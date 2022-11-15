As the Father hath loved me, so have I loved you: continue ye in my love.
If ye keep my commandments, ye shall abide in my love; even as I have kept my Father’s commandments, and abide in his love.
These things have I spoken unto you, that my joy might remain in you, and that your joy might be full.
This is my commandment, That ye love one another, as I have loved you.
Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.
John 15: 9-13
Beneath an overcast sky streaked with sleet, and marked by the somber reverence of a burial with full military honors, there was an overwhelming sense of closure – and even joyous celebration – as all that remained of Keith Tipsword was laid to rest in the Effingham County countryside where he grew up.
Tipsword died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were identified over the summer using DNA. He was buried in Moccasin Cemetery near Beecher City on Tuesday.
The funeral service began at the Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, where a large group of Tipsword’s family, friends and people from all around gathered to pay their respects to a man who made the ultimate sacrifice long before most of those in attendance were born.
One of Tipsword’s relatives, Jerry White, began by thanking the crowd for everything they’ve done to honor and ensure the return of Tipsword.
“You’re all part of this celebration,” White said.
White also took a moment to acknowledge Tipsword’s sister, Dalyne Sapp, who had spent much of her life unsure what exactly happened to her older brother.
“You are finally receiving the closure that you so richly deserve,” White said.
White also pointed out Tipsword’s appearance, referencing the photo of him as a young man that was used at the funeral.
“I was showing this picture yesterday, and one of the ladies said, ‘Well, he looks like he ought to be a movie star,’” White said.
He then read a section of the Bible that he said he found underneath the photo of Tipsword: John 15: 9-13.
“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends,” it concludes.
Another relative, Brett Sapp, also spoke, and like White, thanked the community for all the support it has shown as officials worked to bring Tipsword home.
“Each one of you holds a special place in our hearts, even if we don’t know you or know you well,” Brett Sapp said.
Brett Sapp said the return of Tipsword has finally allowed him to feel like he really knows the relative he never met.
“Keith for a long time to us was someone we heard about, someone we might have known existed. But he wasn’t real to us, and today helps that feel more real,” he said.
He also told a couple of stories about his uncle, some bringing laughter from the crowd. The stories illustrated Tipsword’s more mischievous and humorous side.
“He and his brothers used to take corn cobs and see who could throw them the farthest,” Brett Sapp said. “One day, one of his went the farthest, and the train was blowing by, and it hit the conductor in the face.”
Brett Sapp also took the opportunity to thank the Navy for all it has done to ensure Tipsword’s safe trip home. He explained that it wasn’t until DNA testing caught up to their efforts that there was any hope of identifying Tipsword.
“It didn’t take over 80 years because the Navy didn’t care,” he said. “They did what they could with what they had.”
He discussed the emotional toll Tipsword’s disappearance had on those who were closest to him.
“After he was first listed as missing in action, his family had a glimmer of hope,” Brett Sapp said.
“She just hung on to that hope until the very end of her life,” he said of Tipsword’s mother.
He went on to explain that Tipsword and his mother had a very close relationship that made the reality of his disappearance even harder to accept.
“He was the apple of her eye,” he said.
Brett Sapp said Tipsword’s fiancee, Nell Nelson – known to the family as “Little Nelly Nelson” – struggled her whole life because of Keith’s disappearance.
“’As long as I don’t hear that he’s gone, I have a little more hope every day,’” he said, roughly quoting Nelson.
After an hour of visitation and the funeral service was complete, the funeral procession headed toward the burial site for Tipsword at the Moccasin Cemetery near Beecher City.
Several members of the Navy acted as pallbearers. In military fashion, they folded the American flag draped over his coffin and presented it to Tipsword’s family, particularly Tipsword’s sister, Dalyne Sapp.
The flag was presented to the family by Chaplain Andy Richards of the US Navy. Richards spoke about Tipsword and thanked him for his sacrifice before leading a prayer.
Richards also spoke of the great significance of his life and his tragic death in combat.
“His death would lead a nation into war,” Richards said. “In 1936, he enlisted in the middle of the Great Depression.”
The funeral also included a color guard, rifle detail, and concluded with the playing of taps.
