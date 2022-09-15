Great Job, Effingham Police
Several weeks ago, I woke up to find out someone had broken into my garage and stolen four of my cars, as well as tools, lawn chairs, coolers, and even a wheelchair.
After realizing what had happened, I called 911. Within five minutes I had three police cars in my drive. Very quickly they secured the area and got together a game plan. I was able to give them a vehicle I.D. # and very quickly they contacted OnStar, which is provided for General Motors vehicles, and OnStar was able to find the vehicle within five minutes.
Very quickly our Effingham Police Department was able to contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department as the car was in Jasper County at that time.
The police were able to apprehend the individual by using OnStar to shut the vehicle off so it could go no farther. The subject was arrested and in custody within one hour of my call to 911. Also, everything, including the other three vehicles, were found and returned to my house by the Effingham City Police.
A BIG THANK YOU to all the police agencies for working together to solve this mystery very quickly. I have always believed and supported all police agencies and tried to teach all my kids and grandkids to RESPECT and obey the police.
I hope that all in Effingham County are supporting our police and if not invite you need to do some homework. They are real police, and they are here to maintain law and order.
Lastly, a special thanks to investigations Lt. Tom Webb for keeping us up to date minute-by-minute during this whole ordeal. Great job to all.
Mike and Kathy Nolan, Effingham
Do you remember where you were?
“Where were you when the world stopped spinning on that September day?” Famous words by Alan Jackson.
Most everyone can tell you where they were on 9/11 and the crazy emotions they felt at that moment. It may have been fear, anxiousness, pain, guilt, helplessness, sorrow, grief, turmoil, gratefulness, panic, loss ... and this could go on and on, for that day that we were all stabbed right through our American heart.
Do you remember:
Where you were when laws were passed to kill innocent babies in the womb?
Where you were when GOD was removed from our schools?
Where you were when the little boy or girl went to sleep last night in pain from starvation?
Where you were when the elderly or handicap needed a hand or a friend to talk to and you walked on by?
Where you were when laws were passed and officials elected that our beautiful children are to be taught of various sexual innuendos or indoctrination and how to actually perform said act?
In Corinthians 1:12-13 it states: “As a body is one though it has many parts, and all the parts of the body, though many, are one body, so also Christ. For in one Spirit we were all baptized into one body, whether Jews or Greeks, slaves or free persons, and we were all given to drink of one spirit.”
Therefore, I ask of you since we are all one body in Christ, where are you now?
Where will you go from here?
The real question is where can I go from here and what can I do for others to move from the evil we are witnessing right now?
Our country needs you to be a part of the body and do your part whether small or big.
We need to do our research, and we need to fast and pray. We must get out and vote. We also need to do our part and be specific about our prayer. Blessings to each of you on this journey of where I should be.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
