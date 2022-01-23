EFFINGHAM — American Legion Post 120 hosted a stop on the state Legion’s membership caravan Saturday, as the organization makes an attempt to bolster recruiting following a decline in membership last year.
The Effingham visit from many state and national luminaries in the organization was one of the last ones on the state tour, which lasted a week and a half and touched every corner of the state, from Chicago to Moline to Pekin to Carlinville and finally into the Effingham area. The main purpose is to motivate local posts to recruit more members, something that has become more acute in recent years as membership declined statewide by 4,500 in 2021.
Marty Conatser, state adjutant for the Illinois American Legion, said the caravan allows people in each area of the state to be educated on state, local and national issues within the group, from recruiting to legislation to special programs like baseball and Girls and Boys State. He noted Legion posts across the state are having problems keeping members and keeping their facilities in good shape moving forward.
“Our message to them is that you need to be active with your community. You need to be helping your schools. You need to be doing the things that your community needs,” said Conatser.
The Legion brought out some heavy hitters in order to push the message of recruitment and service to the community. State Commander Wayne Fischer was joined by the head of the state Auxiliary, Patti Williamson, and head of Sons of the American Legion, Jeffrey Trout, as well as a representative from the national Legion, Jerry Wilson of Harrison, Ohio. Each of them spoke on various issues relating to their various subdivisions, while bringing forth a message of keeping active within the community.
Fischer said there are over 700,000 eligible veterans for Legion membership in Illinois. He implored people to sign up fellow veterans who hadn’t signed up for Legion membership, along with those who were signed up in Post 2910, the direct mail holding zone for members unaffiliated with a local post.
“Transferring 2910 members over doesn’t help the department, but it certainly helps the post,” Fischer said. “Don’t forget about them. A lot of these members are fairly recent, (maybe) 1-2 years. A number of them think that they’ve already signed up for the local post and it didn’t get processed that way. Reach out to them. That’s the key to keeping our base together and helping to grow because people — believe it or not — don’t like to be ignored.”
Willamson spoke on the department’s brand new Caregiver Award, presented to a caregiver in each division that has provided exemplary service to veterans in need. All nominations need to be mailed by March 1, with five winners receiving a luncheon with Williamson, national Commander Kathy Daudistel, other department officers and past national President Sharon Conatser among others.
Trout spoke about the need not just to recruit new members, but keep them involved in the organization for years to come. He brought up memories of how he and his father learned to fish along the Wabash River and how those experiences modeled how he wants people to get involved with their local post.
“Let’s call it catching — not fishing — because we want those members,” Trout said. “The beauty of the Sons of the American Legion is (that) we don’t worry about the size of the fish, the number of fish or what type of fish you’re catching. Let’s just go grab a bucket, scoop them up and bring them in. The important thing to remember is when we catch these members, let’s not practice catch and release. We’re fantastic at signing up new members, but then we don’t keep them.”
Wilson spoke on initiatives he undertook in his post to provide support for the community and stressed the importance of trying to stay involved in the community through whatever means possible, from youth football to scholarship programs to even helping assist the Mayor of Harrison whenever he needs it.
“If you’re active in your community, people know you’re there (and) they’ll come to you,” Wilson said. “My posts are very fortunate; we’re very active in our community.”
Awards were presented at the end of the event for the posts that provided the most membership cards to organizers. Post 120 had the most.
Post 120 Commander Tyler Koester said having the event in Effingham allowed people to see higher-ups within the organization and learn about events to come in 2022.
“It’s nice for us at the post to see our higher-ups come down,” Koester said.
