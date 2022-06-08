The Land of Lincoln Credit Union's new branch in Effingham was robbed Wednesday morning, according to a press release.
The new branch is located at 1302 Thelma Keller Ave. in Effingham and just opened on Monday, June 6.
"The robbery was non-violent in nature and the subject fled," the press release said. "No staff or members were injured or threatened at any time during the event. Law enforcement was called to the scene and the incident remains under investigation."
The Effingham North branch is temporarily closed and will reopen on Thursday, June 9.
Anyone with any information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Effingham County Sheriff or Effingham Police Department.
