At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, Effingham City Police and Rural Med EMS received a call from a truck driver at Pilot Truck Stop in Effingham who advised his co-driver was unresponsive in the sleeper.
Officers arrived and located the semi just east of the fuel islands.
Officers discovered the male deceased in the sleeper. Effingham County Coroner’s office was called and responded to the scene.
The driver was identified as Richard Grubb, 62, of Manchester, Kentucky. Preliminary investigation revealed that Grubb was not feeling well when they left Kansas City around 11 a.m. When the driver arrived at the Pilot truck stop he tried to wake him and then called 911 for assistance.
Richard Grubb was transported to the morgue at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital by the coroner’s office.
Medical records were requested from his primary doctor in Manchester, Kentucky.
Next of kin in Manchester, Kentucky ,were notified with the assistance of the Manchester Police Department.
It appears the death is from natural causes, however the investigation is continuing by the coroner’s office.
Also assisting at the scene was the Effingham Fire Department.
