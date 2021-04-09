A group of local organizations and community members are creating a health assessment for Effingham and Jasper counties.
The lead organizations coming together to help develop the bi-county health assessment are HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, with Interim President and CEO Michael Janis and Division Director of Community Outreach Kimberly Luz; the Effingham County Health Department’s Public Health Administrator, Jeff Workman, Special Projects Coordinator Deena Mosbarger and IPLAN Coordinator Chelsi Shoemaker; Jasper County Health Department’s Public Health Administrator, Deborah Riddle, Director of Nursing Sandy Zumbahlen, IPLAN Coordinators Many Rieman and Christy Gentry and Director of Behavioral Health Jeannie Johnson.
Deena Mosbarger, representing the Effingham County Health Department, made a presentation to members of the Effingham County Health Committee members highlighting secondary data they recently finished for a community health needs assessment. The overall assessment is still a work in progress. Mosbarger is also Clay County Health Department human resource director.
Mosbarger said in addition to the lead organizations the decision makers include Catholic Charities, educators, mental health professionals and social service agencies
“We all come together to improve the health and quality of life for the people in Effingham and Jasper counties,” Mosbarger said in a phone interview after the meeting.
She said the Community Needs Health Assessment is a Illinois Department of Public Health certification requirement needed by the Effingham County Health Department and Jasper County Health Department to be considered an official local health department.
Even though the two health departments are working together on the assessment both agencies are required to file separate health assessments to IDPH using data collected for their county.
“Primary data is data that we collect ourselves and secondary data is data that is collected by other people,” Mosbarger said.
“Every five years the health department is charged with conducting a community health assessment. Every three years HSHS St. Anthony’s has to complete a community health needs assessment to be tax-exempt,” Mosbarger said.
The group must collect local data relevant about Effingham and Jasper counties to create a final community health assessment. Mosbarger said there is a reason for the collaboration between the HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital, Effingham County Health Department and Jasper County Health Department.
“HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital has defined their primary service area as Effingham and Jasper counties,” Mosbarger said.
According to a press release from HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital, non-profit hospitals are required to make a health assessment every three years as required by the Affordable Care Act. HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital must provide the Internal Revenue Service with an assessment to keep their tax-exempt status.
Mosbarger said in her presentation health issues in Effingham County fall under 11 priority areas that include behavioral health: substance abuse, cancer, child abuse and neglect, chronic conditions (prevention and management), food insecurity, health behaviors to include nutrition and healthy eating (access and knowledge) and exercise, homelessness, human trafficking, maternal health and child health, mental health and senior health.
“We are looking at what is causing high rates of mortality. We want to find out the number one causes of death and what is the causing years of potential life lost. We are making an assessment of all of the things that are going on in the community and what attributes to them in order to ultimately make a Health Improvement Plan,” Mosbarger said. “How can we move the bar to improve the quality and length of life for people in Effingham and Jasper county.”
Mosbarger said there were three major contributing factors are: Access to healthcare, social determinants of health and social inequities and inequalities.
“One reason people don’t have good health care is because they don’t have insurance,” Mosbarger said. “That is why the COVID vaccination is free.”
She said the barriers of getting access to healthcare are structural based on availability, how the healthcare is organized and transportation to receive healthcare; financial to include insurance coverage, reimbursement levels and public support and personal including acceptability, cultural, language, attitudes along with education and income.
Mosbarger said there are four ranking criteria they look for when they develop priorities for a community healthcare needs assessment. Those criteria are Triple Aim Impact that seeks to improve the health of individuals, improve the health of populations, reduce waste variation and heathcare costs; Magnitude explores how wide of an issue is this in a community; Seriousness looks at how related is the issue to mortality (contributing to the cause of death) of those affected and Feasibility that takes into consideration the available resources, how likely are we to make a significant impact on the issue?
She said they collected information from the 2020 United States Census Bureau such as the population, overall demographics and veterans living in the area.
“There hasn’t been a tremendous change in the Effingham County population,” Mosbarger said.
The data analyzed includes numbers from both Effingham and Jasper counties in categories including total population, male population count, female population count, life expectancy, median age, median household income and per capita income. Demographics were also broke down by race.
She said they also look at poverty by age and housing percentages. A majority of Effingham County’s poverty is between the under 12 and 17-year-old age categories while Jasper County sees more poverty. in the 55 and above categories.
The group also examines data for several different sources including total births by age, children in poverty, cost burden of rental housing and affordable housing, homelessness, education level of the population and employment in order to make their final assessment.
“I think coming down the pike were going to see greater degree of homelessness,” Mosbarger said after discussing the situation with Catholic Charities Area Director Sister Carol Beckermann in Effingham.
She said that Beckermann’s outlook is that we’re going to see a lot more people wind up homelessness in Effingham County because after May 1 the law keeping residents from being evicted will expire.
Mosbarger said education level and employment have an impact on health.
“People who are highly educated tend to fare better health wise because they tend to make more money and seek out healthcare services when they are needed,” Mosbarger said. “A large percentage of Effingham County have a high school diploma (37.10 percent), but we are falling behind on the percentage of people residing in Effingham County who have earned a Bachelors degree (15.60 percent) or higher (6.40 percent).”
She said her data shows 87.6 percent of Effingham County households have a computer and 81.2 percent have a broadband subscription. Mosbarger said both percentages are below the Illinois and United States percentage.
The leading cause of death in Effingham County is heart disease followed by cancer. She said another issue they are exploring as a group is the child care issue and how it impacts in the community.
She said the next step of the process is to collect primary data through a public survey. Effingham County and Jasper County residents are encouraged to take a 15-minute survey through Wednesday, April 12 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/EffinghamJasperCountyAssessment
Mosbarger said the final step is for the group to rank the top five priorities.
“With all of the information and all of these different categories what would you rank as the top five priorities that we should attempt to address for the next three to five years,” Mosbarger said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.