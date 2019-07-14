BEECHER CITY— Kids spent Saturday afternoon greasing up their hands in hopes of catching a pig during the Beecher City Corn Fest Greasy Pig Contest.
Once let loose, the pigs hightailed it as kids chased them inside a fenced enclosure. Those who were lucky enough to capture the pig with their greased hands brought it to the center of the enclosure to an orange circle and were declared a winner.
Another event that drew youngsters was the Kids Fishing Rodeo.
One by one each age group waded through the water to see how many fish they could catch by hand. A catch only counted if the fish was placed in a bag held by an adult on the side of the pool-like area.
Ava Watson of Beecher City was one of the children who participated in the fishing derby. Watson said the event was her favorite at Corn Fest, because she caught a lot of fish.
The kid contests are part of the reason Derik Banning of Cowden has been attending Corn Fest for the past two years.
"There are so many events out here for the kids to participate in," he said.
Jared Laue of Shumway has been attending Corn Fest since its inception but this was the first year he helped with the festival.
"It brings everyone together in a family atmosphere," he said.
Ally Anderson of Beecher City also likes the sense of community the festival creates.
"I like seeing the whole community come together in a fun way," she said.
Shyann Askew of Beecher City has been coming to Corn Fest since she was a small child. She said the event is a great place to meet people.
"I enjoyed watching my little sister play on the inflatable and my brother participating in the greasy pig competition," she said.
This year's Corn Fest started on Friday with a fish fry, inflatables, volleyball tourney, lawn mower races and Little Kernel and Miss Pop It Crowning. This year's Little Kernel was Reese White and Miss Pop It was Ember Hovis and Jazzmyne Gordon.
Saturday's events included a color run, parade, corn shucking contest and live music from the Illinois Fiddlers Association.
The event finished up Sunday with a community church service, bingo, mud obstacle course and tot rod pedal tractor pulls.
