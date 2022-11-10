EFFINGHAM — Beneath a cloudless blue sky on the day before Veterans Day, a hearse carrying the remains of Effingham County native Keith Tipsword rolled into the parking lot of Johnson Funeral Home – nearly 81 years after he’d been killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“I hope folks get it that there was no expectation that this would ever happen,” said Greg Sapp, Tipsword’s nephew.
Dalyne Sapp of Effingham, Greg’s mother, was a child when her oldest brother died in the attack. She learned over the summer that DNA samples she submitted five years ago showed a relationship to DNA of remains recovered by the U.S. Navy.
On Thursday, the family met a Navy delegation at St. Louis Lambert Airport. An honor guard carried the casket along a flag-lined path to the hearse, which was escorted to Effingham by members of the groups Rolling Thunder and Patriot Guard Riders.
“The kindness of these fellas and ladies, to do this, is just incredible,” said Gregg Sapp. “They came hundreds of miles – just because they wanted to serve. They have been so kind and respectful.”
That Tipsword arrived home on the eve of Veterans Day was not lost on those who paid tribute.
“This is a man who made the ultimate sacrifice, and he wasn’t even aware he was at war,” said Terry Spurgeon, 73, senior ride captain for the Patriot Guard Riders. “All he knew is we were under attack. It’s wonderful we can identify these guys now.
“This is a wonderful time for him to return home to the family,” added Spurgeon, a Vietnam veteran from Edwardsville who served in the Army. “At least Dalyne got to see us bring him in – bring him home.”
Greg Sapp said his mother and other family members were moved by the people who lined the streets to honor the procession as it rode into Effingham and along Evergreen Avenue to the funeral home on North Fourth Street.
“It was exciting to see,” said Greg Sapp. “I know my mother really enjoyed this.”
Shaun Elliott, 44, of Olney, a member of Rolling Thunder, was among those taking part in the procession.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s kind of hard not to get choked up – driving down the highway and seeing all the people lined up. It’s amazing.”
Jeremy Forys, another member of Rolling Thunder, agreed.
“It just shows that patriotism is still here,” said Forys, 45, also of Olney. “Never forget. Never give up until all are brought home.”
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Moccasin Cemetery near Beecher City with full military honors.
