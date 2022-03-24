Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces a debt-reduction package approved by the General Assembly Thursday in Springfield. Directly behind Pritzker at the announcement, are House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, from left, House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, and Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park. The legislation which shores up a depleted unemployment fund, pays down overdue bills in employee group health insurance and makes an advance payment on underfunded pension accounts came on a day that the respected, nonpartisan Civic Federation released a favorable review of Pritzker's budget proposal because of its cautious approach.