SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.
Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. At all times, please buckle and drive sober.
District 7
Clark County
Eastbound Interstate 70 about six miles west of Illinois 1; lane reductions continue.
Coles County
U.S. 45 at Southside Drive in Humboldt; closed, detour posted.
Crawford County
Illinois 1 about two miles south of Illinois 33 near Robinson; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Cumberland County
I-70 five miles east of Greenup; lane reductions continue.
Effingham County
I-70 between Effingham and the Cumberland County line; lane reductions continue.
Fayette Avenue between the I-57/70 frontage road to Henrietta Street; lane reductions continue.
Fayette County
I-70 over Camp Creek 2 miles east of Vandalia; lane reductions continue.
U.S. 51 over I-70 in Vandalia; lane reductions continue.
Macon County
William Street (Illinois 105) over Lake Decatur; lane reductions continue.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.