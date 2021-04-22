Biting wind and April snow didn’t stop members of the Effingham Water Authority on Tuesday when they broke ground on the Lake Sara Beach Park, the project formerly known as the Pearson Peninsula Park.
The small ceremony featured the “Assistant Lake Superintendent” Ellie Dirks leading the EWA Parks and Recreation Committee in breaking ground. Committee Chairman Tom Ryan said he wanted Ellie to be the one breaking ground as a reminder that the park is for generations of future kids and families.
The project has been in the planning stages for several years. Three years ago, the committee commissioned Farnsworth Group to design a master plan for the peninsula, spread out over four phases of construction.
“After seven years, things are happening,” Ryan joked at a recent EWA meeting.
The first phase of construction started Tuesday and is due to be complete by July 3, just in time for the lake’s annual fireworks show. It includes a disc golf course, playgrounds, a shade sail shelter and several smaller amusements. The EWA recently approved small statues for throughout the park, including pirates, woodland creatures and other fantastical characters.
The master plan reflects a vision for the 30-acre peninsula on Lake Sara. The grand plan includes the nearly completed disc golf course, playgrounds, an expanded beach, boardwalks, courts for volleyball and pickleball, adult challenge courses and workout areas, and new shelters and buildings for community gatherings.
The attractions at the park were selected based on a community survey of stakeholders and lake residents.
For the people planning the park, this project is a way to welcome people to the lake.
“I would like for this place to be an area for the entire family,” said Christo Schultz, a financial adviser at Midlands State Bank and member of the park’s planning committee. “For this to be a place for the entire Effingham community.”
Cheryl Habing, another member of the committee, echoed that sentiment.
“One thing we want to get across is that this is not just for the lake. It’s for lake access for anyone,” Habing said.
All of those at the event pointed to one man when asked about the project: Committee Chairman Tom Ryan. Rob Brown, who is chairman of the Effingham Water Authority — the municipal agency that owns the peninsula, said the endeavor is Ryan’s brainchild.
“I just try to get out of the way and let Tom and his crew work their magic,” said Brown. “We’re blessed to have so much talent out here and in town.”
Ryan, like Walt Disney looking at a Florida swamp, is already planning for what’s next.
“Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning,” Ryan said quoting Winston Churchill. “That’s where we’re at.”
Next up in Ryan’s planning mind is how to draw adults (and money) out to the park.
“We’re looking at some acceptable profit centers,” he said, toying with the idea of turning the small plywood shelter on the peninsula into a retreat center and meeting space. “We’re looking for things that compliment the lake.”
When asked about the scale of what’s to come, Ryan made no attempt to hide the scale of his ambition.
“We’ve got a decade or more,” he said.
The project is currently being funded equally through state grants and donations to the non-profit Lake Sara Forever Fund, a fund within the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. Teutopolis-based Swingler Construction is building the park.
