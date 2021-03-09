The Effingham County Board canceled Thursday’s open session deliberations on a proposed landfill due to a miscommunication between attorneys involved, according to County Board Office Administrator Deb Ruholl.
Board members scheduled a special meeting Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. to deliberate in open session the application of Effingham Crossroads Landfill.
Thursday’s meeting was scheduled after Brent Holmes, attorney for the Borries family, contacted Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler last week asserting that the closed session violated the Open Meetings Act, according to Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann.
On Thursday, Hearing Officer Attorney Larry Clark was expected to present his findings and recommendations in open session to the board, with time allowed for questions. Also, the attorney representing the Effingham County Board, Jennifer Martin, was to be available if the board had any questions.
After questions, board members were expected to go into open deliberation on the siting proposal.
If the board decides to approve the new landfill in Effingham County, the application advances to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for further consideration.
A new meeting date has not yet been scheduled.
