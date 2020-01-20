A juvenile driving a 1997 tan BMW sedan fled a police officer who was attempting to conduct a traffic stop Friday.
According to Illinois State Police, the juvenile traveled at a high rate of speed on westbound Interstate 70 and lost control of the vehicle while crossing an elevated bridge near the Brownstown exit. The vehicle hit the guardrail head on.
Brian Roedl, 38, of Vandalia, attempted to slow the 2019 Ford Taurus he was driving and swerved to avoid the BMW, which was partially in the left lane facing the wrong direction. Roedl struck the BMW in the rear passenger side while also striking the guardrail. The BMW came to a rest in between both westbound lanes. Roedl slowed and came to a stop in the left lane. The accident occurred at 6:15 p.m.
The juvenile and a passenger, Cliff Edwards, 19, of Centreville, were transported to Fayette County Hospital with serious injuries. Roedl also was transported to Fayette County Hospital but was later released.
Charges are pending an investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.