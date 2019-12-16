EFFINGHAM — A jury trial date was set Monday for a woman charged with drug-induced homicide.
Lupita Thompson, the attorney for 23-year-old Katelann R. Miller of Effingham, said she needed more time before setting the jury trial in order to bring in an expert. No motions were filed in Effingham Circuit Court on Monday.
Judge Allan Lolie denied the request and set the trial date. It is set to begin March 23, with final pretrial hearing set for March 12.
Miller is charged with a Class X felony after an Effingham County grand jury indicted her in September 2018. The indictment alleges Miller knowingly delivered a substance containing heroin to Joseph L. Bertiaux of Teutopolis. When he injected it, the heroin caused his death, according to authorities.
Miller posted bond on Sept. 24. As part of her bond conditions, Miller was to be placed on home electronic monitoring.
