A Kankakee County judge has found that a key provision of Illinois’ sweeping criminal justice law violates the state constitution, potentially rolling back a controversial measure that would eliminate cash bail as of New Year’s Day, according to a copy of the judge’s ruling.
The judge’s ruling affects only the pretrial release provisions of the law, leaving all other measures of what is known as the SAFE-T Act intact. Judge Thomas Cunnington was expected to officially file his ruling Thursday morning.
Cunnington’s decision stems from lawsuits filed by several dozen state’s attorneys across Illinois – including prosecutors in Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Cumberland, Coles and Shelby counties.
Cunnington agreed with the prosecutors’ argument that the state legislature violated the separation of powers component of the Illinois Constitution when it passed a measure eliminating cash bail and, therefore, interfered with the duties of the judiciary.
He noted in his 36-page opinion that the Illinois Supreme Court has specifically held that judges have “independent, inherent authority to deny or revoke bail to ‘preserve the orderly process of criminal procedure.’”
Cunnington also wrote that the SAFE-T Act “creates new classes of offenses exempt from bail which are not included in the Constitution; it utterly abolishes monetary bail as an option for a judge to utilize to ensure a criminal defendant’s appearance in court; and contradicts the constitutional standard regulating when a defendant may be held without bail.”
“In eliminating monetary bail, the discretion constitutionally vested to the courts to protect victims and their families by this method is gone,” Cunnington wrote. “The constitutional requirement of bail is meant to help ensure victims’ safety, the defendant’s compliance with the terms of release, and the defendant’s appearance in court.”
The state will appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court, according to a statement late Wednesday from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. His office noted that the ruling only applies to jurisdictions that fall under the 64 lawsuits against Raoul, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other state officials.
But it’s not immediately clear when the state Supreme Court would hear the appeal or whether the pretrial provisions would be put on hold until the high court makes its ruling. The state Supreme Court has been overseeing the implementation of the no-cash bail policy and other pretrial provisions that have been slated to go into effect on Sunday.
State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dietrich, said he has been warning about problems with the law since it was first proposed.
“One of the reasons I voted against this bill was because I believed it was an overreach from the legislative and executive branches of government,” Niemerg said in a statement. “We should not paint our judicial process with a broad brush because every case is different. The SAFE-T Act handcuffs the ability of judges to keep our communities safe and there is no question it is a major overreach.
“The cash bail provisions we have in Illinois law are part of our Constitution,” Niemerg said. “The Legislature cannot alter the Constitution by passing a bill. We have a process to place Constitutional Amendments on the ballot and to give voters the opportunity to vote on potential changes to our Constitution. This ruling will undoubtedly be appealed but there is no question Judge Cunningham’s ruling is a significant step forward in preventing some of the more outrageous aspects of the SAFE-T Act from becoming law. While the courts continue to weigh in on the SAFE-T Act, I will continue my efforts to repeal the law in the Legislature. The safety of our communities is paramount.”
House Republicans on Thursday urged Democrats who approved the plan nearly two years ago to halt and fix the so-called Pretrial Fairness Act that’s part of an expansive criminal justice overhaul.
But the judge denied the injunction 64 state’s attorneys and sheriffs sought in filing the case, leaving House Minority Leader Jim Durkin to decry a tilted system that would result, with criminal defendants released without bail in one county and, just miles away at the next courthouse, suspects remaining in custody.
“We warned about the consequences of the legislation from the beginning,” said Durkin, a Republican from Western Springs. “Now the Democrats ... are feeling the consequences. We have a strong rebuke from a circuit court ... and we now will have, if nothing is done, between now and Jan. 1, there will be unequal application of this law throughout the state of Illinois. That is not right.”
Attorney General Raoul and other Democratic leaders named in the suit were far more sanguine about the outcome. Without an injunction in the suit naming Pritzker and legislative leaders as defendants, nothing stops the law from taking effect, Raoul said. And one circuit court’s ruling does not bind other jurisdictions.
“The right of individuals awaiting criminal trials to seek release from jail without having to pay cash bail will go into effect in a few short days, despite the court’s ruling against those provisions,” Raoul said in a statement. “Illinois residents in all counties should be aware that the circuit court’s decision has no effect on their ability to exercise their rights.”
Raoul said the matter would be settled by the Illinois Supreme Court, the direct appeal forum for constitutional questions. A spokesman expected an appeal to be filed Thursday.
The so-called SAFE-T Act, boiling up from the May 2020 police-involved murder of George Floyd in Minnesota, has raised hackles since inception. In addition to dropping bail, the plan outlines numerous plans for additional police training, use-of-force by law enforcement, the filing of anonymous complaints against officers, use of body cameras and more. Some police organizations have reported high numbers of retirements from their ranks and difficulty in recruiting newcomers who are afraid of becoming hamstrung on the job.
Pretrial release became a lightning rod. Republicans claim it will mean the release of violent criminal suspects with no assurances they’ll return for trial. But proponents say it’s unfair that a person with limited resources has to stay jailed before trial while a wealthy one can bail out.
Cunnington was swayed by the plaintiffs’ argument that the state constitution provides for bail in stating, “All persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties,” while Raoul’s staff contended that the statement merely assures defendants that there’s a way out pending trial.
“This is unnecessary,” Durkin said. “We need to allow the courts to continue to make judgment calls ... based on the facts, the implications to the victim, and also the consequences to the communities.”
The ruling represents a victory for opponents of the 764-page SAFE-T Act, who’ve long argued that the no-cash bail policy would drastically limit a judge’s ability to detain dangerous criminals ahead of their trial. Supporters of the law argue the end of cash bail is a way to ensure a more equitable court system.
Pritzker’s office late Wednesday called the ruling “a setback for the principles we fought to protect through the passage of the SAFE-T Act.”
“The General Assembly and advocates worked to replace an antiquated criminal justice system with a system rooted in equity and fairness,” he said in a statement. “We cannot and should not defend a system that fails to keep people safe by allowing those who are a threat to their community the ability to simply buy their way out of jail.”
HDurkin, who will be stepping down from his post next month, issued a statement applauding Cunnington’s decision. “Legislation of this magnitude must not only be judged on substance, but also on process,” said Durkin, of Western Springs. “In that regard, the Illinois Democrats failed Illinoisans.”
The lawsuit also argued that the SAFE-T Act violates the so-called “single subject rule” of the constitution, which is meant to ensure bills are focused on a single topic. On that issue, Cunnington sided with the state, finding that the plaintiffs’ did not meet their burden to show the SAFE-T Act’s provisions “lack a ‘natural or logical connection to’ the criminal justice system.”
Opponents of the no-cash bail policy stoked fears that the provision would free violent criminals, even though judges maintain the ability to keep defendants behind bars if the state could show they were a flight risk or a danger to the public.
Earlier this month, Pritzker signed into law several changes to the pretrial provisions ahead of the Jan. 1 effective date.
The changes clarify the standards that judges must follow when considering whether a defendant presents a danger to the public, and adds several offenses for which judges can detain someone if they’re deemed a threat to the community or another person, including aggravated robbery, second-degree murder and home invasion.
Prosecutors had expressed concern that it would be almost impossible to make an argument that a defendant is a flight risk because the SAFE-T Act originally prevented them from using a defendant’s prior history of failing to appear in court. Under the changes, patterns of failing to show up for court — but not a single nonappearance — can be used in making the argument for detention.
Defendants charged with crimes before Jan. 1 would also have the option to remain under the old bail system or be moved to the new system. To ease the burden on the court system, the changes set specific time frames for detention hearings for those shifting to the new system.
The changes also make clear that police can arrest people for misdemeanors such as trespassing that generally require only a ticket, stating that arrests can be made if officers believe “the accused poses a threat to the community or any person” or if “criminal activity persists.” An arrest can also be made if the alleged offender has “obvious medical or mental health issues” that pose a risk to their own safety, according to the changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.