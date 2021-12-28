An armed robbery in rural Watson has resulted in the arrests of two juveniles and additional charges are expected as a result of an active investigation conducted by the Efﬁngham County Sheriffs Office.
On Dec. 27 at 7:39 p.m. the Efﬁngham County Sheriffs Ofﬁce received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery had occurred in the area of 1100th Avenue and 1200th Street in rural Watson. The Sheriffs Ofﬁce began an investigation into the matter and a “Be on the Lookout (BOLO)” was issued for the suspects and their vehicle. The victim in this case reported she was ﬂagged down by a stationary vehicle and the individuals approached demanding cash and other items from her.
The victim ﬂed the scene without further incident.
On Dec. 28 at 12:29 a.m. the Sheriffs Office was assisting the Eﬁﬁngham Police Department with a ﬁght in progress located on N. Keller Drive. While responding to the area, a vehicle ﬂed the scene and was observed traveling southbound by an Efftngham County Deputy. The vehicle matched the description in the earlier reported Armed Robbery. Sheriffs Deputies conducted an investigative stop on the vehicle and located individuals matching the description, along with a ﬁrearm and methamphetamine, inside the vehicle.
One juvenile was charged with Armed Robbery, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Obstructing Justice.
The second juvenile was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine less than ﬁve (5) grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Sale or Delivery of Firearms and Obstructing Justice.
Sheriff Paul Kuhus praised the actions of all the officers involved.
“This is another great example of how well the City Officers and the County Deputies work and communicate with one another. Through their actions two illegally owned ﬁrearms were removed from dangerous hands and taken off of our streets.”
The Sheriffs Office was assisted by the Efﬁngham Police Department and an investigation into the matter is ongoing. Additional charges are expected on other, unnamed individuals and an additional ﬁrearm was seized as a result of this investigation. The case is being referred to the Efﬁngham County State’s Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Effmgham County Sheriffs Ofﬁce is prohibited from releasing the names of juveniles arrested on criminal offenses.
All persons arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
