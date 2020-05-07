EFFINGHAM — The Kluthe Memorial Pool will not open this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on group gatherings.
Effingham Park District Director Jeff Althoff made the recommendation to close the community pool this week during the May Park District Board meeting.
Althoff said Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s five-phase Restore Illinois reopening plan would allow the pool to open in phase four, but the exact date of when that phase would start is unknown at this point.
“(With) the pool, I’m recommending that we just go ahead and cancel it for the year because it doesn’t look like we’d be able to open until at least phase four, and even under phase four, we’re still looking at groups of technically 50 or fewer. By the time I have eight to 10 lifeguards out there, that doesn’t leave very many people allowed to get in the pool, Althoff said.
“We’d really lose a lot of money if we were trying to run the pool all summer and pay 10 people to watch 30, and we don’t even know when that would happen. It’s not an easy decision. It’s a decision nobody wants to make.”
Althoff said he has consulted with park district officials from around the state, and some close to Effingham have already decided to shutter their pools for the season, including Mattoon, Mt. Vernon and Centralia.
Summer youth and adult sports leagues are currently up in the air as well. Althoff said park district officials were looking at a June 1 start date for leagues, but at that time, the five-phase plan would only allow groups of 10 or fewer people if that phase began next month.
Althoff said ideally, league park district sports would begin in phase four.
“It’s not looking very promising for youth sports, for youth and adult leagues. At some point, we’ve got to decide when’s the latest we can start. I think that we can start June 15 if the phases work out, but as of right now, it’s not looking very good for us to be able to do the leagues and then follow all the guidelines,” Althoff said.
Althoff emphasized that the leagues are not yet canceled, however.
One summer staple that Althoff is optimistic will happen is Adventure Camp, at which area children do outdoor activities with camp counselors until school begins again. The start date for Adventure Camp was moved from May 26 to June 1, when the region of the state Effingham is in could be in phase three.
Phase three would allow the park district to hold activities with 10 or fewer people. Althoff said the tentative plan for the camp is to split the children up into groups of 10 or fewer with a counselor and do the activities in those smaller groups.
“We’d have different sections of Evergreen Park set up for each group. That group of 10 kids would only be with that group of 10 kids all week. Then the next week, after they go home for the weekend, we might have them split up into different groups again just to keep the summer interesting for them,” Althoff said.
Althoff said he is looking at purchasing tents in the amount of $5,000 so each group can do their activities under them and also get out of the sun. He said the tents can then be used the next year for Adventure Camp and rented out for sports tournaments.
As for rainy days, Althoff said he would speak with Workman Sports and Wellness Complex General Manager Patti Smith about possibly having some campers do their split activities in the complex and some at the Ron Diehl Center; the complex is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19 state regulations.
Althoff said the camp days would be shorter, going from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. This would allow staff more time to set up and tear down for the day.
Althoff said for the camp, he was also looking at renting hand-washing stations. He said the park bathrooms would also be cleaned three times a day as well.
Canceled for the summer are Itty Bitty Adventures 3-5-year-old program and Special Recreation Baseball and sports clinics. The Ron Diehl center will also be closed to the public during the summer with use limited to Meals on Wheels and the Adventure Camp.
Meanwhile, the board also heard from Smith, who said repairs, maintenance and cleaning having been going on at the sports and wellness complex since it closed in March.
She said current membership fees are frozen and members are not being charged while the complex is closed. The complex staff is preparing for phase three of the state reopening plan, with physical trainers gearing up to host small outdoor classes of 10 or fewer people.
Throughout the complex’s closure, Smith said the trainers have created workout videos, and those videos have been popular on the complex’s website and social media pages.
Smith also shared a possible policy guide should the complex open in the next month. The policies are not set in stone and are subject to change.
The tentative policies include cleaning procedures, social distancing guidelines, fitness class guidelines and more. Smith said additional disinfectant wipe stations and hands-free hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed in the complex as well.
