BEECHER CITY – September is just around the corner and time once again for the Last Chance Pull.
This year’s Last Chance Pull is being held the weekend after Labor Day, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Beecher City Community Park.
“This is all about friends, family and fun,” Tractor Pull President Ed Sutter said. “This whole thing is about getting the community together.”
“It’s definitely about the community,” Tractor Pull Vice President Jay Coin said.
Sutter said the Beecher City area in the past received a “black eye” and by making improvements to the community park and adding activities for local residents they are trying to heal and restore Beecher City’s reputation by creating a venue where the local community can gather together.
The founders of the track were Larry Doty and Jess Vincent, who both recently died, leaving Sutter and Coin in charge of track activities.
“This used to be a bean field out here,” Coin said as he looked out the concession stand window at the track.
“It was their (Doty and Vincent) ‘Field of Dreams,’” Sutter said.
“They had an idea and built this,” added Coin.
Sutter said every year they have added to the track area, which is located next to the community ball diamond.
They built the tractor pull track first followed by two mud drag tracks. The community hosts two Okaw Valley Mud Racing Association (OMRA) races during the summer and an awards night on Saturday, Oct. 29.
They have made several enhancements around the grounds since the beginning.
“We put lights up and the track is fully lit, plus we added guardrails now along the track,” Coin said.
“We are adding bleachers every year,” added Sutter.
Sutter said they have two tractor pulls every year. A brush pull earlier in the summer featuring local residents and the Last Chance Pull in fall that attracts regional pullers.
Three organizations are scheduled to host events in the Last Change Pull, the Illiana Pullers Association (IPA), Central Illinois Tractor Pullers and BMF Pullers.
The IPA will offer four classes of competition, including 6,500 lbs. Outlaw Tractor, 12,500 lbs. Farm Stock, Pro Farm and Pro Truck 4x4.
Central Illinois Tractor Pullers is hosting three classes of competition to include 12,500 lbs. Open Speed, 14,000 lbs. Open Speed and 14,000 lbs. 12 mph. There is also an open class 6,000 lbs. competition.
The BMF Pullers have two classes of competition: 4WD modified and 4WD stock.
General admission for the show is free and pit passes are available for $15 per person. The concession stand will be open for the event. Coin advises audience members to bring lawn chairs in case all of the bleacher seating is taken.
Sutter said they are always looking for volunteers to help with the event.
“If a student needs volunteer hours, they could volunteer their time for this community event,” Sutter said.
The concession stands in the general admission and pit areas are operated by organizations in the community. Sutter said the tractor pull donates money to the organization, which in turn helps with concessions.
Anyone wanting to volunteer their time or explore sponsorship opportunities for the Last Chance Pull should call Ed Sutter at 217-821-9576 or Jay Coin at 217-254-5898.
“We couldn’t do this without our volunteers and event sponsors,” Sutter said.
Weigh-in for the Last Chance Pull starts at 3 p.m. and the event begins at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.