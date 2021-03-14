Effingham County Board members plan to have a special meeting Thursday to deliberate over a proposed landfill site after the meeting has been postponed twice.
The board will convene at 4 p.m. to discuss the proposed site for Effingham Crossroads Landfill southeast of Effingham on Illinois Route 33 east of existing Landfill 33. Brian Hayes and Julia Hayes, operators of Landfill 33, would also operate the proposed Effingham Crossroads Landfill. In operation since 1980, Landfill 33 takes waste from seven counties: Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper and Marion. Brian Hayes expects it to reach capacity by 2023.
Effingham County Board approval is needed for the proposed new landfill site before it can be submitted to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for approval. The board has until March 29 to make a decision.
The County Board has twice postponed deliberations on the siting proposal.
The board postponed a special closed session deliberation two weeks ago after attorney Brent Holmes, representing the Borries family in opposition of the proposed landfill, contacted Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler the morning before the closed session special meeting asserting that it violated the Open Meetings Act.
The meeting rescheduled for last week was postponed due to a miscommunication between the attorneys involved about the date of the hearing.
The board received verbal public testimony and comments in opposition of the siting of the proposed landfill in early January during a two-day hearing led by County Board-appointed Hearing Officer Larry Clark. In addition to public testimony and comments expressed verbally at the hearing, members of the public were given the opportunity to submit written comments to the Effingham County Clerk’s Office.
“There will not be a time for public comments during Thursday’s meeting,” Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said. “The deadline for public comments was in February.”
