookies and milk. For your deer I will leave carrots.
Sincerely,
Drake
Dear Santa,
My name is Shyanne Grove. I am 9 years old and I live in Beecher City. I go to Beecher City Grade School. These are the things I would like for Christmas. I would like another PS3 controller, VR set, VR set Minecraft, and other games. Also I would like for COVID-19 to disappear. Tell Mrs. Claus I said hi and also tell the reindeers I said hi.
Sincerely,
Shyanne
Dear Santa,
My name is Aubrey. I am 8 years old. My favorite month of the year is December. I love Christmas because I want you to give me all the good stuff. I've been good. I live in a wonderful house at Lake Sara. I want new necklaces. Tell your elves to keep up the good work. Also I want an elf to come to my house.
Your friend,
Aubrey
Dear Santa,
My name is Brody Cox. I am 9 years old. What I want for Christmas are headphones, LED lights, ipad pro, Apple watch, PS5, and an Xbox seriesX. Please Santa, I really want all of these things. I will be good. I will give you milk and cookies.
Sincerely,
Brody
Dear Santa,
My name is Shelby Grove. I am 9 years old. I live in Beecher City. I have been good. I want an XBox and a surprise. I made a collar for Rudolph. It might be a little small though. I want to see Rudolph please Santa. I will leave cookies and milk for you.I hope you take care and be able to give out gifts. You have a good day.
Your friend,
Shelby
Dear Santa,
My name is Bailey Siebert. I am 8 years old and I live in Beecher City. I have been good. It would be super nice if you could bring me roller skates, chapter books, a remote control car, coloring books, and markers. I will leave some cookies and milk for you. Tell the elves to keep working hard.
Sincerely,
Bailey
Dear Santa,
I'm being safe from the coronavirus. Santa please wear your mask. I want a toy truck and games.You have a very nice Christmas. Please tell Mrs. Claus I said Merry Christmas.
your friend,
Jeffery
Dear Santa,
I want an Xbox but not an old one. I also want parents to get some peace from us kids. And I want some Pokemon. And some nerf guns and candy. I want every girl and boy to have a very merry Christmas. Christmas is my favorite holiday. Santa you are awesome!!!
Merry Christmas,
Kole Schaefer
Dear Santa,
My name is Memphis Ellison and I am 8 years old and I live in a wonderful town of Beecher City. I have been a little naughty but I still hope you bring me some presents. I would like to have a virtual reality headset. I will leave you cookies and milk. Tell the reindeer to be nice to Rudolph.
Merry Christmas Santa,
Memphis
Mrs. Janet Schultz
First Grade
Beecher City Grade School
Dear Santa,
I want some make-up, a phone, and some cars and monster trucks. The cars and monster trucks are for my brother. Do you like my Christmas tree?
Your friend,
Brookelynne Wilson
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board that goes fast, a camera drone, and a phone drone. I want a diamond ring for my mom. I will leave you a card on the table.
Your friend,
Gabe Miller
Dear Santa,
I want a desk and a computer. I want two blue bikes, one for my sister and one for me. Her bike is bad. I also want some Ryan’s toys. I will leave you food for your reindeer.
Your friend,
Camden Hall
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board. I like you. Please give daddy some money. Please get my brother Zeke a new robot dinosaur.
Your friend,
Zoey Chartrand
Dear Santa,
I want an Xbox 4. I want a puppy dog for my baby brother. I want a doll for my baby sister. Please bring dad a hammer.
Your friend,
Myra Thomas
Dear Santa,
I want make-up, jewelry, a watch, and a phone. I will leave out some cookies for you.
Your friend,
Richshell Hardesty
Dear Santa,
I want a toy phone, fake nails, a baby doll, and a pony. Please bring hot wheels for my brother Korbeyn.
Your friend,
Makenna Doty
Dear Santa,
I want a big, black pocket knife like my dad. I want a nice dog. My mom wants a necklace. My dad wants a toolbox.
Your friend,
Brysen Musson
Dear Santa,
I want a gun and a tractor Mack book. Please bring a radio for Dad because his other one is broken. Bring a combine for Tate because he always wants my toy one. Bring another cat for Ava. Mom says she doesn’t want anything. I want a charger too for my Ipad because my other one broke.
Your friend,
Lane Watson
Dear Santa,
I want a nerf gun, toy crystal, and a Ryan toy. Please bring a picture for my brother and me.
Your friend,
Raiden Ratliff
Dear Santa,
I want a black box color. I want a rose for my mom. Please bring another black box color for Payton. What do the reindeer do at the sleigh at night?
Your friend,
Makayla Culp
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy, a cool jacket, a kid ranger, and a kid dirt bike. I will leave you milk and cookies. I will leave your reindeer some carrots.
Your friend,
Elliot Thull
Dear Santa,
I want a cat, fake nails, and a puppy. Please bring a baby, puppy, and kitty for my cousin.
Your friend,
Stella Sapp
Dear Santa,
I want a toy zombie, a toy gun, zombie books, an Xbox, pranks, and a PS4. How do your reindeer fly? How do you touch your nose and fly?
Your friend,
Conor Jones
Dear Santa,
I want a desk, a puppy, a phone, and a computer.
Your friend,
Arabella Robison
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie, Ryan toys, and FG TV toys. Can you get my brother a batman toy? Can you get my mom a laundry basket?
Your friend,
Eden Morrison
Dear Santa,
I want some make-up. Please bring my sister art stuff and a hover board. Please bring my mom some jewelry. You are the best, Santa! Please bring my dad some new clothes. I will leave food for your reindeer. I want LOL stuff. Please bring my doggy a toy.
Your friend,
Allie Goeckner
Dear Santa,
I want a make-up kit. How is Rudolph doing? Will you bring Jacey and Addy earrings? Can you get my mom a necklace? I will leave you milk and cookies.
Your friend,
Phiona Sears
Dear Santa,
I want a phone, money, and a black cowboy hat. Hey Santa, I am going to get you milk. When we see you, do we have to wear a mask where we tell you what we want for Christmas?
Your friend,
Ben Noble
Dear Santa,
I want a pig, a doll, and make-up. Will you wrap it in wrapping paper? I also want a hover board and some Barbies. Can you give my mom a necklace? Can you give my dad a new phone?
Your friend,
Ember Hovis
Dear Santa,
I would like nerf guns and legos. Thanks for bringing my elf bones to my house. Hope you have a good Christmas.
Your friend,
Kole Vaughn
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nintendo Switch 4 and a Preston Stylez Merch. Thank you.
Your friend,
Hank Shields
Mrs. Stuckemeyer
Second Grade
Beecher City Grade School
Dear Santa,
How are you this year? I hope Mrs. Claus is doing well and thank you for the mittens. For Christmas, Amy needs a phone cover. I want an Elf on the Shelf.
Your Friend,
Joey Seiber
Dear Santa,
Is your real name St. Nick? How is Mrs. Claus? Thank you for the puzzle last year. I like your fluffy white beard. I would like LOLs and books this year.
Love,
Zeva Russell
Dear Santa,Is your name really St. Nick? Thanks for everything you have given to me in the past. How are the reindeer? Can I please have a gymnastics vault and running floor for it?
Thank you,
Hallie Stoldt
Dear Santa,
How are you? Do you like the cookies at my house? I can have two things and they are an Elf on the Shelf and I want a semi that is a collectible. Can Hank get a toy Ford Raptor truck? Also, how is Mrs. Claus?
Your Friend,
Walker Bryan
Dear Santa,
What do you feed Rudolph? How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Thank you for last year’s presents. I like your beard. Can I please have a book and a lizard that has a friend?
Love,
Avery Schoonover
Dear Santa,
How are you? I love your holiday the best! Thank you for the toys in the past. What I want the most is a new semi and a toy for my baby sister. What kind of cookies do you like?
Thank you,
Colton Gregory
Dear Santa,
I love your holiday because you bring family and friends together. I’m thanking you for my toy vanity that you brought me last year. How is Mrs. Claus? Have you ever kissed Mrs. Claus? Can I please have make-up and glittery gold slime? Your
Friend,
Aria Ervin
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents. How are your elves? How do you have snowball fights at the North Pole? Can I please have a remote control skid steer and a battery for my four-wheeler.
Love,
Barrett Harder
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? Thank you for the doll you got me last year. I would like pink glitter nail polish and socks.
Your Friend,
Mila Wakefield
Dear Santa,
How are your elves? I bet they are really tired right now. Thank you for my presents last year. Please bring me a new game and a batman sweatshirt.
Sincerely,
Tyler Niccum
Dear Santa,
How is Blitzen? Are all of the reindeer resting up for Christmas Eve? Thank you for everything you have given me. This year, I would like some make-up and spray to color your hair.
Love,
Kelci Macklin
Dear Santa,
How are you? Thank you for the Spider-man Lego set. Do the elves ever have snowball fights? Happy Holidays Santa. Could I please have a Build Brick Gup-K. Also, Dog-Man books.
Your Friend,
Luka Howell
Dear Santa,
How are you? Do you have snow at the North Pole right now? I would like an x-box one and a game. Thank you Santa!
Your Friend,
Isaiah Barker
Dear Santa,
Who do you have snowball fights with? Is Rudolph in nice shape? How are the elves doing? What is your favorite color? I like your holiday! Please give my sister a present. I would like an Elf on the Shelf.
Love,
Ryder Howland
Nicole Field
First Grade
Dieterich Elementary School
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? Please bring me a PS4 and unicorn hair clips.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Brylie Wendte
Dear Santa,
How are you? Please bring me a Baby Alive doll that grose. I love you!
Love,
Kari McClellan
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? Please bring me slim anb a raimbowcorn. I love you!
Love,
Aubrey Niemerg
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? Please bring me a smart wach and a tumbleing mat. Merry
Christmas!
Love,
Kaylee Will
Dear Santa,
How far is the North Pole? Please bring me a har set, a char for my doll, and Barbe. I love you!
Love,
Lauren Klingler
Dear Santa,
Thanks for the gifts last year. Please bring me a nrf gun and a fiyr truc. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Noah Tyler
Dear Santa,
How are you? Please bring me a trip to spas cape and me a rockitship bed. I love you!
Love,
Ella Bruns
Dear Santa,
How are you? Please bring me a mac up set. Merry Santa!
Love,
Emma McMahon
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I wunt an elektrek skootr and a lambrugeeny car.
Love,
Wade Goebel
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? Please bring me a snake and stuffed anemal flying squarl. I love you!
Love,
Ty Tegeler
Dear Santa,
Thanks for the gifts last year. Please bring me a toy tracder and a scatberd. I love you!
Love,
Turner Kessler
Dear Santa,
How are you? Please bring me a nref gun and pokemon card. I love you!
Love,
Logan Frohning
Dear Santa,
How are you? Please bring me farm toys and Nerth guns and serprise. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Owen Crutcher
Dear Santa,
Thanks for the gifts last year. How is Mrs. Claus? Please bring me a harset and is skates and babe ulive. I will leave you cookies.
Love,
Averi Light
Dear Santa,
How are you? Please bring me caoboy boots, cattle dog, and nerf guns. I will leve you cookies.
Love,
Brady Heuerman
Dear Santa,
How are you? Please bring me a dert bike and the nerf olcher and a fourweeler. Watch out for snowballs.
Love,
Mason Steuart
Dear Santa,
How are you? Please bring me herd uv sheep and a 50 foot diameter roumd pen. How are you?
Love,
Chet Brummer
Dear Santa,
The nise elves ben at scool. Please bring me a BrBey Doktr and a BrBey ambelas. I wunt sum slime. It is my sisters birthday on Christmas.
Love,
Lexi Bierman
Dear Santa,
Please bring me scat bord and nerf gun. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Cody Goeckner
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a bloo monster truk and a nooweey and wun moor thang a remot kngIr skrpeen. I like you Santa.
Love,
Henry Probst
Dear Santa,
Thanks for the gifts last year. How are you? Please bring me a box uv Cra-z-art and an elf on the shelf. I like you, you are the best.
Love,
Jace Engelmeier
Dear Santa,
I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. Please bring me legos, black boots, and a bike. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Kinley Steffen
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a unicorn diary. So I can write letters to my friends. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Adalynn Baker
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? Please bring me a doctor kit, Barbie, and clothes for my babies. I will leave you cookies.
Love,
McKenzi Bartels
Ellen Hann
First Grade
Dieterich Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a BB gun and a 6-Wheeled tractor.
Merry Christmas.
Cody
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for an Ipad and a Case IH combine with a remote control.
Merry Christmas.
Henry
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a remote control tractor and Demo Truck.
Merry Christmas.
Austin
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a Christmas cat and a Barbie Dream Closet.
Merry Christmas.
Brylee
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a PC with Fortnite and a bocolgon.
Merry Christmas.
Reed
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a shark truck and a Pet rabbit.
Merry Christmas.
Rylan
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a Barbie House and Barbie things.
Merry Christmas.
Reese
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a horse and a LoL Doll.
Merry Christmas.
London
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a Lego Friends set and more Barbie Dolls.
Merry Christmas.
Emma
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a computer and a critter set.
Merry Christmas.
Trynden
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a tablet and a bow and arrow.
Merry Christmas.
Adam
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a stuffed horse and a surprise.
Merry Christmas.
Annie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a phone and a Bocagon.
Merry Christmas.
Eli
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a Bocugone.
Merry Christmas.
Weston
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a bocagon and a gumball machine.
Merry Christmas.
Connor
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a Lol and a cat.
Merry Christmas.
Jenna
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a Camille Doll and Barbie Camper.
Merry Christmas.
Carrie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a toy unicorn and a pound puppy.
Merry Christmas.
Adale
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a big Lol and an Electric Scooter.
Merry Christmas.
Kannyn
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a pound puppy and a surprise.
Merry Christmas.
Hunter
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a Lol doll and a real puppy.
Merry Christmas.
Kaydence
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for an Allosaurus and a phone.
Merry Christmas.
Dawson
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas, I am wishing for a bunny and more Lol dolls. Merry Christmas.
Jaylen
Mrs. Dittamore
Kindergarten
St. Michael the Archangel School
Dear Santa,
I want Pokemon cards for Christmas. Oliver wants a toy lizard. Get Joanna a baby doll. How old are your reindeer? I will put milk and cookies on the coffee table.
Love,
Kalvin Deters
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL doll for Christmas. My mom and dad want a hot tub. How did you learn to fly? My new house has a Christmas tree right by the front door. I’ll put milk and cookies and carrots on the kitchen table.
Love,
Irelyn Dittamore
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control car for Christmas.Jerzie would like earrings. Jack needs new arrows and a mount for his deer camera. Mom and Dad are still making their lists. How do you make reindeer food? There will be cookies and chocolate milk by the fireplace.
Love,
Jyles Nice
Dear Santa,
I want a basketball for Christmas. My sister wants baby dolls. How many elves do you have? I’ll leave milk and cookies for you on the table.
Love,
Carter Conder
Dear Santa,
I want a BBgun for Christmas. How old are you? Milk and cookies are by the lamp. How do the reindeer fly?
Love,
Sawyer Wiessing
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control Barbie for Christmas. Demi wants Spirit the horse. How fast can you get to people’s houses? I got a new house. St. Nick found us so he can tell you where it is. I will leave you cookies by the tree if mom and dad let me.
Love,
Paige Tarter
Dear Santa,
I want slime for Christmas. How many reindeer do you have? I will leave milk and cookies outside on the porch so it’s easier for you to eat. Reindeer are not allowed in our house. They made a mess last time and mom was not happy.
Love,
Myia Hoene
Dear Santa,
I want Mud Runner for Christmas. Jayden wants Snow Runner. When were you born? Milk and chocolate chip cookies will be on the counter, like always.
Love,
Ryan Altgilbers
Dear Santa,
I want a Santa Grinch for Christmas. Ryan wants Mud Runner. Mom and Dad want candy. How old is Rudolph? I’ll leave you chocolate chip cookies and milk on the fireplace.
Love,
Evan Altgilbers
Dear Santa,
I want a hunting hut for Christmas. Dad says I’m not getting one. Pigpen wants a pink baby doll. How old are you? I will leave cookies and milk by the Christmas tree because I don’t have a chimney.
Love,
Maverick Schultz
Dear Santa,
I want batting gloves and cleats for Christmas. Ruby wants a pretend horse to ride. How old are your reindeer? What do your reindeer eat? I will put cookies and milk in front of the fireplace this year since we don’t have a dog.
Love,
Israel Whittier
Dear Santa,
I want a tickle monster for Christmas. Cole wants 10 tractors. Molli wants a big bouncy ball. How old are your reindeer? I’ll put Christmas cookies and milk by the chimney.
Love,
Will Dasenbrock
Dear Santa,
I want a unicorn and a Barbie horse for Christmas. My mom wants two computers. My dad wants a toy snowman. Sophie and Audrey want a mermaid. Charlie wants a toy dragon. I want to sit on your lap. I’ll put Christmas cookies on the table.
Love,
Katherine Jansen
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control butterfly for Christmas.Lincoln wants a monster truck. Griffin doesn’t need anything- a little car is good enough. My mommy would like a little necklace and dad needs a new pair of boots. How did you meet Mrs. Claus?
Love,
Nora Schumacher
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie for Christmas. Jhosmart wants a Nintendo Switch. My daddy wants chocolate. My mommy just wants me and my brother to be good. Where do elves come from? I will leave you cookies this year.
Love,
Ashley Hernandez
Dear Santa,
I want a bunny for Christmas. My mom wants a new phone. My dad just loves chocolate. How do your reindeer get off the ground? We will leave you chocolate chip cookies and milk by the blankets.
Love,
Quincy Durdel
Dear Santa,
I want an elf for Christmas. Mom wants two chairs for her table. Henry wants an RC car. Jack wants a stuffed animal tractor. Dad needs some bullets. How do your reindeer fly? I will leave milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer by the stove, downstairs.
Love,
Claire Mihlbachler
Dear Santa,
I want a talking Baby Yoda for Christmas.I don’t know what my family wants but please bring them something. How do you feed your reindeer? If I remember, I’ll leave you milk and cookies by my lamp.
Love,
Wesley Drake
Dear Santa,
I want Mario Kart for Christmas. My dad wants a tractor. My mom wants flowers. Bo wants a puppy. Sawyer wants a monster truck. How cold is the North Pole? I’ll put a glass of milk and cookies on the square table.
Love,
Jaxon Hoene
Dear Santa,
I want an Ana dress for Christmas. My sister needs cute little shoes. My brother would like a bow and arrow- just a toy one. I think Mom would like a pretty, fur blanket. My dad would like a couple more chairs for our bar in the shed. How old are you, Santa? We will leave you milk and cookies on the table so you don’t make a mess in the living room.
Love,
Olivia Doedtman
Dear Santa,
I want baseball cleats for Christmas. Harry needs a plastic bowl to play with. How do reindeer fly? I will set out chocolate chip cookies on the small table by the couch.
Love,
Jack Sudkamp
Dear Santa,
I want Jurassic World Legos for Christmas. Auggie wants Pokemon stuff. Grace would like a Barbie game. How cold is the North Pole? How do you get inside my house?
Love,
Sam Jansen
Dear Santa,
I want a baby cat for Christmas. How many elves do you have? We moved to the other side of town. Go through the front or back porch doors. The garage door is too noisy and will wake me up. I’ll put chocolate chip cookies and some milk on the living room table.
Love,
Vayda Walk
Mrs. Repking
Second Grade
St. Michael the Archangel School
Dear Santa,
I've been pretty good all year. Do you drive cars at the North Pole? For Christmas I want a bike, Legos, and a Nintendo Switch game. Thank you for presents last year.
Your friend,
Kevin
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Does Rudolph have a red nose? I want a horse that can walk and is the size of a real horse, but is a fake horse. It needs to have all the stuff that a real horse needs. I want the horse to come with a lead rope. I want to be able to ride on the horse. I would like other stuffed animals for a barnyard and a fence for the barn.
From,
Ruby
Dear Santa,
Santa I have been very good. Which cookies do you like? Santa I want a game of life please. Thank you for last year's gifts.
Kaleb
Dear Santa,
I have been trying to be good this year. How do the elves take care of so many things when they're so small? I would like to have: A new Nintendo, some chalk would do, and a Captain Marvel ornament. Thank you for last year's gifts. My elves are funny! Ho Ho Ho!
From,
Alicia
Dear Santa,
I have been good and bad. Do you like to fly in the sky? I would like a fit bit, stuffed animals, a stuffed animal cat, and all the things it needs. I love you so much Santa.
From,
Kayla
Dear Santa,
I have been good and bad. Are your reindeer ready to fly? I want a barbie house, American Girl Dolls, and a Nintendo. Thank you.
From,
Molli
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty good this year. I have a question for you. How do you carry so many gifts? What I want for Christmas: a fitbit and baby dolls and some baby doll clothes. Thank you for last year's gifts.
From,
Kinsley
Dear Santa,
Santa I have been pretty good this year. Have the elves been busy? Can I have an iPad for Christmas and a hoverboard and a fluffy blanket for Christmas. I hope Covid 19 goes away. Thank you for last year's gifts.
From,
Amelia
Dear Santa,
Do you think I have been good or bad? Are your reindeer ready to fly? I want an iPod, hatchimal, and a Louabella. Thank you for last year's gifts.
From,
Kennedy
Dear Santa,
I think I have been good this year. I have a question for the elves. Do elves fly faster than a jet? I want a tablet, any earrings, lol house, a hatchimal in my stocking for Christmas. Thank you for all your hard work.
Love,
Jerzie
Dear Santa,
I guess I have been pretty good this year. Are your reindeer ready to fly? I want a tractor blanket, a big toy tractor, and hunting clothes.
From,
Henry
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Are your reindeer ready? For Christmas I want a Junie B. Jones book, pencil sharpener, and Mama Jessa.
From,
Grace
Dear Santa,
Santa I have been good. Do you like oreos? Can I have a silage chopper, a disk, and a John Deere tractor that has tracks. Santa I like the gifts from last year.
Jase
Dear Santa,
I have been good and bad. How do you get to everyone on the same night? Santa, I would like a guitar stand and a Chase Elliott championship sweatshirt. Thank you for all the gifts you have brought to me.
From,
Santa
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Do you like chocolate chip cookies? I want a toy unicorn and some hatchimals and some hatchimal books.
From,
Annie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Are your reindeer ready to fly? I would like a hoverboard, chromebook, and a beanbag. Thank you for last year's gifts.
From,
Laney
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Do you like your elves? Can I have a food kit, baby high chair, and 5 surprise mini brand? Thank you Santa!
From,
Camryn
Dear Santa,
I have been good. How do you get to everybody's house in time? I want a fuzzy unicorn blanket, beanbag, and school calendar. Thank you for last year's gifts.
From,
Lily
Dear Santa,
I think I have been good this year. Are your reindeer ready to fly? I want the American Girl cabin set, a big stuffed unicorn, and an iPad. Thanks for last year's presents.
From,
Reece
Dear Santa,
I have been good and bad, but mostly good. Do you have a workshop? I want for Christmas a nintendo, chromebook, and a Dogman book. Thank you for last year's gifts.
From,
Jhosmart
Dear Santa,
I have been good and bad. How many elves do you have? For Christmas, I want an iPad and a lol O.M.G. doll. Thank you for last year's gifts. Thank you for my brother's gifts last year.
From,
Caraline
Mrs. Schumacher
First Grade
St. Michael the Archangel School
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite kind of cookie? Thank you for giving me the robe. Can I have Junie B. Jones books, a makeup set, and a little alive pet? I will have a chocolate cookie for you!
Love,
Violet W.
Dear Santa,
How do you make the presents? How many elves do you have? Thank you for my favorite toy. I want a BB gun and BB’s. I want a stuff duck. I want a little tractor. Do you know where I live?
Love,
Ian
Dear Santa,
How do you finish all the presents in one night? Thank you for my IPad Santa. Can I have LOL dolls please? Can I have a LOL doll big sister please? Can I have a Trolls Lego set? My elf’s name is Lena. She is so happy.
Love,
Lainey
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver all of the presents before the sun comes up? Thank you for my favorite present. Can I please have a Barbie camper? Can I please have an American Girl Doll bathtub? Can I also have an American Girl Doll school? I will set out your favorite cookies!
Love,
Kenzie
Dear Santa,
Where did you get your sleigh? Thank you for eating my cookies. I would like a Happy Napper please. I would like a school play set please. I love my unicorn pillow a lot because it is special.
Love,
Violet O.
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? Thank you for giving my mom and dad presents. Can I get a coloring set please? What are your favorite cookies to eat?
Love,
Charity
Dear Santa,
How can you carry the bag with the toys? Thank you for my bow and arrow. Can I get a drone? Can I get a nerf gun? My elf’s name is smarty.
Love,
Cruz
Dear Santa,
How old are you? Thank you for the silage chopper. Can I have an Xbox, a Lego set, and a new ball? Do you have a reindeer named Rudolph?
Love,
Harvey
Dear Santa,
How do the elves move at night? Thank you for giving me my soccer ball. Can I have a dirt bike, skateboard, and an Alexa? My elf’s name is Dash.
Love,
Jax
Dear Santa,
How can reindeer fly? Thank you for my Elsa piggy bank that sings. Can I please have a skateboard, an Elsa crown, and LOL dolls? I will give you chocolate cookies.
Love,
Madalie
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? Thank you for feeding the reindeer with my carrots. Can I please have a Jurassic World Lego set? Can I please have an X-box? MY elf’s name is Buddy.
Love,
Logan
Dear Santa,
How do you go down the chimney when the house does not have a chimney? Thank you for the Barbie van last year. Can I please have a shaking Llama? My elf’s name is Clide and if you see him say hello please!
Love,
Makenna
Dear Santa,
How do you get down the chimney? Thank you for giving me a Maui hook. Can I have a hover board? I love you!
Love,
Oliver
Dear Santa,
How do you carry that heavy bag up the chimney? Thank you for my New Holland Tractor. Can I have a snacky and a Happy Napper? I will put out chocolate chip cookies.
Love,
Henry
Mrs. Allred
Kindergarten
St. Anthony Grade School
Dear Santa,
My name is Kalea and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a world globe and a snow globe.
Love,
Kalea
Dear Santa,
My name is Matthew and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me legos and hot wheels.
Love,
Matthew
Dear Santa,
My name is Grant and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a microscope and a spy kit.
Love,
Grant
Dear Santa,
My name is Logan and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a pit bike and hot wheels rack.
Love,
Logan
Dear Santa,
My name is Auggie and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me hot wheels and nerf guns.
Love,
Auggie
Dear Santa,
My name is Karter and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Nintendo Switch and a nerf bow.
Love,
Karter
Dear Santa,
My name is Lila and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me bath bombs and a sno cone kit.
Love,
Lila
Dear Santa,
My name is Andrew and I am 5 years old.This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me RC Megaladon and train tracks.
Love,
Andrew
Dear Santa,
My name is Presley and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me makeup and art supplies.
Love,
Presley
Dear Santa,
My name is Millie and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me lego friends and magic tracks.
Love,
Millie
Dear Santa,
My name is Leo and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a dirt bike and shoes.
Love, Leo
Dear Santa,
My name is Cal and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me nerf guns and dinosaur toys.
Love
Cal
Dear Santa,
My name is Julia and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a hoverboard and a dog.
Love,
Julia
Dear Santa,
My name is Emma and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a clock and a santa toy.
Love,
Emma
Dear Santa,
My name is Cooper and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Godzilla and dinosaurs.
Love,
Cooper
Dear Santa,
My name is Loghan and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me slime and a doll.
Love, Loghan
Dear Santa,
My name is Mason and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a dirt bike and basketball shoes.
Love,
Mason
Dear Santa,
My name is Brock and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a big planter with tractor and a basketball.
Love,
Brock
Dear Santa,
My name is Brylee and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a barbie and kitchen.
Love,
Brylee
Dear Santa,
My name is Russell and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Viking football and an Oregon puzzle.
Love,
Russell
Dear Santa,
My name is Wesley and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a camera and baseball.
Love,
Wesley
Dear Santa,
My name is Laney and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Gizmo watch and squishmallow.
Love,
Laney
Dear Santa,
My name is Weslyn and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a cat and a dog.
Love,
Weslyn
Mrs. Bayler
Kindergarten
St. Anthony Grade School
Dear Santa,
My name is Evelyn and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a drum and a tumble ball.
Love,
Evelyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryan and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me rainbow unicorns and a snow dragon.
Love,
Ryan
Dear Santa,
My name is Dalton and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a toy train and a train track.
Love,
Dalton
Dear Santa,
My name is Bailey and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Barbie Doll and a donut squishy.
Love,
Bailey
Dear Santa,
My name is Ollie and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Case Tractor and the game Pet Sorry.
Love,
Ollie
Dear Santa,
My name is Jase and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Beetle Bot and a snow board.
Love,
Jase
Dear Santa,
My name is Jesse and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a remote tractor and a tractor log.
Love,
Jesse
Dear Santa,
My name is Weston and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a toy raptor and Nerf Sniper.
Love,
Weston
Dear Santa,
My name is Makenna and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Present Pet and puzzles.
Love,
Makenna
Dear Santa,
My name is Isaac and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Bakugon and Power Rangers.
Love,
Isaac
Dear Santa,
My name is Abel and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Lego dinosaurs and Jurassic Park dinosaurs.
Love,
Abel
Dear Santa,
My name is Holden and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Batman robot and a race car track.
Love,
Holden
Dear Santa,
My name is Ibrahim and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me candy and new crayons.
Love,
Ibrahim
Dear Santa,
My name is Peyton and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a piggie and a Jesus crossword puzzle.
Love,
Peyton
Dear Santa,
My name is Arwen and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me toy wolves and a Jesus set.
Love,
Arwen
Dear Santa,
My name is Morgan and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Play Doh and Legos.
Love,
Morgan
Dear Santa,
My name is Emily and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a LOL dolls and an Elsa Barbie.
Love,
Emily
Dear Santa,
My name is Mason and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Frozen and Mickey.
Love,
Mason
Dear Santa,
My name is Barron and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Legos and Army Stuff.
Love,
Barron
Dear Santa,
My name is Evan and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Bakugon and a Monster Truck.
Love,
Evan
Dear Santa,
My name is Bria and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Scruff-a-Luv and new markers.
Love,
Bria
Dear Santa,
My name is Sam and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Animorphs and Sound Wave.
Love,
Sam
Dear Santa,
My name is Ella and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Lego Friends and Play Doh.
Love,
Ella
Mrs. Bernhard
Third Grade
St. Anthony Grade School
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you got me last year. I hope you had a great Christmas.
Please give me an electric scooter that you can sit on so I can play on it outside. And a stateboard so I can play with my sister. I will leave you some cookies and carrots for you and the reindeer. I hope you have a great Christmas.
Love,
Caelyn Buehnerkemper
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the hunting game. I hope you like my cookies. Please bring me a dirt bike so I can ride around the house. Please bring me a RC car so I can build a ramp in the yard. I will leave you some cookies and I will leave the reindeer some carrots. I hope you have a good rest.
Merry Christmas,
Eli Bales
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the tablet you brought me last year. You’re always nice to people on Christmas morning. Please bring me a toy vampire so I can play with my sister, and green colored paper so I can cut it to make Christmas trees. I will leave some cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. The presents you give me each year are good presents.
Love,
Adam Kowalke
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the camera last year. l like how you bring me presents. Please bring me a shotgun and a target. I want a shotgun because I need a gun for turkey hunting and a target to practice. I will leave some cookies and some carrots. I hope you like it.
Love,
Grayson Bloemer
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the bike you brought me last year. You and your elves always make me smile. Please bring me a razor dirt bike so I can ride it in my backyard with my brothers. I would also like roller skates so I can ride them with my brothers in the front yard. I will leave you some cookies and carrots for the reindeer. I hope you have a great Christmas!
Love,
Bella Schultz
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the candy and bike you brought me last year.You always make me happy because you sent an elf last year. Please bring me a dirt bike so I can ride it with my friend Luke. And roller skates so I can ride them at my house and not have to drive to Mattoon. I will leave some milk and carrots and cookies for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Braxton Schultz
Dear St. Nick,
Thank you for the Nintendo Switch last year and for the hoverboard. You make me happy every day. Please bring me an Xbox with 2 controllers so my friends can play with me and a PlayStation5. We all love Christmas. I also hope you love the milk and cookies.
Love,
Levi Flowers
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents every year. I have also been really good this year.
Please bring me fake elf’s to play with my brother. And also V bucks for fortnite so I can buy skins. I will leave out some cookies for you,and carrots for the reindeer.
Sincerely,
Rucker Harris
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. You make me feel better every time you come. Please bring me a computer because it is hard to type on my iPad. I hope it’s no trouble trying to get me the computer. I would also like a foot massager. I will leave some cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer.
Love,
Emslee Swick
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last year. l hope you have a good Christmas morning. Please bring me a PS 5 so my dad and I can play it. I also want nerf guns so I can have a nerf war with my sister. I will leave carrots for the reindeer and cookies for you.
Merry Christmas,
James Uebinger
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all of the presents and all the joy you bring. I would like Pokémon cards to add to my collection. I would like a Pokémon binder for my Pokémon cards to go in. I will leave some milk and cookies for you and my elfs will be waiting for you.
Merry Christmas,
Elijah Underbrink
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Godzilla toy you got me last year. I’m excited about this Christmas. This year I want a led hoverboard. I want it so I can play chase with my sister. I also want a RC car to race it against my sister. You always make me smile on Christmas morning. Don’t worry I won’t forget to set out cookies,milk, and carrots!
Merry Christmas,
Jasper Everett
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last year. Every Christmas you make me happy. You are a really really great person. When is your birthday? Can you give me a baseball bat so I can play baseball with my brother. And shoes called adidas so I can wear them at school. And a T- shirt called Nike. I will put cookies out for you. I will put carrots out for the reindeer.
Merry Christmas and God Bless,
Oliver Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the presents you gave me all the years. I hope my elf Libby is doing great. I want a new iPhone so I can call my sister,dad, and mom. I also need a round pen so my sister can train our horse. I hope all the elves are doing good. I will leave cookies and carrots for the reindeer.
Love,
Selma Pulsfort
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the LoL house you got me last year. On Christmas morning I am so happy when I see all the presents. Please give me a phone, because I’ve been asking for one for a long time and I want to text my friends. I hope you have a good Christmas. I will lay out some cookies.
Love,
Alex Conant
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. You always make me excited on Christmas when I wake up. Please give me a new IPad so I can text my friends and relatives on it. I also want V-bucks for the mandalorian fortnite challenges. On Christmas Eve, I will set cookies and milk on my coffee table and carrots on the roof of my house.
Merry Christmas,
Max Bayler
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all of the gifts that you gave me in the previous years. Thank you for giving me presents every Christmas. Can you please get me a double-sided RC car because all of my other ones are broken. Please bring me a new basketball because my old one popped. I hope that your reindeer are ready and healthy for Christmas. I am excited for Christmas Day.
Stay healthy,
Ben Sudkamp
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. You are awesome. You can give like 100,000 kids presents in one night! Please bring me a makeup palette so I can do me and my moms makeup! I also want crop tops to go with the makeup. I will leave out carrots for the reindeer and I’ll bake cookies for you. Stay safe, and tell Mrs. Claus I said hi!!!
Love,
Amaya Griffith
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my presents every year. You make me smile. Please bring me a razor scooter so I can get exercise. I also want makeup so I can have fun with my face. I hope you have a Merry Christmas. I will leave cookies out for you.
Love,
Aliyah Bunton
Dear Santa
Thank you for the hand motion car you gave me last year. You always make me happy. Please bring me a PS4 so I can play football with my friends. I will put out cookies and reindeer food for the reindeer.
Love,
Jaxon Having
Mrs. Natalie Borries
Fourth Grade
St. Anthony Grade School
Dear, Santa
How are the elves and reindeer? Thank you for the presents last year, especially for the bath bombs. This year, I would like an iPhone 11 and some soft skinny jeans please. I want jeans because all of mine have holes in them. Don’t eat too many cookies or you won't be able to fit down the chimney!
Love,
Peyton Clark
Dear Santa,
I have a joke for you. What do snowmen call their offspring? Chill-dren. Thank you for the Chromebook last year. I use it almost every day. This year, I would love for you to bring me an iPad. The one I have right now is getting old and slow. I cannot wait to see you!
Love,
Nora Niebrugge
Dear Santa,
How are the elves up there? Did it snow up there yet? Thank you for the PS4 controller and the games you got me. This year, I would like a chrome book and a headset for my PlayStation. I would like the headset so my brother and I don’t fight over the one we have, and I would like a chrome book so it can help me do my homework on slides. I hope you stay healthy!
Your friend,
Jaxon Bernhard
Dear Santa,
What has been going on at the South Pole? How are you and your reindeer doing? Are the elves busy making toys? Hope they are playing some games and not just working. Are you wearing a mask too because of COVID? Please do not give me coal. Be safe on Christmas Eve!
Love,
Graham Miller
Dear Santa,
Santa I have a knock knock joke for you. Knock knock. Who’s there? You doughnut. You doughnut open until Christmas Day! Thank you for the scooter you gave me last year. This year, I would like an iPad keyboard, reindeer, and a phone card because Cotten (my elf) is lonely. Have a great Christmas.
Sincerely,
Ava Hendrickson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Is my elf doing well? Here is a good joke for you. Who is Santa’s favorite singer? Elf-is Presley! Thank you for the basketball you gave me last year. This year, I would like a Chromebook. I want this because it is cool and I want it so I have something to do in the car on long drives. By the way, don’t eat too many cookies or else you won’t fit down the people’s chimneys!
Love,
Andrew Wagner
Dear Santa,
Where does Santa stay on holidays? At a Ho-Ho-tel! Thank you for the presents last year, especially the PS4. This year, I would like a Cat9 and a new baseball glove and a phone. I would like a new glove because my other one has a rip. Hope none of your reindeer get hurt flying this year!
Sincerely,
Blake Verdeyen
Dear Santa,
Has it snowed up there yet? Because it sure hasn’t snowed here. Thank you for the Razor Power Rider 360 you gave me last year. This year, I would like a Razor Electric Scooter and an IPad keyboard. I would like them because the Razor is really fun to ride and the keyboard would make homework easier to do. Merry Christmas!
Your favorite elf,
Curtis Tingley
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas!! I really love the Scoop Rocker you got me last year. This year I would like some Legos and candy. Other than that, I want you to surprise me. I hope you can get home without any troubles. I’ve been a good girl this year!!
A Good Girl,
Rosie Warner
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Thank you for the candy you gave me last year. This year I would like a target for my bow, candy, clothes, bulletin board, iPad case, new phone case, fitbit band, and an iPad keyboard. I want a new phone case because my case broke. I hope you have a good Christmas!
Sincerely,
Hannah Phillips
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? Thank you for the American Girl Doll horse stable last year. This year, I would like a skateboard for Christmas. I want a skateboard because it would be awesome to ride on my grandparents new concrete. I would also like a horse painting for Christmas. Have an awesome Christmas and a happy new year.
Sincerely,
Rachel Emmerich
Dear Santa,
Hope the elves don’t hit you with any snowballs this year! Thank you for the hover board you gave me last year. This year, I would like a fishing pole. I would also like a baseball bat and I would like a bow. I want a fishing pole because I like to fish but I do not have one. I would like a baseball bat because right now I have to use my friend's bat because I don’t have a good one. And then I want a bow to go hunting with my dad and brother. Hope you’re reindeer are ready for Christmas.
Sincerely,
Charlie Bierman
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Thank you for the headphones you gave me last year. This year, I would like an art kit because I love to do art. I hope you stay safe.
Love,
Cheyenne Barker
Dear Santa
Let me tell you something funny. What do you call an obnoxious reindeer? Rude-olph! Thank you for the Knight Bus Lego set last year. This year, I would like a PS5, iPhone 12 Pro, Xbox Series X, and an Xbox 360. I want the PS5 so I can play the new Spiderman game. Don’t eat too many cookies!!
Sincerely,
Desmond Beyers
Dear Santa,
Why do Dancer and Prancer always get coffee breaks? Because their Santa’s star buck’s! Thank you for the nerf gun last year. Even today, I still do target practice with it! This year,I would like a new football and rugby ball for the spring and fall, a new basketball for the summer, a tackle box and a fishing pole also for the summer, and maybe some baseballs for the summer !Please don’t eat too many cookies, you still need to fit through chimneys!!
Sincerely,
Colin Maag
Dear Santa,
Who is Santa’s favorite singer? Elf-is Presley! Thank you for the air hockey table last year. This year, I would like a 4 wheeler, a PS5, laptop or Chromebook, and my own iPhone 11 Pro. I want a 4 wheeler so I can ride around my neighborhood. Don’t eat too many cookies!
An Elf from Effingham,
Will Meyer
Dear Santa,
What is a Christmas tree’s favorite candy? Orna-mints! Thank you for the new Ipad you gave last year. This year, I like new shoes, a piano stand, clothes, and items for my new room so that it is not empty. Hope you have a joyful Christmas!
Sincerely,
Tenley Sams
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? Thank you for the Mini Kitchen you got me last year. I use it all the time. This year, I would like a Cricut Joy. The reason I want a Cricut Joy is so I can make cups and other things for my family. Make sure not to eat too many cookies!
With Love,
Liza Kuhns
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa, I have been wondering if you did karate since you already have a BLACK BELT! Thank you so much for my presents last year. I would like an iPhone 11, new bike, mini Alexa, Hover board, and last but not least, a remote controlled AG car. I need a new bike because mine is too small! Merry Christmas!
Love,
Avery Jones
Dear Santa,
How are the Elves doing? Thank you for the Legos you gave me last year. This year, I would like stuff for my hermit crabs and some more Legos and a remote control boat and an airplane because my dad has some and my neighbor has a remote control boat. Don’t eat too many cookies!
Love,
Bradley Seiler
Dear Santa,
Have you got a vacation yet? If you did, tell me about it. I love the LOL that you gave to me and my sister last year. We play with them with our friends. They love them too. What I what for Christmas this year is some cute slippers. I don’t have any slippers yet or you can surprise me! I don’t really care but can you give joy to the world? I hope you have a safe flight. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Macy Mooney
Mrs. Conrady
Second Grade
St. Anthony Grade School
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? Thank you for my Hover board you gave me last year. I need the Coronavirus to go away and something I want is a light purple crop top. I hope your flight goes smoothly. Can’t wait for your visit.
Love,
Liv
P.S. Thanks for sending Loxie to watch over us.
Dear Santa,
How is my elf? Thank you for my golf clubs. I would like you to bring me an electric scooter. I need new shoes. Don’t eat too many cookies.
Love,
Paxton
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? Thank you for the dinosaur egg that you gave me last Christmas. I would like you to bring me Nike clothes, Roblox toys, a RC car, WWE toys, and Dog man books. In the kitchen in the fridge are the carrots for the reindeer.
Your Friend,
Brian
Dear Santa,
How do elves go to the North Pole so fast? Thank you for my pink Alexa. I would like you to bring me a HoverBoard. I need two pairs of socks. Be prepared if it snows.
Love your friend,
Brynn
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? Thank you for the HoverBoard. I would like you to bring me a Nintendo Switch card for Fortnite. I need a puppy. Can you grab the dollar that I laid out for you?
Your Friend,
James
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? Thank you for my castle. I would like you to bring me a Twistee pet. I need a camera. Make sure you feed the reindeer a carrot.
Love,
Violett
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? Thank you for my LOL camper. I would like you to bring me air pods. I need underwear. Have a safe trip Santa. Don’t get a tummy ache.
Love,
Reagan
Dear Santa,
How old are you? Thank you for Mario Party 9. I would like you to bring me a Nintendo switch and game. Make sure you are nice to the elves.
Your favorite kid,
Kyle
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? Thank you for the Polly Pocket! I would like you to bring me something with animals in it. I need new underwear. Remember to eat the cookies.
Your Friend,
Daisy
Dear Santa,
How are your elves doing? Thank you for the night halk last year. I would like you to bring me a deer call. I need a sweatshirt. Have a safe trip. Can you please save me a cookie?
Your Favorite Kid,
Henry
Dear Santa,
Can you please leave me one cookie? Can I have a dark visor with the football helmet that fits me perfectly and a HoverBoard. How old are you?
Your Friend,
Jude
Dear Santa,
How is Glitter doing? How are you doing Santa? Thank you for the game Sorry. I would like you to bring me a lot of toys. I need a new head band. I hope you have a safe trip. Leave some cookies for the reindeer.
Love Your Favorite Kid,
Sophie
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? Thank you for my reading pillow. I would like you to bring me an Alexa. I need shoes. Have a safe trip Santa. Leave me a cookie.
Love,
Charlotte
Dear Santa,
Are the elves doing a good job making presents? Oh, thank you sooo much for the rock tumbler that you got me. Santa, this year I would like a couple things. I’ll list them all for you. A Nintendo Switch, a ninja bot, and what I need is some toothpaste.
Love Your Friend,
Will
P.S. Don’t eat too many cookies this year.
Dear Santa,
How are you? Thank you Santa for my Roger 22 and the gun safe. I would like you to bring me some new jeans and a shotgun. Please feed the reindeer.
Your Friend,
Lucas
Dear Santa,
How are Glitter and Sparkle? Thank you for my crafts. I would like you to bring me a Nintendo. I need some cute sweatshirts. Give the reindeer a carrot.
Love Your Favorite Kid,
Morgan
Dear Santa,
How is Snowflake? Thank you for a HoverBoard. I would like you to bring me a Razor Scooter. I need socks. Make sure the reindeer get a carrot.
Your Favorite Kid,
Parker
Dear Santa,
How is Chippy? Is he having fun? Thank you for the LOL dolls last year. They are so awesome. I would like you to bring me an IPhone 12. I need comfy socks. Have a safe trip.
Your Favorite Kid,
Ava
Dear Santa,
Do you like making presents? Thank you for the moped. I would like you to bring me a tumbling bar. I need a pair of fuzzy socks. Make sure you let each reindeer get a carrot.
Love, Emery
Mrs. Cummins
Fourth Grade
St. Anthony Grade School
Dear Santa,
Last Christmas I liked my gifts. The electric scooter is really fun. This Christmas I would like a L.O.L. Surprise Remix Rock Band, a Barbie doll farmhouse for my sister, and a Nintendo Switch for my brother and me. I want a new L.O.L. doll because my other one is lost. My sister wants the farmhouse because she loves the farm and barbies. My brother and I want a Nintendo Switch because we’ve never had one before, and we think it will be fun. Stay safe when you travel around the world!
Your friend,
Bryn Bartimus
Dear Santa,
Throughout this crazy year, really all I want for Christmas is a puppy. We are going to get one in January of 2021. But if we can get the puppy sooner, that would be a perfect Christmas gift. I am so excited to have a puppy. We are going to have a Golden Retriever puppy that is a girl. And maybe you could leave me a candy cane. Thank you!
Your friend,
Carly Budde
Dear Santa,
Please bring presents for my mom, grandma, grandpa, and me. We have been extra good this year. Could you also bring treats for our dogs: Truman, Reagan, Kennedy, Jasper, and Rocket. Please do not forget to bring treats for the cats Arby, Shady, Little Bit , Sweet Pea , Tabby and Misty. Just to tell you something, we baked very good cookies that you will like, and I will not forget the milk, I promise.
Your friend,
Patience Crockett
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like some pants and an iPad. Thank you for the gifts you gave me last year. Christmas is the best time of the year! Every time it’s Christmas, it makes me feel joyful. Thank you for everything you gave me every year!
Merry Christmas!
Taylor Denning
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents I got last year. They were amazing! For Christmas this year I want a surprise. I don’t care what I get. I will be happy with whatever I get. There will be cookies on the table for you. Stay safe! I hope you have a great Christmas!
Your clever elf,
Hannah Frisbie
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well, and I hope your reindeer are feeling good. I have been a good boy this year. With all this Covid going around, I help my mom whenever I can. I work hard in school, I finish my homework, and I listen to the teacher. Some games that I would like are Madden 21, NBA 2K 21, and PGA TOUR 2K 21.
Your friend,
Charlie Hoene
Dear Santa,
Have you had a nice break? I’m sure you and your elves are very busy. How are your reindeer doing? What do they like to eat? What are your favorite cookies? I want to make sure I have them on Christmas Eve. I'm sure you and the elves drink a lot of hot chocolate to stay awake. I’m sure it is a lot of work to get the presents done. For Christmas, I want a big, white, fluffy bear. Be safe on Christmas Eve!
Your friend,
Alicia Koester
Dear Santa,
How much does it cost for Santa to park his sleigh and reindeer? Nothing, it’s on the house! How are you doing? I hope you can come for Christmas. If you can’t, then that’s ok because I will get presents from my family. How are the reindeer? I really want a PlayStation 5 for Christmas. Can you please get me one?
Your friend,
Axton Lankford
Dear Santa,
I loved the lego set you brought me last year. This year I want a model of the Titanic and what it looks like. I can only imagine being able to look through the window and see tables and other things. It would probably take a long time to build though. I also want a PS5 or an Oculus Rift to share with my brother and dad. All I want is one, so now you have options. Wash your hands and wear your mask.
Your friend,
Sebastian Looman
Hi, Santa!
I’m really looking forward to Christmas this year. I am really hoping for this new gaming counsel called PS5, but it is really expensive. Do you have powers or something to give all the kids their presents in one night? I don’t know. Are you having a good time at the North Pole? Good luck delivering presents! Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Liam McAllaster
Dear Santa,
Why did the chicken cross the road?.... to see its siblings at KFC. This year I was wondering if I could get new toys and treats for my dog, new clothing, hot chocolate, and a VR headset. Also, I hope you're doing well during COVID-19. I am wondering how much snow there is in Antarctica? Thank you for the Nintendo Switch last year.
From your friend,
Jack McCarthy
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa! How are you doing? Are your elves doing well? One Quick question - what do you’re reindeer eat? Is there COVID -19 where you live? Well hope you are doing great this year.
Your friend,
Ben McDonald
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like an air dry clay modeling kit that has 56 colors and has a few clay modeling tools. I want this clay kit because I am going to be making pencil toppers for my pencils. Another reason I want this clay kit is because when I get bored, I can play with clay and be entertained. When I make the pencil toppers, I will make some for my teachers and my friends. When I do this, it will make their day. Thank you for the gifts!
Your friend,
Khushi Patel
Dear Santa,
I hope you, the reindeer, and the elves feel okay. Thank you for all of the gifts last year. I’m wondering if you can give me a VR headset, Robux gift cards, slime, and clothes. Stay safe when you’re flying!
Your friend,
Lily Pervenecki
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the gifts you gave me last year. Thank you for coming every year. This year I want lots of puzzles. Are you ready for Christmas this year?
Your friend,
Michaela Prange
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last year. This year I would like a basketball hoop for the driveway. My brothers and I would like to play basketball in the summer. I also would like a remote control boat for the pond. It would be fun to vroom across the pond. Be safe this Christmas!
Your friend,
Trenton Sandschafer
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like to have a new Hoverboard because our old one broke, and it won’t charge. We can’t ride on it when we go outside and play. The second thing I want for Christmas is a PS5 because all my friends are getting it, and I want to play online with them. Be safe on your flight! Thank you!
Your friend,
Jackson Settle
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the gifts you gave me last year. I would like to have anything that has a sloth on it. I wish I could get a new phone because mine is not working so well. My last wish is to have my family happy on Christmas Day.
Your friend,
Sydney Stephens
Dear Santa,
I think I have been really good this year. But it also has been a rough year for my whole family. It is okay now, and this is what I would like for Christmas. I would like a trampoline, some new clothes, a weighted blanket, and a tumbling mat. P.S. You are the best! Thank you, Santa!
Your friend,
Avery Stroud
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I mostly want a catcher’s mitt. I want that the most because I love to catch in baseball. Also, I could use some new clothes, because the ones I have are a little too tight. One other thing I want is the new PlayStation 5. I want that so I can play video games with my friends. Which reindeer is your favorite? Mine is Rudolph. Don’t fall off your sleigh!
On your nice list,
James Trupiano
Dear Santa,
Hello, how are you? Thank you for delivering me presents last year and the years before. It really made me happy. For this year I would like a skateboard, a boy helmet, and some legos, please. How are the elves doing?
Merry Christmas!
Owen Wrigley
Mrs. Deters
Third Grade
St. Anthony Grade School
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the scooter last year, I ride it all of the time. This year I really want another hoverboard because I want to ride it without the seat on it. I also want a dirt bike so I can ride it in my backyard. Did Mrs. Clause make you any cookies today? I hope you don’t have to quarantine!
Sincerely,
Lydia Fearday
Dear Santa,
Thank you for last year presents. The Wonder women ornament you gave me is great. This year I want a Ipod because I’ve always wanted one. I also want a whiteboard. One more thing I really want is a new ornament. I hope that Mrs.Clase is making cookies for you. I hope you don’t get stuck in the chimney this year.
Love,
Taylor Huebner
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my bike I ride it with my friends. Thank you for my stuff animals they are so fluffy. I also love lip gloss! This year want toy Miny brands. Me and my friend will play with them Or miny brands for me and my sister to play with. How are you and your elf’s? Have you started to wrap gifts?
Love,
JackLynn Nuxoll
Dear Santa
Thank you Santa for the 2DS, Mario hot wheels track,and WII games you got me last year I play with them so so so much. The things I want this year are a Nintendo switch because Me and my brother have wanted one since we were 5 and 4. I also want a hoverboard because they are super duper cool and fun. The final thing I want for Christmas is games for my Nintendo because what is a Nintendo switch without games. I hope you and your elf’s stay Covid free. I hope your reindeer are feeling good. Did Mrs.Claus make you cookies?
Sincerely,
Jacob Thoele
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the tennis racket last year and the go kart suite and connect four bounce. This year I want a pro scooter because my old one is rusty. I also want a bmx bike because my bike is far from here. Thank you. How are you? I hope you stay warm on Christmas. How are the Elves doing?
Sincerely
Kolin Kiefer
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the new iPad, it has been really great. Also, thank you for the Football. I have played with it a lot. Thank you for the hoverboard. This year I want a 2 Xbox controller so I can play with all my family members. And a Walter Payton Jersey because he is my favorite RB. Last I want the bears to win the super bowl because they are my favorite team. How are the elves? I hope you don’t get Covid-19. How are the reindeer and how are you? I hope you have a safe trip.
Love,
Nicholas Bierman
Dear Santa,
Thank you for that big nerf gun, my computer and ps4 and my big hot wheels set with some cars. I like everything you gave me. I want a toy race car because I like cars. A tobi smart watch because it tells me to wake up, and a bumper car toy so I can play with friends. Santa I need to tell you something my elf’s said do we have to wear a mask I said no because I want elf’s to be happy not sad. So yeah I think there happy now.
Love,
Anthony Brummer
Dear Santa
Thank you for the 3 stuffed animals and the puzzle last year. I loved them so much. This year I want everyone to be healthy. I would like rescue tales because they are so beautiful and fuzzy wubble jagger kitten because it is so cute How is Mrs.claus doing? How are the reindeer doing? I hope everyone is doing good
Love,
Morgan Lustig
Dear Santa,
Thank you for are my Nintendo switch that you gave me a couple years ago. Thank you for getting a basketball hoop that you gave us a couple years. Can I please have a bike because mine is rusty right now. Can I please have a light for when I ride in the dark.Can I have a twenty dollar Nintendo gift card to buy the battle pass. How are the your elf doing? Did Mrs. claus make cookies for you? Are the elf doing good on the toys? Are the reindeer ready for your big night soon. I hope they are. Hope you and your elf don’t get COVID-19
Sincerely,
Luke Roewe
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the hoverboard that you gave me last year. Thank you for the tv that you gave me last year. Santa can I have a bike because I want to ride it around? Can I have a makeup holder, and shoes? That’s all I want for Christmas. Are you and your elves quarantined? Are you going to our classroom?
Love,
Meg Roewe
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me a skateboard last year. Thank you for giving me a little truck last year. Thank you for giving me a go kart. This year I really want a Nintendo Switch with a Mario kart 2020 so my me and my younger sister can play with me. I really want rocket league on ps4 so my older sister can play with me. I really want a wii so my sister can play with it with me and a game wii sports I hope you can not get COVID-19. I hope you can and Mrs. Cluse can have a good Christmas. Have a happy new year
Love
Matthew Runge
Dear Santa,
I was really excited to get that hover board last year. And I was really excited to get that baseball hat. Last but not least the baseball helmet. This year I want a electric scooter because it looks really cool. And I want go pro because me and my sister make YouTube videos. And the last thing I want is a big lego set because it will keep me entertained if I am bored. Do some of your elf’s have to quarantine? Is Mrs. Clause baking cookies? And I hope you stay healthy.
Sincerely,
Reed Schumacher
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me books and a bike last year. I love how u gave me the books because I had a really good time reading them. Thank you for giving me a bike last year because now I love to ride it. This year I want an air track so I can practice tumbling. I also want a cotton candy machine so I can eat that delicious stuff everyday. I bet you have already made a lot of toys. I hope you and the elf’s don’t get this virus.
Love,
Nina Semple
Dear Santa
Thank you so much for the American girl dog I love to play with it. Thank you also for the accessories with it there so cute This year I want a electric motorcycle So I can ride on it and go fast on it. I also want mini brands so I can play American girl dolls and use them. I also want a chromebook so I can play a game on it. Hope you don’t get stuck in a chimney while dropping presents off. Are the elves tired making gifts?
Sincerely,
Sylvia Semple
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the little drone you gave me last year. I also want to thank you for for the Nintendo Switch controllers you gave me last year. Now 4 people can play it instead of just 2. This year I would like a unicorn. I know their not real, but I’d like some kind of unicorn like thing. I also really, really, REALLY, want a camera. I want it because when I leave somewhere that I think I won’t see again I can take a picture of it. This thing I want I’ve ALWAYS wished for. A go cart. I live in country so I have a lot of space. I also want to ask you something. Is Rudolf a real reindeer? I never knew if he was from a movie, or if he was actually yours. How do watch everything at once?
Sincerely,
Martin Scheidemantel
Dear Santa
Thank you for the the stuff you gave my last year. You are the best for being Santa. You can give the all the kids there presents in one night thank you for my peano last year and my hoverbored last year and for the candy. Can I have a unicorn and horses because I want to play with them and they are fun? How is the North Pole going? What’s your favorite holiday Christmas ever?
From
Kenzie Emmerich
Dear Santa,
Thanks for the gifts I got last year my favorite gift was cooking kit for kids. This year I want a fish, a baseball bat and glove, and new tumble leotards. I want those things is cause I want another pet,I want my own baseball bat and ball and I want new tumbling clothes for tumbling. Santa how are Mrs.Claws and all your reindeer? I can’t wait for Christmas! Have a Merry Christmas!
Sincerely,
Amelia Janis
Dear Santa,
Thanks for the huverbord last year by. I want for Christmas are Robocx because I want do stuff with them. I want to have baby yoda in fortnite because not a lot of people have one. I hope your having fun in the North Pole. I wish you a Merry Christmas. I hope you have fun on Christmas what do you do in the Summer? Does mrs. clos make you cookies? Will by you be in my chimney?
Sincerely,
Max Schuette
Dear Santa
Thank you for my cup and my tic-tac-toe. This year I want a laser pointer to see if my cat or dog will chase it. And I wont a electric scooter to go farther. Are you good? I hope that you don’t get covid. I hope you have a good time.
Love,
Aleck Ridgway
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my nerf gun I play with it a lot and you for my My robot toy last year and my fish tank. This year I want a PS5 so I can play fortnite on it. I also want a baseball cards so I can trade card and a arc car Hopefully you don’t have to stay quarantine. I hope the reindeer are ready to fly and your elf’s are ready to make toys.
Love,
Paxton Coulter
Mrs. Gina Gardewine
Second Grade
St. Anthony Grade School
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I am Nathan. One of my favorite gifts from last year was the Barska Telescope. This Christmas I would like an iPhone 12, ramping remote control car, and a chore doer. I am sorry but just be healthy this year. I am going to leave peppers and water. You can eat them unless you don't like them.
Your friend,
Nathan
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am so excited for Christmas! Are you? One of my favorite gifts from last year was a coat. This Christmas I would like an iPad, NO COVID, and a Pop It! How is Rudolph? Your/my elves are being good. Is it going to get worse?
Your friend,
Jemma
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Alivia and I hope you are feeling well. I have been really good this year. Your elves are really funny and Merry Christmas. One of my favorite gifts from last year was my L.O.L house. This Christmas I would like airpods, a laptop,and a Nintendo Switch. Don't get Covid. Please don't make a big mess in my house. What is your favorite cookie? Don't knock over my Christmas tree please. I am going to leave you a healthy snack instead of milk and cookies. How is Rudolph?
Your friend,
Alivia
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Emery. I have been really good this year. I am really excited for Christmas. One of my favorite gifts from last year was a science kit. This Christmas I would like a ramp mat, a big Squishmallow, and a beanbag chair. Please try not to make a big mess at my house this year.
Your friend,
Emery
Dear Santa,
Hi, Merry Christmas! I am Nash and I hope you are feeling well. I have been really good this year. Are you ready for your big trip? Thank you for my gifts last year. This Christmas I would like a moped, Dude Perfect Blitzball bat, and a new dog. Don't get Covid. Please don't make a big mess at my house this year. I hope you have a good big trip.
Your friend,
Nash
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. Hi, I am Brooks and I hope you are feeling well. One of my favorite gifts from last year was my baseball glove. This Christmas I would like a hoverboard, pogo stick, and X-box. I hope you like the milk and cookies.
Your friend,
Brooks
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Miles. I have been really good this year. One of my favorite gifts from last year was my crystals. This Christmas I would like a bow and arrow, pogo stick, and giant pillow with no feathers. Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Miles
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I have been really good this year. thank you for the gifts from last year. This Christmas I would like L.O.L. house, shoes, and a Lego set. How is Rudolph? How are the elves?
Your friend,
Clara
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Colin and I hope you are feeling well. Merry Christmas! One of my favorite gifts from last year was a new iPad. This Christmas I would like a Nerf gun sniper, iPhone 11, and X-box5. What is your favorite cookie?
Your friend,
Colin
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. One of my favorite gifts from last year was a Hess truck, This Christmas I would like Turbo, a giant pillow, and a kid's Tesla. Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Jackson
Dear Santa,
Your elves are really funny! Hi, I'm Louis. Merry Christmas, Santa. I hope you are feeling great. One of my favorite gifts from last year was a basketball hoop. This Christmas I would like a hoverboard, PS5, 60 helmet. What is your favorite cookie?
Your friend,
Louis
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas, Santa! Your elves are really funny. One of my favorite gifts from last year was L.O.L house. This Christmas I would like a hoverboard, Barbe house, and a Barbie. Don't get Covid. How is Rudolph?
Your friend,
Lilly
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Owen and I hope you are feeling well. I have been good this year. One of my favorite gifts from last year was clothis and an iPod. This Christmas I would like an X-box, a kid's Tesla and farming simulator. Don't get Covid.
Your friend,
Owen
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa. Your elves are really funny. One of my favorite gifts from last year was Turbo. This Christmas I would like a NIntendo Switch, a bean bag. and Legos. How is Rudolph?
Your friend,
Bryson
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa! How are the elves? I was excited to see Jonas! Thank you for the unicorn and skateboard/scooter. I still ride them all the time! This year I was a great helper to my parents. These are the 3 things I would like for Christmas. The first thing is a Squishmallow. I would also like a Barbie and new L.O.L. dolls. You know the rest of what I want! Thank you Santa for all that you do! Have fun and fly safe!
Your friend,
Brynlee
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa. I have been a very good girl this year. One of my favorite gifts from last year was a bounce house. This Christmas I would like a hoverboard, Nintendo Switch, and a basketball arcade game. Do you like my cookies? Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Kynleigh
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Maeve and I hope you are feeling well. I have been really good this year. Merry Christmas! One of my favorite gifts from last year was a Chromebook. This Christmas I would like an electric scooter, Legos, and a beanbag. I hope you like our cookies and milk.
Your friend,
Maeve
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. One of my favorite gifts from last year was a Fortnite gun. This Christmas I would like Jordan shoes, Turbo, and Nintendo Switch. Don't knock over my Christmas tree. Don't get Covid.
Your friend,
Hayes
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Anna and I hope you are feeling well. Merry Christmas! Thank you for the gifts you gave me last year. This Christmas I would like Legos, a giant pillow, and L.O.L. house. Don't get Covid.
Your friend,
Anna
Dear Santa,
Are you ready for Christmas? Thank you for my watch and r.c. car that you gave me last year. This year I would love a compound bow, hunting stuff, and MLB the Show for X-box. Tell Mrs. Clause and your reindeer, Hi!
Your friend,
Ryan
Mrs. Marsha Rubsam
First Grade
St. Anthony Grade School
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for the big Lego set from last year. This year, I want an Xbox or a Nintendo switch. I need a watch. I wish you a merry Christmas!
Love,
Lucas
Dear Santa,
What are your favorite cookies? Thank you for the LOL dollhouse last year. This year, I would like a green monkey named Kiwi. I would also like to have a desk for my room. Have a great trip back to the North Pole.
Love,
Adalyn
Dear Santa,
When is your birthday? I didn't know if they had birthdays at the north pole. Thank you for bringing me the hungry dog coin bank last year. This year I really want Barbie toys and I need some new sunglasses. I hope you have a safe trip delivering presents.
Love,
Ellie
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite kind of cookie? Oreos are my favorite. Thank you for all the presents I received last year, especially my iPad. I love watching YouTube! This year I would really like a megaphone. Thanks again and please tell Mrs. Clause Dylan says HI!
Your friend from the Nice List,
Dylan
Dear Santa,
How many reindeer do you have? Thanks for my box of army men that you gave me last year. This year, I would like to have some building blocks to make a base for my army men. I also need some sharpened pencils. When you come to our house, you can use our front door since we don’t have a chimney.
Love,
Your favorite first-grader,
Alex K.
Dear Santa,
Are you ready for Christmas? Thank you for the toy fire truck I got last year. Santa I need some clothes. Santa I would like a toy truck with a hitch this year. Have a safe trip.
Love your friend,
Noah
Dear Santa,
How do you keep warm? Thanks Santa for my scooter. I do not need anything. I want a Nintendo Switch. How about you bring people pictures?
Love,
Ava S
Dear Santa,
How old are you? Thank you for my dinosaur egg. I would like dinosaur version two. Santa share the cookies with your elves.
Your friend,
Brady
Dear Santa,
Happy Christmas! How is Mrs. Claus? Thank you so much for my iPad last year! This year can I please have a new horse saddle and tack, new earrings, and Barbies? Before you leave, don't forget to sign my cast!!!
Love,
Liliana B.
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? Thank you for my American Girl Doll you gave me last year, I love to play with her. This year can you bring me a Baby a Live grow up doll. If Daddy and Mommy say it is ok can you bring me a puppy too? I also really need my two front teeth, so I can eat better. Be sure to save some cookies for later, so you do not get a tummy ache on your trip.
Love,
Lucy
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? Thank you for the LOL biggie pet last year. Can you bring me Bluey toys and school supplies? Can you bring my brother trains? My dog Max would love a snack. Have a safe trip and don't eat too many cookies.
Your friend,
Emily M
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryan S. and I am in first grade. How are the reindeer? Thank you for giving me the hoverboard last year. This year something that I really want is legos, and something that I need is underwear. Santa I hope you have a safe trip giving all the kids gifts and try not to eat to many cookies so you don’t get a tummy ache.
Love,
Ryan
Dear Santa,
How is the North Pole? Thank you for my remote control car last year. I would like Batman toys and I am needing new snow boots this year. I hope you have a safe trip this Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Love,
Asher
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? Thank you for the tumbling mat. Please bring Joss. I need new boots. Don’t eat too many cookies!
Love,
Emma
Dear Santa,
Have I been a good boy this year? Thank you for the elf you gave me last year. I would like $2000 to save. I also want Batman, a blanket, new shoes, and a hat. I really need a wallet. I will leave you cookies and ice cream.
Love,
Your friend,
Ryker
Dear Santa,
I want a blue electric dirt bike. Thank you for the football last year. I have always wondered how cold is the Northpole? I hope you have a safe trip. I will have cookies ready.
Love,
Cameron M.
Dear Santa,
Are there candy cane makers? Thank you for the store last year. I would like a LOL house. Please remember Jesus. Santa, wear your mask.
Love,
Sienna
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer at the Northpole? Thank you for the LOL. I want a walking unicorn and LOL house, and lots of LOLs. Have a safe trip!
Love,
Eva
Dear Santa,
How many elves are there? Thank you for the Nintendo controller, This year I need a desk and want a Hoverboard. Have a good trip, eat less cookies, & drink water.
Love,
Wesley
Dear Santa,
How is the North Pole going? Thank you Santa for my awesome bike. I love it, I'd really like a rc monster jam truck, I need PJ boys size 10. Thank you for everything.
Your favorite kid,
Jayson
Mrs. Anne Wilson
First Grade
St. Anthony Grade School
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? Thank you for the Big unicorn. This year I would like a doll with a horse and a notebook. Make sure the elves stay with you!
Love,
Anna Mae
Dear Santa,
How do you get to the north pole? Thank you for the special gifts last year. This year I would like a pixie pop and clothes. Don't eat too many cookies!
Love,
Ava
Dear Santa,
What do the elves do? Thank you for the special gifts last year. This year I would like a kitten and a puppy. Make sure you put the fire out!
Love,
Callie
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? Thank you for my rubber chicken 'bock bock'. This year I would like a cave club and a dress for my church. Do not eat too many cookies!
Love your friend,
Charlotte
Dear Santa,
What do you do in the North Pole? Thank you for the special gifts last year. This year I would like a drone and doggie door. Make sure you put the fire out!
Your favorite kid,
Easton
Dear Santa,
What do you do at the North pole? Thank you for the LOL house last year. This year I would like a present pet Dalmation. Make sure you put the fire out!
Your favorite kid,
Emma
Dear Santa,
Do you eat anything but cookies and milk? Thank you for the stiky hands last year. This year I would like a fred bear plush and spring bonnie plush. Don't eat too many cookies!
Love,
Jack
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? Thank you for the special gifts last year. This year I would like a Big Squishy and a notebook. Don't eat too many cookies!
Love,
Josie
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? Thank you for the American girl doll last year. This year I would like a remote control car and clothes. Make sure you put the fire out!
Love,
Katherine
Dear Santa,
How do you make toys? Thank you for my toys. I would like a dirt bike. I need big covid to leave.
Love,
Keaton
Dear Santa,
What do you do in the North Pole? Thank you for the special gifts last year. This year I would like a BMX bike and BMX ramp. Make sure you put the fire out!
Love,
Logan L.
Dear Santa,
What do you do in the North Pole? Thank you for the RC car. This year I would like a Flicker and clothes. Make sure you put the fire out! Have a safe trip!
Love,
Logan S.
Dear Santa,
How do you make the presents? Thank you for the telescope. This year I would like a remote and dog bed. Make sure you put the fire out!
Love,
Owen
Dear Santa,
What do you do in the North Pole? Thank you for the special gifts last year. This year I would like a remote control snake and clothes. Make sure they put the fire out!
Your friend,
Palmer
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? Thank you for the scooter. This year I would like Barbie stuff and clothes. Don't be noisy! Make sure the elves stay with you!
Love,
Rebecca
Dear Santa,
What do you do at the North Pole? Thank you for the special gifts last year. This year I would like a skateboard and love. Make sure you put out the fire!
Love,
Rhett
Dear Santa,
What do you do in the North Pole? Thank you for the special gifts last year. This year I would like a sd card and remote control snake. Make sure that you put out the fire!
Love,
Riley
Dear Santa,
Can I come to the North Pole to see the reindeer? Thank you for the 360 bike. I would like a farm set, please. I need my elf to be good. We will leave you cookies.
Love,
Tryston
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? Thank you for the Nintendo Switch. This year I would like a puppy Husky and bone. Make sure you put out the fire!
Love,
Vincent
Dear Santa,
What do your elves do? Thank you for the tumbling mats last year. This year I would like a LOL doll house and clothes. Don't eat too many cookies!
Love,
Zoey
Mrs. Wohltman
Second Grade
St. Anthony Grade School
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Thank you for the Ping Pong Table. I want a Nerf Gun and a Bone Lego Dragon and laser tag guns. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas!
Love,
Liam
Dear Santa,
My name is Brenna. Thank you for my Nintendo Switch. I want a doll house and I was a D.S. and some paint. I hope you have a fun Christmas!
Love,
Brenna
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want to thank you for last year’s gifts. I want a computer, toy car and a Pokemon card. I hope you have a nice Christmas!
Love,
Brock
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my Chinese jump rope, last year. This year, I want a real cat, a T.V. for my room and an Ipad. I love you and my elf.
Love, Kelsi
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Donovan. How are you doing? Are the elves good? Thank you for a gift from last Christmas. I want to thank you for Louie my stuffed animal that you gave me last year at Christmas. The top 3 things on my list are Tony Stark Mansion and a Lego Dragon Loyd. I hope you have a nice day!
Love,
Donovan
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this Christmas? Thank you for the camera, last year. I want a new Ipad, a new American Girl doll and O.M.G dolls. I would like to receive these for Christmas, this year. I hope you have a good Christmas!
Love,
Morgan
Dear Santa,
How are you this Christmas? Thank you for my Segway, last year at Christmas. I want an Ipod, markers, and a notepad. These are the 3 things I would like to receive for Christmas, this year. I hope the elf doesn’t miss us and you have a good Christmas. I have been good at school every day of the week.
Love,
Emma
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? Thanks for last Christmas and my drone. The top 3 things on my list are an R.C. car, fidgit spinner, and Nerf guns. I hope you have a good rest of the year!
Love,
Brody
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Thank you for the race car set. I want the game Life, a basketball, and a Lego set. I hope you like your plate of cookies.
Love,
Beckett
Dear Santa,
How are you? Thank you for Pop-A-Shot. I want puzzles, jokes, and a phone. Happy Holidays, Santa!
Love,
Owen
Dear Santa,
How are you doing, Santa? Thank you for the GoPro. The top 3 things on my list are a new drone and a remote control car and a Rubix Cube. I hope you have a nice Christmas!
Love,
James
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want to thank you for the camera. This year I want Legos, and a remote car and baby doll clothes. I hope you have boys and girls who leave you a plate of cookies!
Love,
Elle
Dear Santa,
Are you having a great year? Thank you for the Pokemon cards from last year. I want Pokemon cards, Let’s Go Eevee game and Pokemon Sword game. I hope you have a great year!
Love,
Will
Dear Santa,
How are you doing, this year? My name is Aubrey. I have been a very good girl, this year. Thanks for my camera, last year. The top 3 things on my wish list are: a puppy, a Nala costume, and a Lion King coloring book. I hope you have a safe travel.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Aubrey
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? Thank you for the Raichu stuffed animal, last Christmas. The top 3things on my list are Arctic Fox, a snow globe, Simple Dimple and Preston donut shirt. I hope you have the best Christmas ever!
Love,
Cash
Dear Santa,
I want to thank you for the tent that you gave me. The top 3 things on my list are a sleeping mask, a bike, and LOL dolls. I hope you have a nice Christmas!
Love,
Reese
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want to thank you for my beanbag. My top 3 things on my list are 2 slime kits, a bunny, and a tie dye kit. I hope you have a nice Christmas making toys!
Love,
Charlotte
Dear Santa,
How are you and your elves? I’m fine. Thanks for the gift last Christmas, my camera. I would like a bike, a slime kit and a fun sand kit, please. I hope you have a great Christmas!
Love,
Isabelle
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my Lego robot, last year. This year, I want a kids Fitbit, kipping bar and a giant gem dig. Santa, I hope you are having a good Christmas!
Love,
Nora
Mrs. Altgilbers
First Grade
Stewardson-Strasburg Elementary
Dear Santa,
How do you get into our house? How many elves do you have? Thank you for the apron last year. This year for Christmas, I would like to get a watch so I know what time it is. I also want a whiteboard to draw pictures on. I need a new wallet to hold my money. I hope you don’t get sick. Wishing you a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Kaylee Probst
Dear Santa,
Can you make a toy dragon? Is it true that your reindeer can fly? Thank you for the PJ Mask socks last year. This Christmas, I want hunting boots, a real gun, and a Nintendo Switch. I also need a real pet cat with a collar. I hope your reindeer don’t break down and you get home safely. I love you Santa!
Love,
Axton Roley
Dear Santa,
How many toys do your elves make in one year? What do your elves like to do for fun? Thank you for the blue bike last year. This year for Christmas I want a gumball machine and a Hoverboard with handles. I also need some money to buy a present for my mom and dad. Be careful not to fall off of a roof!! Wishing you a Merry Christmas. I love you Santa!
Your Favorite Kid,
Benjamin Spour
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? How many elves work in the toy workshop? Thank you for the Lightning McQueen cars last year. This Christmas, I want a John Deere tractor and some more Lightning McQueen cars. I also need money to put in the bank at Strasburg. Do you think you have over 100 reindeer? I hope you have a Merry Christmas. I love you Santa!
Your Friend,
Reed Smith
Dear Santa,
How many elves work in the toy shop? Do you have a Christmas tree? Thank you for the stuffed animal frog last year. This year for Christmas, I want a new bike and a new John Deere tractor. I also need a Hoverboard. Could you bring my friends, Nathan and Emma, extra candy in their stockings. Have a safe trip home! I think Rudolph is the nicest reindeer. I love you Santa!
Your Favorite Friend,
Corbyn Reel
Dear Santa,
How many cookies do you eat in one night? Thank you for the tablet last year. This year for Christmas, I want a real puppy dog. I will name the puppy Marshmallow. I will also need a collar for my puppy. Don’t eat too many cookies! I hope you make it home earlier so you don’t freeze.
Your Favorite Kid,
Kambrie Kite
Dear Santa,
How many elves work in the workshop? Do you know my elf, Elsa? Thank you for the makeup box last year. This Christmas, I want a magic wand and makeup to go inside my makeup box. I also need more clothes and socks. I hope my elf doesn’t eat all your cookies. I love you Santa!
Your Friend,
Aubrey Brown
Dear Santa,
Do you like cats? How many reindeer do you have? Thank you for the doll house last year. This year for Christmas, I want a magic unicorn and the Elsa doll with the water horse. I also need a red collar for my dog, Bailey. I helped my family put up the Christmas tree at my house. I have been really good. I love you Santa!
Your favorite Kid,
Katherine Longstreet
Dear Santa,
Do you like cookies? How many elves do you have? Thank you for the 806 International tractor last year. This year for Christmas, I want cowboy boots and a new International planter (1/64 scale) for my little farm. I also need you to bring my mom a new Pizzazz. How long is your beard? I love you Santa!
Your Friend,
Wade Conder
Dear Santa,
How many presents do you deliver in one night? How many children live in Strasburg? Thank you for the gumball machine last year. This year for Christmas, I want a Barbie Dream House and a fancy dress. I also could use some new boots that are pink with fur inside. How many reindeer do you have? I hope you have a safe trip. I love you Santa!
Your Friend,
Roxanna Shelton
Dear Santa,
Do you like pets? How much stuff do you put inside my stocking? Thank you for the princess doll last year. This year for Christmas, I want shoes for my dolls. I also need more clothes and panties. Don’t eat too many cookies! Get home safe! I love you Santa!
Your Favorite Kid,
Avalon Holtz
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? Do you have any kids? Thank you for the makeup vanity last year. This year for Christmas, I want a toy cat and a unicorn Squishee. I also need some clothes, new masks, and books that I can read. I can tell you which way to go home. I hope you make it to the North Pole safely. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Clara Spannagel
Mrs. Barnes
Second Grade
Stewardson-Strasburg Elementary
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifts for me my cosins my two brothers my mom my DaD my friend kolten Liz, and Travis. I would like a sled, a winter coat, and coverols. Liz would like peace and quite. What do you do over the summer?
Love,
Donovan
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the things in the past. I would like some Barbies and some Barbie clothes and some roller skates. I would like for my family to feel better from COVID. For my Grandma a good working car. So she could take me places.
Love,
Graceanne
Dear Santa,
Deceber 1 2020 thank you for the shuffle disc and trackter for christmas one thing i want for christmas is to stop worying . i hope you can come this year i hope you dont get sick .we will have fod for your ran dear . hope you have a god christmas .i all so want a elf on the shelf . how do your ran dear fliy?
Love,
Camden
Dear Santa,
December 1 ,2020 bear santa thank you for the gifts you give me and other poepl last year I woould like atoy polling traktor in big size with a flag on it. .I also want a polling truck with no flag . How do your randear fly and how are thay so.
Love,
Casen
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the things that you give to people familys and kids and also for being nice to all.I will ask for Dad a tiny silver surfer modl a cubs flag a foot rest and four connected drawers.I want the mecha team leader toy from fortnite please mix and mash robots and miny thanos that comes with the gauntlet all the stones please.
Love,
Jonah
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifts that you give us. I would like Jesus and Mary statues. Can you get Dom a record. How can you deliver presents so fast?
Love,
Jaclyn
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifts you gave me and my family last year.. I would like More Nintendo games and my brother Jameson would like a toy baby yoda and a toy Mario. But how the Raindeer fly?
Love,
Joseph
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the barbie house last year. I want a elf toy for christmas a fue barbie sets and a phone I would like a tablet for my bubby. Can I get a new elf fox pet. Do you have our elf pet randar he went messing last year ? If you have him please send him back?.
Love,
Alessa
Dear Santa,
Thnk you for all the gifs you got me last year. My mom oven mits ,my dad wants a back moszer and my sister a baby doll and me a hover board ,nerf guns and some clothes i wold like you to get money for homeless pepple and toys for orfnins. How do you delifr all the toys in one night?
Love,
Ryker
Dear Santa.
Thank you for the presents and toys to me and my sisters and my brother last year.This year I want slime and L.OLs.My mom mite like a Christmas cup.How do you get to everyone in one night?
Love,
Emma
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Presseht last year. Thank you. I went a hot weel cars. My mom wents a pichre. My dog wents a toy. Went is a mammal?
Love,
Kolten
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presins last year and lost of toys . I want a baby alve doll and disney moives . The disney moies are for my brother. How do you get in our houses?
Love,
Grace
Dear Santa,
Thank you for presents for my and my famliy. I wunt a paint bulgun, durt bike, and nike shosa. II want you to givr Anna a LOL doll. I am going to leave you a pictune under my tree. Can I go on the slae with you?
Love,
Hank
Mrs. Bridges
Preschool
Stewardson-Strasburg Elementary
Dear Santa,
I want a baby doll that poops out slime. I want snow and a sled. Mommy and Daddy want presents. I like to unwrap and see what’s inside. Your reindeer eat carrots like my bunny eats. I love you Santa.
Love,
Taylor Greuel
Dear Santa,
I want a Tobi Robot smartwatch. Wren doesn’t know what she wants. Daddy likes movies. Mommy likes movies too. I don’t know what kind. Polar bears live in the North Pole. Do you know any? Can you give us presents? I will make you chocolate chip cookies and leave you milk. I love you Santa.
Love,
Ira Kinkley
Dear Santa,
I would like to tell Santa that I want a grass toy for outside that blasts out water. I also want more toys for Susie and Stella. Can you bring Lincoln a teeny tiny toy? I want to know about the reindeer. I saw on the TV that reindeer are afraid of tigers. Is that true? Just in case there’s a tiger around. I will give you cookies and milk for when you bring presents. And carrots for the reindeer. Mommy buys carrots. We have some.
Love,
Avari Everett
Dear Santa,
I want a mommy doll. And a baby. Hazel wants a tractor. Mommy wants a dollhouse. Daddy wants a van. Do you have a Barbie Dreamhouse at the North Pole? I will give you milk.
Love,
Reese Holste
Dear Santa,
I want a My Life Camper for Christmas. I also want a Ryan Toy Surprise Egg. Chloe wants a My Life Bed. Sawyer maybe wants a My Life Doll. She doesn’t even have one. Mommy and Daddy might like some movies. How are your reindeer? What do they like to eat? I will leave you little round cookies and milk. I will give the reindeer magic reindeer food from school. I love you Santa!
Love,
Sophie Deters
Dear Santa,
I want a toy bird with a button on it that makes it talk. I want an eagle that makes a weird sound. I want a toy tractor with a remote controller on it that makes it go. Mommy wants a big tree. Dad probably wants a new tractor. Do you live in the North Pole?
Love,
Rhett Baumgarten
Dear Santa,
I want a TV. I want a pony so I can ride on it. I want a pumpkin to sit on. Hazel wants a TV. Reese wants a color crayon. Mommy wants a goose and Daddy wants a chicken. Are you on the roof of your house? I will leave you frozen cookies.
Love,
Aubrey Holste
Dear Santa,
I want a robot unicorn and a rainbow. That’s all I want. Do you talk to my elf Louie? I have been good. I’m on the nice list. Last time my Mom left you cookies and milk. I love you Santa!
Love,
Kylie Linder
Dear Santa,
I want you to bring me a Ryan Mystery Sleepover Egg and a Ryan Mystery Playday Squishy. My sister Addison wants an LOL doll. I don’t know what Caroline wants. My Dad doesn’t want anything at all. Mommy likes nail polish. I think your reindeer fly with the magic. I will leave you a giant cookie and milk. I will make more magic reindeer food because we don’t have any anymore.
Love,
Emmett Kaufman
Dear Santa,
I want a two firetrucks please. And a racetrack. Hunter wants a dinosaur. And Hunter also wants a soft blanket. Mommy wants a movie. I love Santa. Do your reindeer eat cereal?
Love,
Eli Jackson
Dear Santa,
I want you to bring me a tablet with games. I want games. I will leave you cookies.
Love,
Wyatt Hatfill
Dear Santa,
I want monster trucks. My motorcycle is broken. I will leave you cookies.
Love,
Aiden Williamson
Dear Santa,
I want you to bring me cow books and tractors for Christmas. I am on the nice list. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love,
Mason Helmuth
Dear Santa,
I want you to bring me a big Ninja Turtle playset with stairs. Inside of it is a car. Mommy wants her to get makeup. Daddy maybe could get a new car engine. I want to know about the elves. What do the elves make? I will leave you some cookies. You like cookies. You’re nice. Love you.
Love,
A.J. Roley
Dear Santa,
I want a Booty Shakin’ Llama for Christmas. That’s all. Mommy likes lipgloss. Daddy likes a hat.
How are the elves? What are they doing? I will leave you chocolate chip cookies. I love you Santa!
Love,
Natalie Rahn
Dear Santa,
I want you to bring me a tractor and a combine. I want to know if you can bring me a pet doggy. I will leave you cookies and white milk. I love you Santa!
Love,
Gabe Moore
Dear Santa,
I want a present for Christmas. A toy box. I want toys to go in it. Chloe wants a new horse, and that’s all. Connor wants a new shirt. Mommy does not want any presents. Daddy wants a new pool. Is the North Pole cold? What do your reindeer eat? I love you!
Love,
Claire Hanley
Dear Santa,
I want makeup. I want a puppy. And a firetruck. Is the North Pole cold? I love you Santa!
Love,
Hadley Thrush
Dear Santa,
I want a baby bottle for my babies. My grandma already brought me a baby cover, so I just want other things for my babies. My sisters want new stuff. Mommy wants for my sisters to stop getting in trouble and watching Youtube. Daddy wants my sisters to stop turning their TVs on in the middle of the night. How do you make the list of kids being naughty and nice? Do you have a lot of elves in your workshop? I will leave you a Santa cookie and an elf cookies. I like to watch Christmas movies at home. I love you!
Love,
Adeline Brown
Dear Santa,
I want lots of LOL dolls. We have a lot downstairs. I want a baby. I think Mommy wants a mockingbird. Daddy wants something but I can’t say it. I don’t like elves. But when you come here you give presents. I’m on the nice list. I love Santa! I will leave you cookies, but we have to cook them first when it’s dark.
Love,
Anna Banana Vonderheide
Dear Santa,
I would like a Minnie Mouse toy for Christmas.
Love,
Riley Murphy
Dear Santa,
I would like you to bring me a big ride-in car, dinosaurs, and tractors. Do your reindeers see the doctor? I love you Santa!
Love,
Adam Verdeyen
Mrs. Layton
Second Grade
Stewardson-Strasburg Elementary
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? Santa you are the best. Santa thank you for all the toys. How do your elves make toys? I’m am pooting milk out.
Love,
Will
Dear Santa,
For christmas please bring me an ipaid and osmo. Santa I have a question for you. Wuy don’t I have an elf on the shelf? For christmas I want a nintindo switch. You get a lot of cookies santa. I have a lot of question for you. This christmas I am going to stay up to see you oky.
Love,
Willow
Dear Santa,
My name is Bentley and I am 7 years old. This year i have been very..nice. For Christmas please bring me remote toy robot please and candy please. How mene elves do you have? Im looking forward for Christmas.
Love,
Bentley
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava and. I am 7 year old. This year I have been very nice. For christmas please bring me slime and a nerfgun. A new tv and robucks and a itpictdre. A new applep Woch and a new IPhone11. What do you feed reinder? What do you feed elves? I am satin out chocolate milk.
Love,
Ava
Dear Santa,
This year I would like Amelia Bedelia chapter books. How do your elves make so many toys? I also want a stuffed animal dog. I put up my Christmas tree Santa. Thank you.
Love,
Charlotte
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me this stuff plese? Can you get me a lago trane set and Some toy trackrs and a old ford truck.. And a old lago ford tancker truck. And a arcade game. Dose sprinkils make toys? I love christmas. Thank you.
Love,
Luke
Dear Santa,
My name is Lane and I am 7 years old this year. I have been very nice. for christmas please bring me a toy cumins tuck. A ninindo switch, games, and a real phone. how are you doing? I got my tree up.
Love,
Lane
Dear Santa,
My name is Keigen. I have been nice. for christmas please bring me a rac ca,r xbox, elf on the shelf, hamster, and lRard. You know wher I live.
Love,
Keigen
Dear Santa,
Plese get me a over and under shot Gun 12 gaje, a brick of 12 gaje and a lecriss deer camru that sends picsrs to my tablet. Plese get my sister her Room dun, Harry potter stuf. Plese git My mom more lits and mirror. plese get my sister a brik of 12 gage bullets. Wat do you give Silis my elf?
Love,
Reid
Dear Santa,
My name is sebastian noffke I am 8 years old. I have been nice this year I would like spider-man legos and super natural legos and a pennywise boble head. What kind of cookies do you like? I have already put my christmas tree up.
Love,
sebastian
Dear Santa,
Plese give me 8 nintindo controls. When will my elf Kum to my hows? Plese give me fortnite toy. I hope you like my cookies.
Love,
Blake
Dear Santa,
I want to say thank you for all you do santa.You give us presents send elvs and make us smile.This year I want to give you a present of your own.I hope you put us on the nice list this year.Marry Christmas..
Love,
Ryker
Dear Santa,
My name is Mason and I am 8 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me Nintindo games, head seat xbox controler elf clothing candy. also skittles is doing good. How are your elfs doing? I hope your doing good too.
Love,
Mason
Mrs. McIlwain
Kindergarten
Stewardson-Strasburg Elementary
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? This year I would like a fake makeup set so I can do my fake makeup. I would also like some Baby Alive babies. I would like one with brown hair. I am going to give you reindeer cookies and milk and a present for you! Thank you for giving me presents!
Love,
Izzy Brehmer
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? How is Dancer? How are you Santa? I would like a glow in the dark fidget spinner. I would also like a new tv because mine is broken. I would like a new notebook with Rudolph on it and it will need a pen. I would also like a little Christmas tree that goes in my room. There is one more thing….decorations for it. Because it needs decorations! I will leave you Rudolph cookies and regular milk.
Love,
Waylon Cushman
Dear Santa,
What are you doing at the North Pole? I would like a new real horse for Christmas. I always ask mommy for a horse. I would like some unicorn shirts. I love nail polish. I really like pink and purple. My sister loves nail polish too. I would like new makeup. I want pink and purple lipstick. My brother would like stickers. I will leave snacks and reindeer food out for you.
Love,
Chloe Hanley
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I would like anything unicorn. I would like a unicorn pillow. I would like a real unicorn that will buy toys for me! I want baby doll clothes for my baby. Maybe some baby doll shoes too, because I don’t have any baby doll shoes. I would also like a Barbie house and a Barbie castle. Thank you for my pink Scruff-a-Luv from last year. I will leave cookies and milk out for you, I don’t know what kind.
Love,
Emily Hille
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? I would like a toy Mario and a baby Yoda. I would like games on my tv like Talking Tom and Roblox. I would also like Sonic. I don’t know what my brother wants, but you can get him a game. Thank you for my presents from last year. I will leave you chocolate chip cookies and milk.
Love,
Jameson Kresin
Dear Santa,
I would like a new Cozy Dozy. How are the reindeer doing? Thank you for my silicone baby last year!
Love,
Kaylin Hartke
Dear Santa,
Why do the other reindeer not like Rudolph? I like Rudolph because he has a glowing nose! I really want a battery operated monster truck that is remote controlled. I would like the Grave Digger. I would also like the monster truck that is in a box that has claws on it that are in the front of it and they are red and yellow and silver. It’s called the Animal. My mom would like a heating pad that is a blanket. Every night she wants to get comfy under a blanket. Dad needs some more tools. I will leave out sugar cookies and milk for you.
Love,
Noah Meadows
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer and Rudolph the red nosed reindeer? I love all the reindeer. I went through the Christmas lights and I saw you! I would like fake makeup for Christmas this year, because my mom won’t give me real makeup. I would also like a Scruff-a-Luv. The one that is red with a pink nose. I want to call it Goose. My sister Molly wants a real bag of makeup because she uses moms. Mom wants an ornament. Thank you for all of my stuff from last year. I will leave you some cookies and a present with me in it!
Love,
Lenyx Ogle
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I would like a Nerf gun and a Scorpion Bakugan. It’s the white and light blue one. There is also a dino tower that I would like. It has a T-rex on it that goes up and down. It tries to eat the cars and poops them out. I also want a blue Spinosaurus that chomps. My brother has been good this year. Thank you for my toys from last year. I will leave you some chocolate chips cookies and chocolate milk.
Love,
Eli Pruemer
Dear Santa,
I want everything for Christmas this year! I mostly would like to have a drone. I would also like some Beyblades. Thank you Santa for always coming to my house! I will leave out milk and sugar cookies for you!
Love,
Kaden Overbeck
Dear Santa,
How do you your elves get magic? How do the reindeer fly? I would like a ton of LOL dolls. I would also like some cry babies. I really like the unicorn one and I really love the rabbit one. I kinda want a Kindle, because I have no electronics that work. I want a Barbie Dreamhouse. Last year you got me a Barbie house. I will leave some cookies and milk for you.
Love,
Kara Shouse
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I would like a coloring book with Spongebob and Spongebob coloring crayons. I would also like a Ryan’s World box. The one with the lock and the key. I would also like the big monster truck named Shark. It ramps over the water and lands on the ground. We need some more decorations for our tree too. My mom would like a new drawing paper set. My dad would like a little blanket because he likes little blankets and likes to sleep in the blanket. My sister would really really love some makeup things. And my brother would like some Legos with instructions on how to build it. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love,
Jackson Tabbert
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? My elf Stan was roasting marshmallows the other day. I would like a Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous T-rex. I would also like a Ryan’s World tent so that I can sleep in it. Can I also have a Jurassic World dinosaur named Blue? I saw it at Walmart there were a bunch of them! I would also like a gold hoverboard, it will be so rare! I will give you 100 cookies and some milk.
Love,
Finn Wallin
Mrs. Richter
Kindergarten
Stewardson-Strasburg Elementary
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought last year. I remember the shark gun that shoots water. It was fun! There is a robot with a yellow thing that you push on it and then it can walk and it can make sounds. It was fun too. This year, I would like a ninja game. You have little circles and there is a white side and a black side. It’s kind of like the Othello game but different. There is a square that you can place the circle in and if you collect it you have to place one above it or diagonal or to the side. I would like a yellow pencil that is sharpened. I would also like a jack-in-the box (smiles) because it scares my Dad and silly shirts. I would like to have sight words. I know that your reindeer fly during the night. My Mom and Dad will give you cookies.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Logan Calhoun
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents from last year. This year, I would like more Pokemon cards, new coloring stuff, a remote control train, and a new tablet. I would also like a calendar like the one in my Kindergarten room (a calendar with the parts you move and add each day). I would also like a Minecraft blind bag. What kind of cookies do you like, Santa? I like chocolate chip cookies and sugar cookies with frosting.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Hunter Long
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Hoverboard. I gave it to my brother when he turned 7 because he really wanted a hoverboard. This year, I would really like a teacher calendar with a donut pointer. I also want some bubblegum flavored chapstick and a butter beans cafe kite. I also want a Barbie Dream House and a swimming Barbie with blonde hair like me. I also want a swimming Ken with swim trunks and my own pink alarm clock. I would also like my own pink stocking with my name. My brother told me he wants a hoverboard and I want one too. I want my own Gingerbread house and my own Gingerbread man. And I want my own owl, fox, and bear stickers. And I also want a pencil that says my name. Do you like ornament cookies? Do you like gingerbread cookies? I do!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
MaKinley McClain
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents from last year. This year, I would like a remote control train, a remote control jeep, a remote control helicopter, and a remote control car. I want a remote control drone and a remote control rocket ship. I would also like the game Chutes and Ladders. My brother would like a transformer thing and my sister would like some beads for making bracelets. Maybe a remote control monster truck would be fun too. I would like a Gingerbread house and a Gingerbread family so I can put them in the house for a toy. It could be just like dolls, but Gingerbread cookies so it’s funner. Do they make remote control water trains? It could go into a tank that looks like water or even it might go in real water and there is water all around the tracks. That sounds pretty cool. I will leave you some cookies maybe if we bake some.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Walter Kessler
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the makeup and doctor set you brought last year. This year, I would like a Barbie with a swimming suit and pink hair. I would like a Skipper with my Barbie. I would like one LOL doll and an Elsa doll. I want a new sitter pouch (like the one on the back of my chair at school) with Spiderman. I choose Tinkerbell. I want a new Minnie Mouse playset. I say please and thank you. And I say please can I have my Christmas list. I like when people have my presents and I say thank you. I will leave you milk and cookies, Santa. I like to share with you, Santa.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Arie Kunstman
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents from last year. This year, I would like a green t-rex with a green button that you can press and it will open its mouth wide and show its tongue. I want a trampoline and my own playground. I want fun fact cards with facts about dinosaurs. That’s all. I don’t know what my brothers want. My sister is a baby and I don’t know what she wants either. Wait, I also want some cute “Among Us” plushies. And a figure that talks. Now thats all. I just want dinosaur cookies now. I am very kind at school and I love my teachers. I like the presents. That’s all.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Ben Thomas
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents from last year. I like the thing that lifts up stuff. I don’t remember what it was and the tractor. I liked the Tow’Mater and Lightning McQueen. This year, I would like a Power Ranger suit with a Dino Charge one and a black Iron Spider suit. I also want a Sonic costume and a Tails costume. I want a Miles Spiderman Suit. For Henry, I would like another one of those things that goes on the rocks with a tire on back that is blue and black with gray on the window and the window is just white with humans in it too. I would also like a Minecraft game for upstairs. And I think I would like a brand new watch and Daddy can have some work car stuff so he can work on his car and fix it together with me and Henry and Mommy and Daddy. I’m going to look where the parts go. It is awesome.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
George Hutton
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents from last year. This year, I would like to have Army toys to go in a toy Army helicopter with a remote. I want a big video game that you sit in a seat. I think my sister wants a new tablet. I think my Mom wants a new bike. I think my Dad wants a blanket and his own book. My Rudolph’s nose lights up, just like yours Santa. I will leave you some Christmas cookies, Santa. Do you like milk and cookies? I do. Do you dip your cookies in the milk. I think you might. I would like another book about Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, please. I want a new light up ball that is like this (gestures with hands in a ball shape) Santa. That’s it.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Teddy Grove
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my presents last year. I love you, Santa. And I know you are real, Santa. This year, I would like to have a remote control robot that shoots fake lasers, not real lasers, cat lasers. And a robot cat, but it don’t have a remote controller, it is a fake cat and when I shoot the laser at it, it will chase it. And a fake rocket to blast off, like 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 and it will have a remote control because I want to fly it everywhere. Can I have play doh at house? I could make playdoh. Can I have a teacher book cart and a board to write on with crayons and markers? I want a video game with a controller. Santa, I like you cause you have elves at my house. I am trying to be good everyday. I will make cookies and milk for you, Santa. You don’t worry, OK?
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Derrick Reynolds
Dear Santa,
I am thankful for you because you brought me a doll car and I am thankful for you because you brought me a toy treehouse. This year, I would like a toy house and my own barn and my own play doh so I can share with my brothers and sister. I would like toy ABCs. I would like my own Barbie house with a car. I want math to learn. My sister would like 3 elfs on the shelf and Peanut would like a dinosaur truck and I would like to get for Peanut a toy room. I want my brother to get shapes to help me. Santa, do your reindeer like carrots? I want to bake you cookies.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Jennifer Hecker
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my transformer toy from last year. This year, I would like a red and blue and golden SpiderMan costume and a Red Power Ranger costume. I want the Iron SpiderMan costume, the one with claws. I want a Jurassic World playset. I want a brown t-rex that roars and an indominus rex that roars too. I also want a Sonic costume. I will leave you milk and a bar for Christmas and I will leave carrots for your reindeer.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Joseph Eldred
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents from last year. I really like the baby dragon that moves that you gave me. I also like the Paw Patrol truck that you brought me. This year, I would like a crazy frog that flies and its like sitting and it flies. I would like a tool box just for me and a drum set. I would like a dark Bowser, Jr and also I would like a Toy Story train that when you move it with a remote control it moves. I want a Boss Weather Storm with one eye and four arms and three heads like in Minecraft. And that is it. I don’t know what my little brother wants, but my older brother also wants Dark Bowser Jr. My Mom and Dad do not really want to get anything this year. Well, I like my elf, Chocolate Pickle, but he’s still in my bathroom. I am being good. I will leave you milk and cookies like I did last year, but you know that, right?
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Jagger Curry
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought last year. I really liked the presents you got me, especially the chair and the doll and the pillow. I’m using them alot. This year, I would like some chapstick, and slippers, and a new pink notebook. I like all the flavors and colors of chapstick. I would like my slippers to be blue and pink and purple please. That’s all that I want, thank you! My brother wants a red tractor. Kingston would like baby toys. Santa, can you please get Chloe a desk? I think she would like one. Santa can you please bring my Mom kitchen stuff because she makes yummy food, like cookies and broccoli, and please bring my Dad tools, cause Daddy fixes lots of stuff, please. Santa, I can leave you cookies, carrots, and milk.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Grace Moore
Mrs. Worman
First Grade
Stewardson-Strasburg Elementary
Dear Santa,
What Elf do you like? Who is your favorite reindeer? Thank you for the Drone last year. I love how it flies. This year I would like Legos, a Lego Semi, and a Lego Tractor. Also, I need a watch. Have a nice trip, Santa!
From,
Waylon Brown
Dear Santa,
How do you not get sick from all the cookies. Thank you for my Star Wars Lego set last year. This year, I would like the Hot Wheels parking garage with the Gorilla and a new building track that hooks up to the Hot Wheels garage. Also, I need a new Christmas Tree for my room. I hope you have a great flight!
From your well-behaved kid,
River Carroll
Dear Santa,
How do you make your Reindeer fly? Thank you for my make-up stand last year because I like to still use it. This year, I want some slime and some L.O.L.s. Also, I need some cups. Have a good Trip Santa!
From you favorite kid,
Chloe Deters
Dear Santa,
Can I ride with you in your sleigh? Thank you for my Baby doll last year. Can you bring me a Candy Cane and a Barbie, please? Have a good trip!
Love,
Brianna Dunn
Dear Santa,
How are you so quiet going into the houses at night? Thank you for my toy gun last year. This year I want a dog and a Hot Wheels set. Also, I need a new mask. Have a nice trip Santa!
Love,
Caiden Durbin
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? Thank you for giving me a battery operated train. I still play with it because it still works. This year for Christmas, I want a Smart watch and a Nintendo Switch. Also, I need a new puppy because I really like puppies and Roxy needs a friend to play with inside my house. Please don’t bump into anything in my house!
Love,
Fred Dust
Dear Santa,
What do your Reindeer eat? Thanks for my black, flatbed truck last year. I played with it a lot. This year for Christmas, I want a Lego set and Nerf guns. Also, I need new Cowboy boots. The ones I have now, don’t really fit me. You better not eat too many cookies!
From,
Jaxson Hoene
Dear Santa,
How do you make presents for everyone? Thanks for my little Monster Truck last year. This year, I would like a Lego Star War set and some Army men. Also, I need new socks and shoes because the pair of shoes I have now, stink when I take them off. I hope you have a safe trip Santa!
From,
Henry Hutton
Dear Santa,
What do your reindeer eat? Thank you for my Barbie Dream House last year! This year, I would like a JoJo watch and a L.O.L. house. Also, I need more hair ties. Have a safe trip!
From,
Addison Kaufman
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite snack? Thanks for bringing Olaf last year. I loved him! This year I want a new watch and a new water bottle. I need a new pair of socks too because I don’t have that many. Thank you for all the toys!
Love,
Caroline Kaufman
Dear Santa,
How do you get around to all the places? Thanks for my bike last year. I practiced riding it without training wheels. This year, I would like a L.O.L. house and the L.O.L glamper. Please, don’t eat too many cookies so you don’t get a stomach ache.
Love,
Lainey Murphy
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite candy? Thankyou for my Nerf guns last year. I play with them a lot! This year I want a new bike and a new car set. I need new Mario socks too! Be careful Santa, so you don’t get hurt!
I love you Santa,
Toby Musson
Dear Santa,
How do you get a present? How are your reindeer doing? Thanks for my make-up stand and toy cat last year. This year, I want a phone and a watch. Also, I need a baby and a piece of candy! Have a good trip Santa!
From your favorite kid,
Anna Pruemer
Dear Santa,
Who is your favorite reindeer? Thank you for the movie - Spirit, last year. I really enjoy watching it! For Christmas this year, I would like Legos and a horse. Also, I need Buddy the Elf. Have a safe trip!
From,
Emma Slifer
Dear Santa,
What kind of food do you like to eat? What color do you like? Thank you for the Barbie you gave me last year. I want new Cowgirl boots and new girl Lego sets. Also, I need a new watch. Thanks for all the presents Santa!
From,
Torey Thompson
Dear Santa,
How do your Elves make stuff? Thank you for my toy track last year. For Christmas, I want a venom toy and a venom costume. Also, I need a new tent. I hope you get to my house safely.
From,
Hunter Willenborg
Mrs. Heidi Kinkelaar
First Grade
Teutopolis Grade School
Dear Santa,
How are the randers? For Christmas I would like a remokinchol (remote control) rase car, nerf gun, and a ipad. I hope I’m not on the noneylist (naughty list). Mi fafrit (favorite) randeer is Roodof.
Love,
Kane Mette
Dear Santa,
How are you doing today? For Christmas I would like a blue ipad, a new jump rope, and a black i von (phone). My favrit rander is Praser (Prancer). I love you.
Love,
Louis Hemmen
Dear Santa,
How are your elfs doing? For Christmas I would like a blue toy car, sonic vido game, and a toy lego AT-AT. Thank you Santa. I love you so much.
Love,
Noah Runde
Dear Santa,
Howe ar your rander? For Christmas I would like a rmot cuntl (remote control) car, a fit bit, and a nentendo switch. I like Roodoph. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love,
Caleb Myers
Dear Santa,
How can the rane dears fly? I would rily like a Minecraft dvd. Can I please have a Nintendo Switch for Crismis? I woud olso love if you would giv me a miny drt bick (mini dirt bike)! I hope my elf Flash comes back.
Love,
Landen Mellendorf
Dear Santa,
Haw do you fly in the world in one nite? For Christmas I would like a nirf ultra 3, and a nirf ball, and a video game TV. I hope that you like my cukes (cookies) this year. Thank you for makeing Christmas the beest time of the year.
Love,
Tucker Will
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? For Christmas I would like a step 3 desk, holy would (Hollywood) hair, and a chelsey camper. I love you so much. I hope you are still makeing toys.
Love,
Kayley Walk
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? For Christmas I would like a phone, a ipad, and a nentendo swich. I hope your elfs are makeing toys. My favrit raindeer is Roodoft.
Love,
Carter Bloemer
Dear Santa,
Are you rety for Christmis? I would like a Fit bit, a Barbie Hous, and a skribl skruby (scribble scrubbie). I hope that you make it around the wurld. I hope that your Christmis will be full of fun.
Love,
Charlotte Runde
Dear Santa,
How majic is your hot coco? I would like LoL dolls, drums, and a eletrik scootr. I love you Santa.
Love,
Aspyn Dhom
Dear Santa,
Which reindeer is your favorite? I want a ballbag, a bat, and Ninja Turtle toys. My elf’s name is Freddy.
Your Friend,
Cooper Tegeler
Dear Santa,
Is it cold at the North Pole? I want a LoL doll, a reborn baby, and shoes. I love you Santa and Mrs. Claus too.
Love,
Maggie Jansen
Dear Santa,
How meny elves do you have? I would like a LoL doll, a big hatchimal, and an American girl doll. I hope you are doing good!
Love,
Emily Habing
Dear Santa,
How are you? Three things I want for Christmas are a Minecraft iron sword, a golden PS4 remote, and Minecraft Dungeons legos. Thank you Santa.
Remington Hutson
Dear Santa,
Haw are you doing? For Christmas I would like an Americon Girl doll, a marble set, and a Barbie spa kit. I hope the reindeer are ready to fly.
Love,
Alexa Holkenbrink
Dear Santa,
Do your elfs make toys? For Christmas I would like a Bo Peeop, Forky, and a LoL boy. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love,
Ella Beck
Dear Santa,
Haw ar yor rander? For Christmas I would like a nerf gun, a game tv, and Nintendo Switch. I like your reindeer.
Love,
Lane Beckman
Dear Santa,
How is it like there? For Christmas I would like some nail polish.
Love,
Nora Breer
Dear Santa,
Do your reindeer like candy canes? For Christmas I would like Paw Patrol, Nintendo Switch, and games. I hope it snows this year!
Love,
Kallie Spour
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year? For Christmas I would like to have Present Pets, a Barbie Dream House, and an art set. I have been very good this year.
Love,
Malli Grunloh
Mrs. McClellan
First Grade
Teutopolis Grade School
Dear Santa,
I’m Lauren. I’m 6 years old. I have been very good this year. How are the reindeer doing today? For Christmas, I would like a toy horse and I would want a dog toy. Have a good Christmas.
Your friend,
Lauren Althoff
Dear Santa,
I am Cole. I am 7 years old. I have been very good this year. Are the reindeer working hard? I want an electric dirt bike. Have a good day.
Your friend,
Cole Bloemer
Dear Santa,
I am Jack. I am six years old. I am turning seven. Are you going to get cold? For Christmas I want a play gun. Enjoy the cookies.
Your friend,
Jack Brummer
Dear Santa,
I am Paxton. I am 6 years old. Have the elves been working hard? I want Legos, Nerf guns, and I want Lego sets. Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Paxton Buening
Dear Santa,
I am Max. I am 5 years old. I have been very good. Are the elves working hard? What is your favorite Christmas year? For Christmas, I want Avenger toys so I can have fun with them. Are you eating the cookies? Santa, be warm.
Your friend,
Max Dreas
Dear Santa,
I am Landen. I am happy about Christmas. I am 7. Do you like reindeer? For Christmas I want a car. Ho Ho Ho. Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Landen Dust
Dear Santa,
How have you been doing? For Christmas, I would like a quarter horse, a toy for Jace, and a saddle. You’re so nice!
Love,
Coleman Fowler
Dear Santa,
I am Owen. How are you doing? Can you make me a nerf gun? Can you make it big? Thank you. Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Owen Jansen
Dear Santa,
I am Caroline. I am 6 years old. How are the elves doing? What is your favorite color? How is Rudolph? For Christmas, I would like candy and a Christmas tree.
Your friend,
Caroline Kreke
Dear Santa,
I am Lincoln. I have been a very good boy this year. Are you doing OK this year? Are the elves working hard? This year I want 1. Any Minecraft Lego Set. 2. Lego Mario. You are awesome. Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Lincoln McClellan
Dear Santa,
I am Oliver. I am 6 years old. For Christmas, I want roller skates, a game called Slime Ranchers, and an Ipad. Enjoy the cookies.
Your friend,
Oliver Mette
Dear Santa,
I am Raegan. I am 7 years old. I have been very good this year. What is your favorite cookie? I want a holly wreath, a star, and a reindeer. Happy, Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Raegan Pals
Dear Santa,
This is Mackenzie. I am 6 years old. I want a candy cane, a Christmas tree, and a water bottle. I love Christmas.
Your friend,
Mackenzie Repking
Dear Santa,
I am Ella. I am 6 years old. Am I on the naughty or nice list? How are the reindeer doing? Can I have a Barbie Color Reveal doll, Barbie clothes, and peace in the world? Enjoy the cookies that I leave you.
Your friend,
Ella Schabbing
Dear Santa,
Do your reindeer like candy canes? For Christmas, I would like a pony, Slime, and Sims. I hope you like cookies!
Love,
Kree Spour
Dear Santa,
I am Hadley Rose Springer. I am 7 years old. I have been very good this year. Have you been eating all the cookies? I want a cat that is sweet, clothes for school, and a water bottle. Have a Merry Christmas,
Your friend,
Hadley Rose Springer
Dear Santa,
I am Colton. I am 6 years old. How is your reindeer? For Christmas, I would want Legos and dragons, and Lego Dragons. Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Colton Steffen
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I am Will. I am 6 years old. Are the cookies good? For Christmas, I want tractors. Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Will Wesselman
Dear Santa,
I’m Emery. I’m 6 years old. I have been a very good girl. How are the elves doing? For Christmas, I would like a car and a toy elf. Have a good Christmas.
Your friend,
Emery Zerrusen
Dear Santa,
I am Sophia. I am 6 years old. How are the reindeer doing? Have I been good? For Christmas, I want an Lol, Ipad, and a Shopkins. Enjoy the cookies.
Your friend,
Sophia Zerrusen
Mrs. Mellendorf
First Grade
Teutopolis Grade School
Dear Santa,
Are your reindeer reel? I would like to get a dog plees. For Christmas, I hope you breeg me a big bag of Scitles. I would also like a elf on the shelf as a gift. Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend,
Sadie Slater
Dear Santa,
Can I see your reindeer soon? I would like to get a skooter. For Christmas, I hope you breeng me a PS5. I would also like a millein dollars as a gift. I hope you like my milk and cookies.
Your friend,
Kolton Mette
Dear Santa,
Whar is ywr home? I wld like to get an Alexa. For Christmas, I hop you brene me a fan. I wld also like shoes as a gift. Merry Christmas Santu!
Your friend,
Bo Bloemer
Dear Santa,
Am I on the nodi list? I would like to get a prinses horse carriage. For Christ, I hope you bring me a Gism woch. I would also like a cat as a gift. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Abbie Meyer
Dear Santa,
Can I see your reindeer soon? I would like to get a play station 5. For Christmas, I hope you bring me a dog. I would also like a water bottle as a gift. Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend,
Shane Breer
Dear Santa,
Does Mrs. Claus make you cookies? I would like to get a now Jo-Jo slime cit plese. For Chrismis, I hope you brening me a sleepeng bag that trns into a pelowe. I would also like a prs as a gift. Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend,
Caroline Zerrusen
Dear Santa,
Can I see you reindeer soon? I would like to get a long horn bull. For Christmas I hope you breing me a tree. I would also like a dog as a gift. I hope you can do that.
Your friend,
Walter Goeckner
Dear Santa,
Haw do you get are letes ever yere? I would like to get a Borbe dremhawes plese. For Christmas, I hope you bring me a Borbe camper. I wood also like a Ameruch gerl dol set as a gift. I hope you have a Merry Christmas to.
Your friend,
Jocelyn Long
Dear Santa,
Can I see your reindeer soon? I would like to get a play station 4. For Christmas, I hope you bring me a jersey. I would also like Mad lids as a gift. I have been good this year.
Your friend,
Charlie Ziegler
Dear Santa,
How are the randeer dooing? I would like cowboy boots. I also want a big Christmas tree for my room! A dirt bike would be nise! I hope you giv me good presentes.
Your friend,
Reggie Donsbach
Dear Santa,
Can I see your reindeer soon? I would like to get an office chair plese!!!!!! For Christmas, I hope you bring me a gizmo watch plese!!!! I would also like some school work sheets as a gift!!!! Merry Christmas Santa!!
Your friend,
Kallie Meyer
Dear Santa,
Could you make me to gifts I want? I would like to get a BB gun plees. For Christmas, I hope you bring me football cards. I would also like a bike as a gift. I hope you have a Merry Christmas Santa.
Your friend,
Rex Deters
Dear Santa,
Can I see your reindeer soon? I would like to get a Gopro. For Christmas, I hope you bring me football gloves. I would also like a football as a gift. I have been good this year.
Your friend,
Dane Althoff
Dear Santa,
How do your elves make all of the toys in time? I would like to get a Polly Pocket plase. For Christmas, I hope you bring me a Fur Real Wolking Kitty. I would alos like a Stuffed Animal as a gift. Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend,
Harper Sandschafer
Dear Santa,
Can I see your reindeer soon? I would like to get a gocart. For Christmas, I hop you bring me a soccer boll. I would also like tee bolls as a gift. I bin a glod boy.
Your friend,
Gabe Tegeler
Dear Santa,
Duv you like chookies? I would like to get a truck. For Christmas, I hope you bren me a tractor. I would also like a dirt bike as a gift. Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend,
Carter Thoele
Dear Santa,
Can I see your reindeer soon? I would like to get a sled plees. For Christmas, I hope you breeng me a whoopee cushen. I would also like a yoyo as a gift. I hope you have a Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend,
Luellen Donsbach
Dear Santa,
Does Mrs. Claus make you cookies? I would like to get colored pencils. For Christmas, I hope you bring me a bench. I would also like a remote control dirt bike as a gift. Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend,
Zoey Wilhelms
Dear Santa,
How are you today? I want a squishy kit. I want a pink and blue nerf gun. I want a golf cart. I hope you have a good day.
Your friend,
Paisley Deters
Dear Santa,
How do your elves make the toys? I would like to get the L.O.L. O.M.G. re mix plece. For Christmas, I hope you bring me the cave club members. I would also like a box of LOL dolls as a gift. I hope you can bring me thoces gifts.
Your friend,
Hallie Pals
Mrs. Probst
First Grade
Teutopolis Grade School
Dear Santa,
How are the ranedear doing? I want a noo footbol and Yatze game. Please may I have a nerf gun? I will leve milk and cookes.
Love,
Lance Bloemer
Dear Santa,
How are the randeer doing? For Christmas I want a ipad and a stuft horse. Please may I have a belt? I will leve milk and coocees!
Love,
Alex Brummer
Dear Santa,
How are the randeer doing? For Christmas I want a stuft elf. Please may I have a noo pare of shoos? I knowe I don't ushhly unlock the door, but I will.
Love,
Eleanor Pruemer
Dear Santa,
Has Roodof ben good? For Christmas I want a Lol doll egg. Please may I have a toy? I will leve a cooke for you.
Love,
Piper Willenborg
Dear Santa,
What is your favrite randeer? For Christmas I want a pink bug box and a blue ipad and a box of horsis. Please may I have a globe? I will leve cookeys and milk for you!
Love,
Alise Schumacher
Dear Santa,
How is Miss Clos doing? For Christmas I want a tuch screne and a stufft dog. Please may I have a stufft monkee? I will give you milk and cookees.
Love,
Carson Runde
Dear Santa,
What do you do for fun? For Christmas I want a spy droone and a nintindo swich. Please may I have a good nerf gun. I will let you have milk and cookes. The ranedeer can have some food.
Love,
Freddy Draves
Dear Santa,
How are the Elfs doing? For Christmas I want a havrbord and a Ipad and a red hat just like you. Please may I have a prity bow? I have coockes and milk for you.
Love,
Alyssa Myers
Dear Santa,
What is your faverit coler? For Christmas I want Barbes and I want a baby doll. Please may I have a phon? I will let you have carits and milk and cookeys.
Love,
Elle Drees
Dear Santa,
How are the elvs doing? For Christmas I want a stufft cheeda and suckers. I will leve randeer food.
Love,
Gracie Schumacher
Dear Santa,
How have your Elvs been? For Christmas I want a purple cumpooter and a stuft Elf. Please may I have a doll? I will leve milk and cookes.
Love,
Evelyn Gaffin
Dear Santa,
How is it at the North pole? For Christmas I want toy tractors. I want toy dinosaurs and toy trucks. Please have a good Christmas. I will leve bait for the randeer and cookees and milk for Santa.
Love,
Brayden Ruholl
Dear Santa,
What is yor favrit randeer? For Christmas I want a stufft lion. Please may I have a toy horse? I will leev out caritts and watr.
Love,
Madelyn Manuel
Dear Santa,
What is your favrit culr? For Christmas I want a stuft cheda anaml and I want a noo pare of gluves. Please may i have a noo pare of shoos. I will leve some for you.
Love,
Sapphira Schumacher
Dear Santa,
I love your presets that yopu gev me. For Christmas I want sooper mario odusee. Please may I have soopr mario odusee?
Love,
Charles Niemerg
Dear Santa,
What are the names of your reindeer? For Christmas I want pokemon cards and suprise games. Please can I have Pikmin 3 Deluxe? I will leave milk and cookies out.
Love,
Gilbert Feldhake
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs doing? For Christmas I want a baby doll and barbies. Please may I have a Lol doll. I will leave you milk and cookees.
Love,
Leslie Westendorf
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? For Christmas I want some Tonku trucks. Please may I have Hot weel cars? I will leve a shuger cube for Roodof.
Love,
Coye Pruemer
Dear Santa,
How are the randeers? For Christmas I want a ranbow bike and a unicorn. Please may I have a Lol doll. I will leve the door unlocked.
Love,
Halle Hoene
Dear Santa,
What game do Rudoph and the other randeer like to play? For Christmas I want a white hors. Please may I have a green for weeler. I will leve cookis and milk frum my farm for you.
Love,
Austin Niemerg