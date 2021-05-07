Coye Pruemer says his mom, Kimberly, is special for many reasons.
One of them is she’s playful on weekends. They play board and card games, go on bike and four-wheeler rides, and have dance parties in the kitchen while cooking supper.
“I try to take the time to slow down and play with my kids since they are growing up way too fast,” said Kimberly.
Coye particularly likes playing Outfoxed! and Life board games with her. He likes getting to spend time with her plus he said she’s fun.
Kimberly said Coye can make just about anything fun.
“Coye is really funny, goofy and sweet,” she said.
The Teutopolis first-grader notes in his EDN Mother of the Year essay that his mother also is hard-working.
Kimberly works full time as a registered nurse on the Pediatric and Women and Infants units at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and is a full-time student working on her master’s degree. That entails coursework and clinicals/practicums. She credits being able to juggle that and motherhood to her husband, parents, in-laws, aunts, brothers, and brother- and sister-in-laws.
If that doesn’t keep her busy enough, she also helps run the kids to their practices and games, school, and helps with the usual homework. The two take turns reading every night. It’s one of the things Coye likes most about her – and her hugs.
He also likes when she helps him with his spelling.
“When we do spelling words, we like to try to make it fun and his dad and I like to randomly quiz him,” she said, adding Coye is very smart.
Kimberly notes her aunt, who is a retired school teacher, also helps.
“I am very fortunate to have my Aunt Barb, because she helps both my kids with their homework after school,” she said.
Like his mom, Coye strives to work hard, especially outside.
“I feed the dog, take out all the trash, and try to keep my room clean too,” he said.
Kimberly loves spending time with her kids and one of her favorite parts of being a mother is watching them grow into kind, caring, responsible people. She also loves getting hugs from them, listening to their stories, and watching them use their imaginations.
“All your kids want from you is your love, time and attention. What you do with them does not have to be anything extravagant or expensive to make memories,” she said.
Kimberly learned that from her mother.
“She has taught me the importance of not taking time for granted and to be grateful for what I have and who I have in my life,” she said.
Kimberly said she would not be where she is in life today without her.
“My mother is the most selfless person I know. She has taught me how to care for others and to have patience. My mother has always been there to listen, give advice, and help me in any way,” she said.
Kimberly tries to instill similar values in her children.
“I try to teach my children to be open-minded, not to judge others, to put themselves in other’s shoes, to be grateful for what they have, and to be responsible.”
