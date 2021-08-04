ALTAMONT — It was a special Tuesday night for Kaylee Phillips as she was crowned the 2021 Miss Effingham County Fair Queen by last year's fair queen, Taylor Hartke.
“I was super surprised and so happy I couldn't stop smiling,” Phillips said in a interview at the fairgrounds Thursday morning. “I think the expression on my face showed how shocked I was the night I won.”
“It is such an honor,” she said. “I am super excited to be the queen and I can't wait to represent the fair the best that I can. I can't wait to go to the state pageant in January.”
Seven contestants vied for the crown: Ella Zumbahlen, daughter of Bill and Lisa Zumbahlen; Allison Hall, daughter of John and Debbie Hall; Kaylee Phillips, daughter of Glen and Jeni Phillips; Emily Becker, daughter of Jon and Susan Becker; Abigail Cothran, daughter of Michael Cothran and Jon and Jessica Rhodes; Kyandra Zerrusen, daughter of Matt and Tasha Verdeyen and Nate and Marcy Zerrusen; and Joanie Brandt Fowler, daughter of Jack and Candy Fowler.
First runner-up for queen is Kyandra Zerrusen and second runner-up is Ella Zumbahlen.
Judges interviewed each contestant at the Thelma Keller Convention Center before the pageant commenced at the fairgrounds.
“The judges were really trying to get to know you,” Phillips said. “I got asked questions like what's one thing about myself that is not on my resume.”
“The favorite question they asked was why and how I got my artificial insemination certification,” Phillips said. “That was something I am very proud of and I was very excited that they asked me that.”
She attended a certification class at Lake Land College that was part classroom instruction in the morning and hands-on experience working with cows in the afternoon.
“It was such a great experience,” Phillips said.
Contestants during the pageant at the fairgrounds were judged on their physical fitness, stage presence and evening gown. They were also judged on how they answered the same pop questions.
Each contestant was required to answer two predetermined questions crafted by the judges.
The first question: Parents teach their children many things as they grow up. What is something that you could teach your parents?
“Something I think I could teach my parents would be how to use social media in different ways,” Phillips said. “They weren't raised around it and our generation was ... I feel like I could show them how to promote their businesses and use it for educational purposes.”
The second question: If you had a podcast, what would it be called and what would it be about?
“I would have a podcast called 'The Adventures at the Vet Clinic.' There are a lot of things that go on there that people don't know about and I feel like I could talk about it through my podcast because it's not all just puppies and kittens,” Phillips said.
After answering the pop questions, each contestant was required to make a short speech in front of the grandstand audience.
“We were born to dream big and reach for the stars despite the distance, despite the obstacles and, in my case, despite how messy the path can be,” Phillips said during her speech.
“My dream is to work with animals,” she added.
Phillips described her job as a kennel technician and some of the messy responsibilities she had encountered during her work. She said she thought as she traveled down the path of her dream the path would get easier.
“Boy, was I wrong,” Phillips said. “Picture me sticking my arm straight into a warm gooey cow. That's right. This girl right here is artificial insemination certified. And I can assure you the dirty work just got dirtier.”
“So, whether you are reaching for the stars or reaching deep into unmentionable places, never stop reaching ... Your dreams are just an arm's length away,” she concluded.
Phillips recently graduated from Lake Land College with an Associate of Arts and plans to attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale this fall to work toward her bachelor's degree in Animal Science. She then plans to take classes, working her way to a doctorate degree.
“My ultimate goal is to be a veterinarian,” Phillips said.
In between competitions were three groups of Little Miss Effingham County Fair candidates who all took home a trophy for their participation in Tuesday's pageant presented by 2020 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Kelsi Kessler of Carmi, 2020 Miss Effingham County Fair Taylor Hartke and 2021 Junior Miss Effingham County Fair Kinley Will.
“I am very thankful for this opportunity and I'd like to thank the fair board for all of their support. They are always right there if I have any questions,” Phillips said. “I also want to thank the pageant committee. Without their practices and help, I wouldn't be where I am today. I would also like to thank my family for always being there to support me and I would also like to thank my friends and co-workers for coming out to support me when I needed it most.”
