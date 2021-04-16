The groundbreaking for Lake Sara’s new recreational development, the Pearson Peninsula Park, is scheduled for Tuesday.
Leading up to that, the Effingham Water Authority Board approved several purchases for the park project. These include a $25,400 swing set, a $11,600 climbing structure, a flagpole not to exceed $4,000 and pieces for an oversized chess board not to exceed $1,500.
Funding for the park project has so far come from two main sources: a $400,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and another $400,000 raised in donations through Lake Sara Forever, a fund of the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation.
“Equipment will be on the ground Monday to start moving dirt pending how the weather is,” said Tom Ryan, the chief planner for the project.
Ryan also announced the expansion of the site’s disc golf course to now include four “accessible” holes instead of the planned three. These holes feature much lower inclines and fewer obstacles in order to make it easier for young children and people with limited mobility to play.
“We’re about a year ahead of where we thought would be,” he said of the disc golf course.
Though the park is making progress, the project may provide an issue with the Water Authority’s finances.
“If you go over $850,000 a year revenue you have to step up to go to an accrual accounting system,” said Ryan after consulting with an accountant earlier this month.
Because the Water Authority is making purchases that will be reimbursed through the project’s funding sources, their revenue may break that threshold and require switching from their current accounting system.
The EWA board this week also discussed a flooding issue on Blue Point Trail.
“The road on Blue Point Trail floods every time we have a heavy rain,” said Susan Dunlap in the meeting.
The road has had drainage issues since at least 2013, when previous Lake Superintendent Gene Arnold saying he would work with Summit Township officials to address it at the time.
The issue stems from a drainage culvert becoming clogged by natural debris from the wooded area around the road. Some of the infrastructure is owned and maintained by EWA and some is maintained by Summit Township.
“Over time, like with any culvert, you get a lot of debris co come down,” said current Lake Superintendent Mike Dirks. “It’s the nature of the beast.”
Dirks said his team cleaned out a portion of the culvert a few months ago, though it didn’t resolve the issue.
“This is the fourth time in the past two years we’ve had to clean it out,” he said.
He added there is likely a larger blockage that his team missed or that appeared in the weeks since they cleaned it out to blame for the most recent flooding.
The board also discussed allowing a resident to build a floating dock that could obstruct a portion of rarely used EWA land, though they did not come to a conclusion and took no action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.