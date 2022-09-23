Service and maintenance tasks can often lead to serious injury. The farm shop and the field are the primary locations where repair operations are completed. Make sure your farm shop is part of a farm safety solution, not a problem.
• Organize your workshop so that everything has a designated place. Make sure items are secure so they will not fall on anyone.
• Clean walkways to reduce trips and falls.
• When working on agricultural equipment, make sure that the equipment is turned off, all rotating parts have stopped moving, and safety locks are put in place.
• Keep all guards and shields in place on power equipment.
• Use hand tools only for their intended purpose.
• Equip your shop with Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters to help prevent electrical shock.
• Make sure your shop is well lit. If the shop is heated, ensure it is properly vented and that flammable liquids are kept out of the shop area.
• Wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when performing repair jobs. Standard PPE for a farm shop should include leather gloves, chemical-resistant gloves, safety glasses, face shields, earplugs or muffs, steel-toed boots, respirators, hard hats, protective aprons and welding shields.
Inspection
• Are electrical cords undamaged?
• Is an appropriate fire extinguisher present and operable?
• Is a fully supplied first aid kit available?
• Are guards and shields in place?
• Are walkways clear of debris?
• Are chemicals stored in a locked cabinet?
Information supplied by the National Safety Council’s Agricultural Division, the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS) – www.necasag.org
