At approximately 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, a fire broke out on an isolated section of the roof of Neal Hall on the Lake Land College campus in Mattoon. Area fire departments and emergency services responded immediately.
The fire has been extinguished and crews are evaluating the cause of the fire and assessing the damage.
The roof of Neal Hall was being replaced and the contractors who were working on the roofing project escaped from the building without injury.
There were no students or staff on campus when this occurred. The campus remains on Level 3 Restricted Access to all staff and students without prior approval due to COVID-19.
Neal Hall houses a nursing lab, 2-D and 3-D art labs, a music classroom, a biology lab and greenhouse, an earth science lab and general education classrooms.
The college will release more information as it becomes available.
