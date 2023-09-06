EFFINGHAM — Possibly as soon as this fall, the parents of Effingham Unit 40 bus riders will be able to keep much better track of their child’s location as well their pickup and drop-off times.
Unit 40 is installing a new software system on district buses that officials hope will increase both the efficiency of its transportation department and the safety of students who ride the bus.
During the school board meeting in August, Superintendent Andrew Johnson announced that some work still needs to be done before the system is fully operational.
“We have some kinks to work out because we have a new software system in play,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, this fall we’ll be able to get that up and running.”
“It’s gonna be a learning curve throughout the course of the year,” Johnson said.
The board previously approved the purchase of the software program, Traversa. The base cost for the first year of the software program is roughly $100,000, with each of the next two years of the program costing a little over $40,000.
“Our technology department’s done an incredible job of working with the transportation department,” Johnson said.
Tablets will be placed on each district bus and will be used by drivers as they input or view transportation data.
“And we will have devices in the buses for substitute bus drivers,” Johnson said.
The new system will track data that can be seen by both drivers and parents. This data includes the exact time at which guardians can expect their child to be dropped off at the end of the day and the mileage of each bus.
Unit 40 Maintenance Director Kristin Harvey initially presented the new software to the board last year.
She explained how the software works and how parents can check to see what time their child will be picked up, dropped off or if there is a delay in their child’s bus route using the Traversa Ride 360 app.
“Once their kid is off the bus, they don’t get to see the bus anymore. But to that point, they see second by second where it’s at,” Harvey said during the October meeting.
In addition to tracking drop-off times for students riding the bus, Harvey said the “all in one” software will also allow the district to track the maintenance needs of its fleet of buses, weather conditions along routes and avoid less efficient routes or construction zones with a feature called the “run collector.”
“The run collector is one of neatest things ever,” Harvey said. “I could ride that bus with my phone, and it is collecting GPS points all the way throughout the route.”
Harvey said she spoke with transportation departments at other districts that already use the software program, including Flora School District, before making the recommendation to the board.
