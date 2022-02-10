The man who killed Illinois State Police Trooper Layton Davis in 1976 was released from prison Thursday under a new law that allows parole for medical reasons.
Aaron Hyche, 71, who fired the shot that killed Davis, had been denied parole after a hearing in August. A relative of the trooper said the family was initially told the medical hearing would not be until March, and was surprised when Hyche was released before they could object.
“Jan. 1 of this year, a new law gave prisoners the right to request a medical release,” said Effingham Deputy Police Chief Kurt Davis, the slain trooper’s grandson. “If they have major medical issues, they can request early release, which he did. As soon as the New Year struck, his attorney submitted a medical release for him.”
Hyche is the first prisoner released under the new law, according to Kahalah Clay, chief legal counsel for the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.
Clay declined to discuss Hyche’s medical issues, citing privacy laws. But an online petition, which says it had been shared with Hyche’s consent, said Hyche suffered from end-stage Parkinson’s Disease, prostate cancer and brain bleeds.
“As a result of his health challenges, his memory, speech, and mobility have diminished such that he can only eat soft foods,” says the petition. “… He will soon undergo complex dental surgery to remove all of his teeth, and he is falling so regularly he necessitates a helmet. He requires a wheelchair to move.”
The state in 2020 granted parole to James E. Taylor, Hyche’s accomplice on March 18, 1976. While Taylor held Trooper Davis down, Hyche fired the fatal shot.
Taylor and Hyche were each sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping the former Anna Mae Feldhake of Teutopolis, now Anna Mae Willenborg, while fleeing the scene of Davis’ murder. Taylor was sentenced to 200 years for Davis’ murder while Hyche was sentenced to 300 years for the murder and 75 years for attempted murder of another victim that day.
The trooper’s family is upset they didn’t get to voice opinions about Hyche to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.
“We were notified that there was going to be a parole hearing in March and that we had until Feb. 9 to get objection letters in,” said the trooper’s grandson. “Then we found out yesterday – on the 9th – that they had already convened the medical board and that they had already submitted their recommendation to the parole board and that the parole board on the 8th of February had already made a decision to release him.
“What we’re probably more frustrated with is the process in which it all went down,” Davis said. “We didn’t even get to the due date of our objection letters when it was already decided for him to be released. That’s pretty frustrating.”
Clay insisted proper notice was given to the family and to the Effingham County State’s Attorney.
In any case, Davis does not understand the purpose of the new law.
“Who in their 70s doesn’t have health issues?” he said. “Whether you’re diabetic, whether you’ve got heart issues, whether you’ve got cancer – whatever. When we get to our 70s, we’re going to start having health-related issues, however minor or severe they might be.
“My grandfather didn’t get the chance to have medical concerns,” Davis added. “He didn’t even live long enough to have medical concerns.
“The frustrating part, too, is – not that killing a cop’s not bad enough – he was fleeing from an attempted murder that he was set to go to prison for when he killed my grandfather. So he’s already got an attempted murder, then he commits murder, then he gets kidnapping and carjacking.
“It’s not like he committed one crime. He committed four in a very short period of time that were extremely severe. I know he’s done 40 and something years in prison, but he was sentenced to 300.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.