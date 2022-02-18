Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns has announced he will run as Republican candidate for sheriff.
Kuhns, a 27-year veteran of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, was appointed sheriff by the Effingham County Board in May of 2021 after the retirement of David Mahon. Kuhns now wants to be the next elected sheriff of Effingham County.
He said what qualifies him most for the job is his experience with the department, working his way up from patrol deputy to being appointed sheriff.
“Experience matters – now more than ever,” Kuhns said. “We have a great community here and we have some great people working working on the department and I plan to continue that.”
He started his law enforcement career 37 years ago in Effingham County for a multi-community police department, becoming chief of police for the villages of Edgewood, Mason and Watson. In that position, he supervised the operations of the personnel and daily operations of the department.
Kuhns started as a part-time as a patrol deputy for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department in December of 1994 and became a full-time deputy January of 1995. He then became the first K-9 handler for the sheriff’s department, with deputy dog Fritz.
He said his six years as K-9 handler was one of two things that really molded him into the law enforcement professional he is today.
“It was exciting part of my career. I was a young police officer and they called for the K-9 handler a lot,” he said. “When you were the K-9 handler, you were dispatched to the call that were important.”
Kuhns recalled it was very rewarding working with his dog. Kuhns said he and his dog tracked down $3.5 million of illegal narcotics, found several missing persons or locate someone who was trying to elude police after committing a serious crime.
He was promoted in 1997 to the rank of patrol corporal and in 1999 he became sergeant. Kuhns was tapped to be the Commander of the Special Services Team, a team of law enforcement officers from the Newton Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Effingham City Police Department and fellow members of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department.
“The position made realize how important teamwork is,” said Kuhns. “It showed me how to use other people’s abilities. It’s important to use a team members abilities and allow them perform.”
He said working on the special services team was a humbling experience because of the nature of the calls they responded to.
“I was really proud to serve with the officers on the team,” he said. “It really taught me a lot about leadership. That was really important time in my career as well.”
Kuhns became chief deputy in 2014 when Mahon was elected sheriff. He has been overseeing the Sheriff’s Department budget and keeping the department within budget for the past seven years.
The sheriff is responsible for more that the patrol division of the department, according to Kuhns. He or she is also responsible for building and grounds that includes future projects to enhance the infrastructure of the Effingham County building, assisting in union contract negotiations, establishing and implementing the budget for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, supervision of 60-bed jail and corrections staff and telecommunicators.
As Effingham County Sheriff, Kuhns is responsible for the supervision of 72 Effingham County Sheriff’s Department personnel.
“There are a lot of aspects of this job that a lot of people don’t see,” he said.
If elected Sheriff, Kuhns plans to establish mandatory school patrols to increase office presence in schools, implement a new policy in the jail to ensure compliance with new laws and mandates, facilitating rescue task force training with local fire departments and fire protection districts to save lives in the event of an active shooter incident, implement a field training officer program to enhance correctional officer training and continue his implementation of the Effingham Sheriff’s Department budget and staying within budget as he has for the past seven years.
One of the major construction projects he managed as chief deputy was a an elevator in the Effingham County Building that needed to be overhauled.
Kuhns was born and raised in southern Effingham County and lives close to where he grew up.
He has been married to his wife, Gayla, for 29 years and owns a small farm. He enjoys farming when he is not performing his sheriff’s duties. He has two grown children: Matthew, 26, who lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan and a daughter, Rebecca, 20, who is a third year nursing student at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville.
“I love it here. This is my community, too,” said Kuhns. “I’m asking the people of Effingham County for their vote and support. I feel like I’ve trained and worked hard throughout the years to get to this point. This is what I want to do be the elected Sheriff of Effingham County.”
The first day to file general primary petitions for office in Effingham County is March 7 at 8 a.m. according to Effingham County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel. The final day to file for the general primary is March 14 at 5 p.m.
This year’s general primary was moved from March to Tuesday, June 28.
