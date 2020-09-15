ALTAMONT — Members of the Altamont Unit 10 Board of Education this week appointed a former board member and president to fill a board vacancy.
“After much process, deliberation and advertisement, we were able to find an individual who is more than qualified to help us out on the board,” Board President Shelly Kuhns said. “He will serve out the remainder of Mr. Cornett’s term.”
Dale Laue was appointed by the board Monday to fill a seat vacated by Ross Cornett after Cornett was hired as co-technology coordinator in the district’s IT department. Cornett is sharing the co-technology coordinator responsibility with Lori Grimsley.
Laue was elected and served on the Altamont school board from 1989 to 2009. He served as board secretary before serving as president from 2002 to 2009.
Laue said he is honored the current board of education asked him to return to fill the rest of Cornett’s term that expires in April of next year.
“I’m a firm believer in the school board,” Laue said. “I am proud of our schools. I have two grandchildren, one attending and one who will be attending.”
Laue is a 1979 graduate of Altamont Community High School and earned an associate’s degree in agriculture from Lake Land College. After graduation from Lake Land College, Laue started farming in 1981 and continues to do so today.
He and his wife, Carol, and have two grown children, Brandon and Brittney. Brandon is operations manager, overseeing 11 South Central FS locations. He and his wife, Molly, have two boys, Wyatt, a kindergartner at Altamont Grade School, and 2-year-old Walker. Dale Laue’s daughter, Brittney Kramer, is a kindergarten teacher at South Central Elementary in Kinmundy. She and her husband, Brady, live north of Farina.
Laue isn’t sure if he would seek to hold his temporary seat on the board.
“I’ve got time to decide,” Laue said. “We’ll have to see. I’m hoping at some point somebody steps up who has the desire to do this.”
He is a firm believer the board should have a variety of representation.
“It’s a great opportunity and experience,” Laue said. “My 20 years serving on the board has helped me throughout my life.”
Working with people, negotiating contracts, listening to reports, working with the kids and working with teachers are valuable tools Laue said he can add to his toolbox thanks to his school board service.
Laue is vice president of the Effingham County Fair Board and vice president of the Mill Road Threshermans Association.
“Thank you for being willing to serve,” Kuhns said.
The board had 60 days to appoint someone to Cornett’s board seat from the day he resigned, according to Superintendent Steve Mayerhofer. After the 60 days, the Regional Office of Education in Vandalia would have 30 days to fill the seat. If no one was chosen from the regional office, then Cornett’s seat would have to remain vacant until April.
Kuhns said three board seats are up for reelection next year and petitions for the office are available through the County Clerk’s office in Effingham. The board seats are based on geographic location of townships in the Unit 10 district.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a three-year contract between the district and Altamont Education Association certified personnel.
• Approved a board of education calendar of regular meetings.
• Approved firewall computer update and network upgrades.
• Approved an annual agreement between the district and OKAW Area Vocational Center in Vandalia.
• Accepted the resignation of Mitch Martin as Junior High Boys basketball coach.
• Approved Sam Plum as Junior High Boys basketball coach.
• Tabled a technology proposal for the ACHS gym.
• Agreed to replace outdated classroom computers being used by Altamont Unit 10 manufacturing class. The outdated computers will be replaced with certified refurbished Core i7 desktop computers.
