The state reported Monday that the Illinois Department of Agriculture will host junior livestock and horse shows in place of the events that would have taken place at the canceled Illinois State Fairs.
The Junior Livestock Expo is scheduled to take place in Springfield for two consecutive weekends in September – the weekend of Sept. 11-13 for beef, sheep, dairy goats, pygmy goats and rabbits; and Sept. 18-20 for swine, dairy cattle and meat goats.
The Du Quoin State Fairgrounds will host a junior horse show on Aug. 29-30 and Sept. 5-6.
“After the cancellations of the Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs we knew there was a need to recognize our junior exhibitors who work year round preparing for the fairs,” Jerry Costello II, acting IDOA director, said in a statement. “We are excited to provide modified shows that will provide an opportunity for young adults to exhibit their animals safely following the Restore Illinois plan.”
Shows are limited to Illinois residents between the ages of 8 and 21.
