The Effingham County Board this week recognized the work of an Effingham County sheriff’s deputy.
David N. Kinkelaar received a resolution approved unanimously by the board honoring him for 25 years with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department.
Board Chairman Jim Niemann read a resolution that said Kinkelaar began his career with the department as a full-time correctional officer at the Effingham County Jail on March 2, 1996 and was promoted to sergeant bailiff in July 2000.
Kinkelaar began his work as a full-time patrol deputy in Dec. 2002. He has worked under Sheriff’s Ron Meek, John Monnet and David Mahon.
Kinkelaar is nephew of the late Art Kinkelaar, who was Effingham County Sheriff from 1986 to 1994.
Meanwhile, Global Medical Response Regional Director Heather Morse of Harrisburg recapped the full board on progress being made to reduce the number of Abbott EMS “status zero” calls in the county. Status zero is when an ambulance is not immediately available to take a call.
Morse represented Abbott EMS last week during the special Ambulance Oversight committee. Global Medical Response is the parent company of Abbott EMS.
“For the past few months, we have been obtaining more mutual aid agreements. We’ve done that to combat the status zero problem,” Morse said. “We have decrease those numbers over the last few months.”
Morse said they recently added a 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. ambulance to Effingham increasing the number of ambulances to five. She said they have also staffed a cross-over truck that would flow between Coles and Effingham Counties with a post in Neoga.
Morse mentioned the “Earn While You Earn” EMT program started Monday with 10 area participants. She said nine are from Effingham and Coles counties and one student is from Clay County.
In other matters, the board:
Approved an amendment to a resolution urging Governor J.B. Pritzker to veto the Criminal Justice Reform House Bill 3653. The amendment will change the number on the resolution from House Bill 3563 to House Bill 3653.
Approved a donation of $1,000 for Edgewoodfest 2021 for their fireworks display requested by John Gillmore, representing the Edgewoodfest committee. Funds for the donation are coming from the Hotel/Motel account. This year’s Edgewoodfest is scheduled for Saturday, June 26 with a rain date of Sunday, June 27.
Heard from David Campbell, chairman of the Economic Development and Grants committee, who recognized Holly’s Flour Shop of Teutopolis for their early payment of a loan from the Revolving Loan Fund Program. He said the committee now has a little over $32,000 available to loan to an existing or start up business. He said any business wanting to apply for the Revolving Loan Fund Program should contact the Effingham County Board office.
• Approved a public transportation ordinance for the 5311 Downstate Operating Assistance Program.
• Approved a purchase of service agreement with CEFS.
• Approved a vehicle lease agreement with CEFS.
