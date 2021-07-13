The Effingham Area Kluthe Memorial Pool is set to reopen by Friday after being closed since June 30 due to a burst pipe. The pipe flooded the area that houses the motors that operate the pool’s pumps.
“We got the pumps today,” said Effingham Park District Director Jeff Althoff.
He added that once the pumps are installed, workers need to ensure the waters are properly chlorinated and the acidity of the water is appropriate to open.
Although Althoff was hesitant to set a firm timeline, he said the pool should be open Friday, though possibly earlier.
On Tuesday afternoon, workers on the pool said they were close to completing work, though the rest will take some time.
While Kluthe remains closed, the pools at the Workman Sports Complex continue to be open to the public. The pools include a recreational pool with play equipment and a short lazy river in addition to a separate lap pool.
The pools at the complex are free to members and included in the $10 day pass for nonmembers. Admission to Kluthe Memorial Pool costs $7.
The Workman Sports Complex is owned by the Park District, though it is privately managed by Rink Management and largely financially independent from the Park District.
Beyond the immediate repairs to the roughly 25-year-old pool, the park district has been considering the long-term future of the facility, which has broken down several times in recent years and operates at a financial loss.
Althoff estimates the pool will operate at a $22,000 loss this year, a figure he says will go up as the state’s minimum wage increases, increasing the cost of staffing the pool.
The minimum wage is set to increase every year until it reaches $15 per hour in 2025.
“We need to make a choice on whether we need to revamp the pool we have now,” said Althoff.
This would include replacing equipment in the pump room, replacing the play equipment, resurfacing the pools and pool deck and other renovations.
“Everything’s been pushed out for as far as it can,” said Althoff.
The costs of maintenance and operating the pool are causing concern for Althoff and the Park District board, which discussed the issue at their July 7 meeting.
“The pool has broken down every summer for like three years,” said Park District Commissioner Jason Semple at the meeting. “But it’s old, so we’ve got to fix it.”
As an alternative to the pool, Althoff and the Park District board has begun to gather price estimates for closing the pool and converting it to a “splash pad,” sometimes called a “spray pool.”
Splash pads are recreational areas that feature water fountains and nozzles that spray water, though they have little to no standing water. This nearly eliminates the risk of drowning and the need for lifeguards.
Whether it is a pool or splash pad, Althoff said he hopes to keep the area that is now the Kluthe pool as a water-based attraction.
“I think we need to decide within the year,” said Althoff. “Whatever we need to do, we need to have a plan.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.