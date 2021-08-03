Kinley Will keeps a busy schedule.
On Sunday, the 12-year-old was named the 2021 Junior Miss Effingham County Fair and she’s been immersed in responsibility in the days since.
“I’ve been passing out ribbons at the 4-H shows and junior shows. I hold up the winning blankets at the horse races and I get to shoot T-shirts off,” she said. “And then we go to the grandstand events every night and support that.”
Will said the gig is tiring, but added she’s looking forward to the rest of the county fair.
“I get to show my cows at the end of the week, the rest of the grandstand events and tonight I get to meet my new queen that’s gonna be by my side,” she said Tuesday afternoon, just a few hours before the Miss Effingham County Fair Queen pageant.
The busy schedule is natural for Will, who was busy before she became Junior Miss.
“I do tumbling, softball, cheer and I’m gonna do volleyball and basketball,” she said.
The seventh grader at Dieterich Junior-Senior High School also participates in band and the variety show.
Will has also been involved in 4-H since she was 8 and is confident telling a cow several times her size what to do.
When not being Junior Miss, participating in a growing list of sports or tending to her two cows, Will said she enjoys spending time outside with friends, with her three dogs or deer hunting with her dad, Duane.
The newly crowned Junior Miss said she knew she wanted to compete for a long time and that finally getting to do so was both stressful and fun.
“I made really good friends and I was trying to be supportive of everyone else,” she said.
The pageant winner’s mom, Kristy Will, said she knew Kinley would compete, but didn’t know she would win.
“I hoped she would do well,” said Kristy. “That’s what we want for our kids, right? And we’re proud of her.”
Kristy admitted that it’s been hard to walk around the fair with her daughter because every few feet, some friend or stranger wants to say hello.
The pageant had 21 girls compete from around the county.
“I was pleased with how it worked out,” said Shelly Beckman, who organizes the Junior Miss competition. “We had a really good turnout.”
Beckman said it was nice to be able to play games between interviews to make sure that all the contestants enjoyed the downtime.
The pageant consisted of interviews with judges before competitors made speeches introducing themselves and showing both party wear and formal wear. Then, judges scored contestants based on a rubric and crowned the winner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.