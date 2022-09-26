Storage and handling of large volumes of grain or feed on farms is common in many areas. Automated equipment has made handling of grain easy and fast. But, grain storage structures and handling equipment create hazardous work areas. Farm workers should make sure they take the proper steps to put safety first to prevent injuries, illnesses and even death.
• Label grain bins to warn of entrapment hazards.
• Lock entrances to grain handling areas to keep bystanders and children out.
• Install ladders inside bins.
• Do not enter grain bins that are being loaded or unloaded. Flowing grain can trap and suffocate you in seconds.
• If it is necessary to enter a bin, shut off and lockout power before entering. Use a safety harness and safety line. Have several people available outside the bin to lift entrant out in case of an emergency.
• Wear NIOSH-approved dust-filtering respirators when working in and around grain handling areas. High amounts of dust and molds could be present and are extremely dangerous.
• Wear approved hearing protection when working around noisy equipment, aeration fans, dryers, etc.
• Be very cautious of grain that may have gone out of condition. Crusted grain may have cavities beneath the surface that can collapse, leading to entrapment and suffocation.
• Keep bystanders and children away from grain bins and grain handling equipment.
Inspection
• Are ladders in good condition?
• Is lockout available for power?
• Is electrical equipment safe?
• Are overhead power lines nearby?
• Are approved respirators available?
• Are guards and shields in place?
Information supplied by the National Safety Council’s Agricultural Division, the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS) – www.necasag.org
