EFFINGHAM — Law enforcement officers from several local agencies came out to support Special Olympics Illinois this week by raising awareness and funds as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The run, organized by troopers with the Illinois State Police, has been held for more than a decade. On Wednesday, officers with the ISP, Effingham Police Department and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office carried the "Flame of Hope" from Effingham to Mattoon.
The torch run is the largest year-round fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois, a statewide sports organization offering training and activities to children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.
In addition to the torch relay, the annual Lake Sara Dam Run and Polar Plunge events also support the Law Enforcement Torch Run through fundraising and awareness.
“Our police department has been long supporters of the Special Olympics, both with the torch run and in the spring with polar plunge,” said Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland.
This year, the three events have raised about $14,000, according to the torch run’s main organizer, State Trooper Andy Rath.
Statewide, 3,000 officers carry the torch nearly 1,500 miles. The Effingham-area portion is one of 23 legs around the state.
This year, the torch run is a hybrid in-person and virtual event to coincide with the 2021 Special Olympics Illinois Virtual Summer Games, which will be held next week.
"It was kind of a last-minute thing," said Rath.
With changing COVID-19 restrictions, Rath was unsure if they would hold an in-person event.
Despite the uncertainty, almost 70 people, mostly law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes, came to the lawn of the Effingham County Museum to kick off the Effingham leg of the torch run.
“It’s wonderful to see such a good big turnout,” said Nancy Stead, one of the coaches for Effingham County Lightning, the local Special Olympics team. “It’s been several years since we had such a huge turnout.”
The team has recently been getting into doing in-person activities together.
“It was nice getting back together with the whole team,” said Stead. “They all missed each other.”
Recent activities include walking the TREC trails around Effingham and volleyball. The team also recently started learning to play bocce.
Once the officers made it out of Effingham, they continued north on U.S. Route 45 on foot, though they did hop in a car to make up for a late start. Once they got to Neoga, they met with another Special Olympics team, the Neoga/Sigel Indians. Team coach Amanda Osborn said it feels good to have this kind of community support.
“It’s so positive,” said Osborn. “It doesn’t matter what we do, what events, fundraisers, the community always supports us, whether it be to come out and cheer them on or donate money or time — whatever they need to do. If they hear we need help, they’re here.”
Osborn helped found the team in 2008 and has seen the team grow from two athletes to 13.
One of those 13 athletes, Zek Currey, was happy to get to hold the torch and to participate in the Special Olympics team.
“It’s great!” he said. “My brother did it in the 2000s.”
Currey said his favorite part of participating in activities like soccer, softball and others is getting to travel to other places to play.
For more information about Special Olympics Illinois, visit soill.org. Effingham County Lightning and the Neoga/Sigel Indians both share regular updates on their Facebook pages.
