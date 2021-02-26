The Altamont Unit 10 school board leadership has changed. Shelly Kuhns formally resigned as board president. Board members during a recent meeting approved the resignation of Kuhns.
Board Secretary Alan Kollmann read statement of resignation written by Kuhns.
“Please accept my resignation of my presidency of the Altamont Unit 10 Board of Education,” Kuhns statement said. “It’s been a great honor to be the first woman to hold that office in the district.”
Board members approved unanimously to accept the resignation of Kuhns.
“Thank you Mrs. Kuhns for your service and dedication to the board,” Wolff said.
Board members then unanimously appointed Wolff, who had been vice president, as president of the board.
“I will do my best to fulfill the duties of the office,” Wolff said.
The vice president position will remain open until the April meeting after the consolidated election when the board will designate officers. Kuhns is now serving as a regular member of the board in a non-leadership position.
Board members voted unanimously to accept the resignation of David Martin, Ed.D as Superintendent of Schools who was hired at the Feb. 8 regular meeting. Interim Superintendent of Schools Jim Littleford is filling the position until the board finds a superintendent replacement.
Timothy Buss representing the Illinois Association of School Boards introduced himself to the pubic and board of education.
“I’m here to assist the school board in finding a new superintendent,” Buss said.
Unit Assistant Transportation Director Mark Holland gave a status report on the current bus fleet and need for a district truck they use to haul band equipment.
“I want to thank the board for getting a bus last year,” Holland said.
Last year the board approved the purchase of a bus, upgraded a Driver’s Education van along with an administrative van. He told the board he would like to replace a school truck that was over 21 years old. He said would like to move forward on a replacement since they use the truck is on public display in parades.
“It would be nice to have a nice looking vehicle to pull through the parade and dependable,” Holland said.
He said the truck they used in parades and pull a trailer with band instruments on it currently has 174,000 miles.
Holland said there are 14 buses in the Unit 10 fleet and the oldest bus is now 18 years old. He said eight of the 14 buses were over 11 years old and 10 out of the 14 buses have over 100,000 miles.
“It would be nice if we could have one bus replaced every year,” Holland said. “I do my best to try to keep things moving forward.”
Holland presented the board a tentative five-year plan for the purchase of buses and a district truck.
Altamont Community High School Principal Jerry Tkachuk discussed his proposed plans for graduation under current COVID-19 restrictions set for May 15 at 1 p.m. with a location yet to be confirmed. He said their first choice would be to have commencement ceremonies at the Effingham County Fairgrounds. He said if that venue would not be available he would consider having the ceremony at the soccer field. He said if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted they could go back to having the ceremony inside especially if there is bad weather.
“It really depends on the restrictions at the time,” Tkachuk said. “I’m waiting to hear back from the fair board to see if that option is available to us.”
Unit Maintenance Director Alan Whitt presented his list of priorities for projects that needed attention including control systems for the HVAC units in district school buildings while Dale Laue provide a financial overview about district bonds. A recent refinancing of district bonds by the board’s financial committee members Dale Laue and Kerry Wolff saved the district close to a million dollars.
The board approved the re-employment of non-tenure certified staff: Marissa McDowell, Kasey Sanders, Kyle Bourgeois, Larry Blevins, Morgan Hall, Robbie Kline, Lindsey Wendling, Kimberly Splecther, Mildred Cowger, Katrina Bauer, Laura Smith, Jarielle Cameron, Lindsay VanBlaricum, Lisa Reardon, Wayne Bloemer, Brittany Painter and Logan Hill.
Altamont Grade School Principal Doug Hill said a majority of the teachers listed as non-certified staff were associated with the grades school. Hill said out of his non-tenure certified staff no one was going to tenure this year.
“Myself and Mr. Biggs both recommend that all of those teachers be moved up a step and retained to come back again next year. They have done a very good job.” Hill said.
The board approved a fast-track tenure recommendation for Katrina Bauer. Bauer taught in the Teutopolis School District over 10 years before coming to Altamont. ACHS Principal Jerry Tkachuk told board members she received two excellent evaluations since her employment with the Altamont school system.
The board recognized the following guests during public comments held in the Altamont Community High School Gymnasium: Corletta Bowen, representing the Altamont Teacher Union, Shane Frederking, businessman and citizen, Ryan Eckhardt, businessman and citizen along with Altamont CUSD #10 Attorney David Braun.
There were two closed sessions with no action taken as a result of either session.
In other action:
• Approved an annual renewal of Certified Public Accountant services with Glass and Shuffett, Ltd. of Centralia.
• Approved the Regional Office of Education #3 regional safe schools and regional alternative high school intergovernmental agreements.
• Approved Altamont Community High School and Junior High coaching assignments for the 2021-22 school year.
