A Kinmundy man died when his vehicle crashed and caught fire in Marion County Saturday.
Illinois State Police reported Nicholas Carroll, 31, was driving a 2009 white Chevrolet Malibu north on Kinmundy Road, just south of Pleasant Grove Road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway to the left and struck the guardrail end of a bridge spanning Dums Creek. The vehicle became airborne and landed upside down on the north embankment. It caught fire and was destroyed.
Carroll was later discovered inside the vehicle. The accident occurred at approximately 12:03 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.