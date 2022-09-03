EFFINGHAM – A few sprinkles Saturday didn’t dampen the spirits of six kickball teams competing for the top honor at the Christopher B. Donaldson Memorial Foundation Ninth Annual Kickball Tournament at Hendelmeyer Park in Effingham.
The Ball Crushers from Cowden and Beecher City area took home the first-place trophy for the annual Labor Day weekend double-elimination kickball tournament.
Ryan Donaldson is the youngest brother of Christopher Donaldson and director of the Christopher B. Donaldson Memorial Foundation. Ryan, who grew up in Effingham with his brothers Chris and Jason, now lives in Maryland working as an attorney for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Christopher Donaldson was a Warrant Officer II and a pilot in the U.S. Army in 2006 when he lost his life in a Chinook helicopter crash during combat in Afghanistan.
Ryan said his brother had his choice of which helicopter he wanted to pilot.
“When he saw the size of Chinook helicopter he said, ‘oh yeah, that’s the one,’” Ryan said.
The U.S. Army had Chinook helicopters fly over for his funeral in Shumway.
Christopher, a 1995 graduate of Effingham High School, was competitive in sports.
“I think if he were here today he would have loved kickball because he played football at EHS and was very athletic,” said Ryan.
“I think this tournament is a good reason to get together and remember Chris in a positive way,” Ryan said.
A memorial fund was set up by his friends at Effingham High School after his brother’s death.
“One hundred percent of all of the donations we raise goes to the two scholarships in his memory. Nothing goes anywhere else,” Ryan said. “The Unit 40 Education Foundation gives out the two Christopher B. Donaldson Memorial Foundation scholarships along with other scholarships during a banquet in May.”
Helping out with the tournament, which started nine years ago, were Ryan’s parents, Bill and Lynne Donaldson, and several family members.
“The first tournament got rained out in 2013,” Bill Donaldson said.
“I can remember it looked like a bunch of cows had been tromping in the field,” Bill added. “It just poured down rain.”
“We weren’t able to finish, so our first completed tournament was in 2014,” Lynne Donaldson said.
Anywhere from six to 10 teams compete each year.
Other awards given Saturday were to Elliot Uphoff, Most Valuable Player, sponsored by Behold Aesthetics and Wellness Center; Ball Crushers, Diamond in the Rough: Future All Stars award, sponsored by Treasure Bins Liquidation; Jimmy Kirgan, Longest Kick, sponsored by Kiefer Campgrounds; Justin Heiden, Creakiest Bones, sponsored by Orchard Inn; Addy Kirgan, Spirit Award, sponsored by CBD Wellness Center; Carter Kistler, Spiciest Play, sponsored by Louie’s Seasoning Co.; Dan Ruhlin-Donaldson, The Old Goat Award: most like Mary Donaldson (Grandmother of Chris Donaldson), sponsored by Deena Wagemann; and Cut a Pitch, kickball team, won the sportsmanship award, sponsored by VFW Post 1789.
