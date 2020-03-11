Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon, and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.