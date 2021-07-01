On a normal summer afternoon, children and adults alike relax in the water at the Effingham Area Kluthe Memorial Pool. But as of Wednesday, the facility is shut down due to a mechanical failure.
The timeline for reopening the pool is unclear.
“One of the pipes burst down in the pit where our pumps are,” said Effingham Park District Executive Director Jeff Althoff. “Half of the water was in our pit.”
The burst pipe flooded about a half dozen motors which pump water throughout the pool, rendering them inoperable. Between the failed pumps and the water draining from the pool into the equipment area, the Park District announced they were shutting the pool down Wednesday morning. Repairs are in progress.
“We’ve got the pipe repaired,” said Althoff.
Repair crews are now working to dry the pumps out and further assess the damage. When asked how long this will take, Althoff said he was unsure.
“We’re at the mercy of the repair shop,” he said, adding that the Park District expects to have a better understanding before the weekend.
Althoff added that he doesn’t know how much the repairs will cost.
In the meantime, community members who want to go for a swim can go to the Richard E. Workman Sports & Wellness Complex, which is owned by the park district and privately managed.
“For non-members we have a guest pass available for $10 per person or $25 per family,” the complex’s general manager, Leah Ritter, said in an email. “This pass allows use of the whole facility for the day.”
Members of the Workman Sports Complex do not have to pay the guest pass fee. When open, the Kluthe pool charges $7 per person, with free admission for children under 3 years old.
There are two indoor pools at the Workman Sports Complex.
There is an eight lane, 25-yard competition lap pool available for swimming throughout the day. There is also a “recreational pool” which has a slide, fountain and a short lazy river. The recreational pool hosts aquatic wellness classes throughout the day, with most classes occurring in the morning. A full schedule of classes is available at the Workman Complex’s website.
The Workman pools have a capacity of several hundred people, according to Althoff. The Kluthe pool is slightly larger, with a capacity of 500 people.
Maintaining a public pool is frustrating, even on a good day, according to Althoff.
“Everybody I talk to has problems,” he said.
Even within the Park District, the burst pipe Kluthe is not the first pool issue this year. The pools at the Workman Sports Complex were shuttered for more than a month in April.
“On April 2nd, both boilers that heat the pools went down and had to be fully replaced,” said Ritter. We took this opportunity and drained both pools for painting and general maintenance repairs.”
The pools were reopened in mid-May.
The Kluthe pool has also been an administrative and financial challenge for the district. This season, the district anticipates operating at a significant financial loss.
“I'm projecting that we're going to have a $22,000 loss at the pool,” Althoff told the Park District board last month.
The Park District announced on Facebook that while they hope to repair the pool quickly, if they are unable to repair it, they will consider refunds for those who purchased a season pass, which range in price between $80 for individuals and $225 for families.
