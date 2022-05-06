Students from Altamont Community High School, Dieterich High School and Teutopolis High School took a closer look at county government this week as they participated in the 65th Annual Elks Club Law Day.
The county government crew started their day Thursday with a tour of an Effingham County courtroom. Associate Judge Jeff DeLong met with the students to explain how the Effingham County court system.
Tristan Rhodes, an Altamont student, said he really enjoyed seeing the courtroom.
“I thought seeing the judge talk was pretty cool and I learned a lot from him,” Rhodes said. “He explained what everyone’s job was and explained the different types of courts.”
Another Altamont student, Samantha Coleman, was also impressed with the Effingham County courts.
“I like that the judge talked to us and we were able to see the courtroom and where everyone sits,” Coleman said. “I got to try out the microphone. That was pretty cool.”
The student group was escorted from the courtroom to a tour of the Effingham County Jail.
“I really liked touring the Jail,” said Jade Latta, an Altamont student.
A Dieterich student, Morgan Larson, also enjoyed her tour of the jail.
“It is something you normally don’t get to see. I would like to maybe work there someday, but I really wouldn’t want to have to stay (as a prisoner),” Larson said.
“I really enjoyed going through the jail,” said Mollie Koester, a student at Teutopolis High School.
From the jail, the group were shuttled by bus to Accuracy Firearms for the opportunity to shoot a submachine gun.
Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns met the group in a classroom for an introductory class before going to the indoor firing range. Assisting Kuhns Thursday were senior deputies on his staff, Chief Deputy Larry Finfrock, Lt. Travis Buhnerkempe and school resource officer Deputy Eric Higgs.
“What were going to do in this little segment is shoot a submachine gun,” Kuhns said. “I get asked what is shooting a machine gun do for law day. Because it’s fun. It’s not intimidating and it’s a whole pile of fun to shoot.”
He told the students some people won’t get to shoot a gun like this unless they are in the military.
“This is an experience you may never get anywhere else,” he said. “It’s really fun to shoot.”
Kuhns gave the students the history of the submachine gun they about to use – Heckler and Koch MP5. He also went over safety procedures when going into the indoor firing range.
Each student was issued ear plugs and a safety glasses, then individually escorted into the firing range for the opportunity to fire a submachine gun under the supervision of the Sheriff.
Kierstyn Pals, a student at Teutopolis High School, was waiting for her chance to shoot.
“I’ve never shot one before, but I think it’s going to be pretty cool. I’m a little nervous, but I think it’ll be fun,” Pals said.
Another T-Town student, Lauren Heuerman, was also waiting for her chance to shoot.
“I’m excited. I’ve been waiting for this all morning,” Heuerman said.
Khloe Tolch, a student at Dieterich High School, was excited about getting the opportunity to shoot the submachine gun.
“I’ve shot a gun before, but I’ve never shot a machine gun,” Tolch said.
Ann Zumbahlen, a student at Teutopolis High School, finished her instruction, shot several rounds on the submachine gun while the sheriff stood nearby and exited the range after she finished.
“It was so much fun,” Zumbahlen said. “I think this was a very cool experience.”
During the afternoon hours, the students were pared with different county officials to better understand their position in county government.
Gus Siemer of Teutopolis High School said he was very interested in the court system.
“I get to shadow the State’s Attorney this afternoon,” Siemer said.
THS Student Mollie Koester looked forward to shadowing the Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes Thursday afternoon.
“I’m really interested in that job career and I want to see if I’m really interested in that,” Koester said.
“I’ve just enjoyed it all. It’s been a fun experience looking at how everything works. Everything is behind closed doors and you really don’t get to see how everything works,” said Casey Deters, a student at Teutopolis High School.
The Elks Lodge provided at meal for all of the students attending Law Day at the Elks Lodge 1016 clubhouse on South Banker Street with a special guest speaker Kuhns over the noon hour.
Those participating in exploring county government were:
Altamont Community High School – Tristan Rhodes, Will Schultz, Jade Latta and Samantha Coleman.
Dietrich High School – Abby Zeurrusen, Khloe Tolch, Morgan Larson and Jack Bloemer.
Teutopolis High School – Kierstyn Pals, Kaela Neihls, Ann Zumbahlen, Lauren Heuerman, Casey Deters, Mollie Koester, Jessica Wolf, Gus Siemer, Ethan Thoele and Isaac Vahling.
