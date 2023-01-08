EFFINGHAM — Those attending the Thelma Keller Convention Center Bridal Expo Sunday might have come away knowing this year’s trend in bridal gowns includes a sleek, classic look and the all-over ivory is back in style.
As a part of the two bridal fashion shows hosted by Effingham’s Vayda Jane Bridal, expo attendees learned that materials trending this year include crepe, Mikado and satin.
“All-over ivory is coming back,” said Shelby Hinterscher, owner of Vayda Jane Bridal in Effingham and host of the fashion show. “Instead of a dark underlay beneath the lace, all-over ivory is back.”
Hinterscher said when it comes to trends for today’s bridesmaids it’s all about mixed fabrics. As far as colors go, the mauve pink and spice – a pretty, soft orange – are among this year’s most popular colors. Some lucky expo-goers received backstage passes in order to see and feel the dresses up close after the show.
The fashion shows were only a part of the entire expo that included cake bakers, catering, tent rental, travel agencies, videographers, photographers, music and floral choices.
Patty Greene vividly recalls the first time she attended a bridal expo as a bride-to-be.
“It was 34 years ago,” said Greene. “I was getting married and I attended a show in Springfield. There was a bridal expo held at the Prairie Capital Convention Center then. I knew I could bring something like that to Effingham.”
Now in its 33rd year in Effingham, Greene, who is the Thelma Keller Convention Center director, also serves as the bridal expo coordinator.
That first year she rounded up 24 vendors and about 50 people attended. Today, she is pleased that three of the original vendors are still with her — Effingham Travel, Patton Printing and Weber’s Clothing.
“We are excited to host this annual tradition each year,” said Greene. “We look forward to bringing everyone together to get the new ideas and trends all under one roof. We hope that everyone can walk away with great ideas to make their dream wedding become a reality.”
This year the expo featured 75 different booths. An estimated 1,500 people, including at least 300 brides-to-be, were anticipated to attend.
Vendors came from as far away as Champaign and St. Louis. They want to showcase the current trends, new products and new ideas at the venue, said Gretchen Ruhe, wedding coordinator and event planner for the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
“Guests come from all over — as far as Champaign/Urbana and Springfield — each year, due to the quality of the show and the vendors,” said Greene.
While the spotlight is often on the bride, at this expo six vendors were on hand to make sure the groom isn’t overlooked for the big day — Weber’s Clothing, Vayda Jane, Michelle’s Bridal, Elite Bridal, Jack and Bill’s and Wild Rose.
Michelle’s Bridal of Urbana was on hand with promotions and offers for discounts if the bride booked an appointment during the expo. Morgan Stone, manager, said the shop gets traffic from Effingham and this is their fifth, maybe sixth time, at the expo.
“We get brides and grooms and mothers of the bride and groom in our shop,” said Stone. “We are a full-service bridal shop, plus prom and homecoming business too.”
Ruhe said as COVID restrictions lightened in 2022 and 2023, brides and grooms are planning for bigger events.
“People are trending towards the larger gatherings and bands are getting even more popular now,” said Greene.
Bride-to-be Peyton Craft, 25, of Newton, along with her sister, Teigan Carson, 29, of Charleston, made a stop at the Effingham Travel booth. The pair said having so many options under one roof made getting information easy.
“It’s super helpful the way this is set up,” said Carson.
“It’s good to get some ideas,” said Craft, who plans to wed on Sept. 23, 2023.
Travel Consultant Donna Cravens said she’s been in the industry for 40 years and is happy to help brides and grooms with honeymoon or destination wedding plans. Cravens said less costly trips for newlyweds are to Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Branson, Missouri; and Wisconsin Dells while Mexico, Dominican Republic and Jamaica are also nice for couples.
Dylan Faith, 22, and Kayla Haslett, 23, both of Vandalia, checked out wedding gowns at Vayda Jane Bridal in Effingham. They plan to wed Oct. 19, 2024.
“We know our colors and I saw some things at the booth for Wild Rose and Vayda Jane that I’d like to try on,” said Haslett.
“We have plenty of time,” said Faith, but added his bride-to-be wanted to start getting ideas.
